Alibaba: Another Explosive Quarter

Alibaba (BABA) reported earnings last Friday, beating both top and bottom line estimates. The company remains one of our top picks, primarily due to their exposure to the cloud computing ("CC") market, which continues to see rapid growth.

Source: Financial Times

CC revenues jumped over 100% y/y, to ~4.4 billion RMB in Q4. Given that a small percentage of Alibaba's revenue comes from CC, we believe that growing data center demand provides tremendous upside for Alibaba's top line - upside which is being underestimated by the market.

For the amount of growth left in the company, the current valuation is more than reasonable. Investors fear trade-related tensions between the U.S. and China may set things back, although we feel this risk is one which may not materially affect the company's fundamentals as much as many may think - again, an issue of the markets perception.

FY 2018 Overview

Source: BamSEC, Morningstar

Revenue for the year came in at just over 250 billion RMB, up 58% y/y. Growth was primarily driven by Alibaba's core commerce segment, reflecting the successful progress of the company's New Retail initiatives, as well as their online retail marketplace. This includes Hema (fresh food groceries), imports, and Intime Department Stores, as well as Taobao and Tmall. In total, Alibaba's core commerce segment comprised ~86% of FY18 revenue, indicating just how important this segment is the company's growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

As China's middle class population grows rapidly, Alibaba is well-positioned to capitalize off strong consumer spending trends further driving revenue in the long-term. The core commerce segment is fueled by heavy M&A activity, which we discussed in a previous article. We believe that management's emphasis on M&A synergies will be key to adding value in the grand scheme of things - while at the same time diversifying revenue across various business segments and geographic regions.

Some investors, on the other hand, fear the M&A buzz citing higher margins as a concern. We believe Alibaba's operating leverage is quite strong, and looking ahead are not too concerned about margins as revenue outpaces any costs substantially.

Source: BamSEC, Morningstar

Operating expenses ("OpEx") as a percentage of revenue has actually been declining over the last several years, and is down ~100 bps y/y reflecting managements effective cost control. Going forward, Alibaba is positioned to maintain a healthy bottom line - and even if slight contraction occurs, the growth in revenue will be more than enough to offset this in our eyes, bringing up their bottom line.

Cloud Computing

Alibaba's CC segment generated revenues of ~4.4 billion RMB in the quarter, up ~103% y/y. This growth is impressive, and when seeing that the segment only comprises ~7% of sales in the MRQ, the upside is substantial.

Source: Q4 Slides

Highly-populated, developing countries are still a few steps behind, and are making the jump into a cloud-connected world; we believe Alibaba is set to capture a large portion of this. Additionally, as BABA fights for a piece of the pie, we feel that the pie is large enough to accommodate multiple large competitors. This goes to show just how enormous the CC market is - incredibly large, and possibly unfathomable to many investors. We recently touched upon the CC market, noting how it is estimated to reach $411 billion by 2020.

When looking at the current market environment, Amazon's (AMZN) AWS seems to be leading the way with over 30% market share.

Source: TechCrunch

So where does the opportunity lie? With ~20% of the market in a fragmented state, and an additional 15% comprised of a handful of notable competitors, there's certainly room for consolidation. Given Alibaba's history of heavy M&A activity, there's little reason to believe that a consolidation play would not be in the works. Rolling up remaining parts of CC market would help Alibaba accelerate market share growth.

Relative Valuation

When comparing Alibaba to peers, the company's valuation is not really all that high considering the explosive growth being witnessed. Other companies, such as Amazon, trade at much larger multiples because of their growth opportunities - why shouldn't Alibaba?

Source: YahooFinance, S&P Capital IQ

On a forward looking basis, the average/median earnings multiple among peers is ~49x/26x. With Alibaba currently trading at ~30x forward multiple, the valuation is in-line with peers. However, the company is clearly operating at much stronger performance metrics, turning up a margins leaps and bounds above competition.

Although other companies are definitely poised for further growth, Alibaba's growth potential is being underestimated by the market. Investors fear margin contraction as the M&A buzz continues, yet the revenue addition would be more than enough to offset this continuing to pump up bottom line figures. Further down the line, margins may be recuperated through vertical integration efforts as well.

Conclusion

Alibaba continues to impress us, and this quarter is no different. Margin-related fears are overstated; many may be overlooking the simple fact that the heavy CapEx and rampant M&A, although it may eat up margin, drives revenue. The growth in revenue would be more than enough to offset the lower margins; a higher EPS figure combined with multiple expansion into the future will drive above-average shareholder returns.

Cloud computing is a key segment in our eyes, given the sheer size of the market and its projected CAGR in the near future. It's hard to fathom where the market will be in 10-20 years, displaying how strong long-term opportunities are for Alibaba Cloud. The market will be quite large, and there will be more than enough room to accommodate players such as Azure, AWS, and Alibaba. Should Alibaba look into consolidation of the remaining fragmented share in the CC space, market share growth may be accelerated.

Valuation-wise, the company trades at a multiple which is completely justifiable. If anything, a premium should be warranted. Trading at ~30x earnings, the company is a solid buy given the impressive performance metrics, and growth potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BABA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.