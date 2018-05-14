Samsonite International's (SMSOF) CEO Ramesh Tainwala on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Samsonite International SA. (OTCPK:SMSOF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

William Yue - IR

Kyle Gendreau - CFO

Ramesh Tainwala - CEO

Analysts

Erwan Rambourg - HSBC

Chen Luo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dustin Wei - Morgan Stanley

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to William Yue.

William Yue

Hello everyone, this is William, Director of Investor Relations here at Samsonite. Welcome to our first quarter 2018 results presentation. Joining us tonight are, Ramesh Tainwala, CEO of Samsonite and Kyle Gendreau, CFO of Samsonite.

The format of this webcast will be for Ramesh and Kyle to go over very quickly to the presentation which you should all see in your screen in front of you and then once we have gone through the presentation, we will open the floor to questions. Thank you very much and without further ado, I’d like to introduce Ramesh Tainwala to begin the presentation, thanks.

Ramesh Tainwala

Okay. Thank you, William. So I’m starting from page number three, this is another quarter of very satisfying results and it is satisfying because there has been a growth across all regions and across all brands.

Look at page number three, the constant currency growth was 15.5% and if I exclude eBags since eBag was acquired in May 5, 2017 last year excluding eBag there was strong net sales growth of 11.1%. The growth margin went up by 120 basis point compared to Q1 from 55.3% to 56.5% and excluding the impact of eBag the gross margin was up 150 basis points, mainly on account of Tumi going up by 790 basis points from around 61.7% to 69.6%.

And the core brand the gross margin was roughly flat at around 53.8%. EBITDA, EBITDA margin as a percentage done, EBITDA grew by 11.4% as the percentage from this came down from 15% to 13.8% in quarter one, it is mainly on account of eBags impact of eBag, since eBag is margin dilutive in the first quarter and also partly on account of the advertising expenses increasing by around 60 basis points which I’ll cover later on in the subsequent slides.

Our adjusted net income increased by around 15.6% partly on account of growth in EBITDA and also we have been benefited by effective tax rate going down from 28.6% to around 26.2%.

Coming on the next slide which is giving you a view on different regions. Our North American business overall grew by 19.3% and excluding eBag grew by 7.1%. Asia on a constant currency basis grew by 70.4%, and since many of the Asian currencies [Indiscernible] it grew by 19.4% on U.S. dollar basis.

Europe grew by 13.1% on constant currency and in U.S. dollar 27.6% and Latin America 17.9% on constant currency and 24.1% on U.S. dollar reported basis.

In terms of the brand which is on page five, Samsonite grew by 4.2% to 19.7% in constant currency. American Tourister riding on the benefit of the Ronaldo campaign or the reset strategy that we launched in Asia grew by 22.3%, tax 10.9% Gregory, High Sierra, practically all brand grew at a very healthy pace.

On page six when we look at it in terms of channels, we are continuing to grow our D2C component of our business, that the wholesale computer business went down from 70% to around 66% and the direct-to-consumer business which includes both our stores as well as online D2C online business grew by around 29.4% last year to now 33.9% is the contribution in 2018 Q1.

The e-commerce net sales comprising of direct to commerce, e-commerce as well as the sales that we make to the e-retailers makes up for around 13.1% of our net sales as compared to 9% last year.

Excluding net sales attributed to eBag, also D2C e-commerce grew by 17.4% representing around 29.9% of our total net sales. In terms of the category also, the sales of the non-travel we continue to push our non-travel to grow faster than our travel business, so the travel contribution has come down from 61% to 59%, these are all in line with our so called 50:50 strategy since that we have been talking since our IPO days, so non-travel contribution of our business grew from 38.7% in Q1, 2017 to 40.5% in 2018.

And back on advertising which I just told you that the advertising, the percentage of sales grew from 5.4% to around 6% so we have additionally spend around 13.7%. I think that is the kind of a run rate which will settle down, so Q1 you see there has been a ramp up, but when you look at the full year number, it will be more in line with around 6% which was very similar to the number that you have seen last year, that means our advertising will grow in line with our sales growth not faster than that as you would see in Q1.

I will now pass it on to Kyle who will take you through some of the balance sheet items. Kyle?

Kyle Gendreau

Okay hi, everyone. We continue with a very strong balance sheet. We did our net debt increase by about $40 million in the first quarter really around timing of advertising – I mean timing of working capital. Our working capital as of March was around 14.5%, this is slightly higher than our internal targets of 14%, I’ll cover that in a moment, really around initiatives we have to support driving the Ronaldo campaign. Our pro forma net leverage is 2.78, it was 2.84 at year-end, so despite our net debt increasing slightly our net leverage continues to trail down which is what our expectations are.

Moving to working capital, again, our working capital target has been around 14% since IPO days were running at March at around 14.5%, I would say this is temporarily higher than target. Inventory days increased by around 28 days and this is really around two things; one to safeguard against stock outages on some of our best lines particularly with the sales growth we are seeing and we are anticipating and also we are watching the Ronaldo campaign which we talked about with you at the end of the year, and that as you saw with the American Tourister growth it’s going very very well and we wanted to make sure we had the right inventory in the end in advance of that campaign, so all of that is going very well.

Our receivable days have been very steady, 40 days and our payable days were up around 18 days early just around the timing of acquiring inventory. So off the back of that increased inventory we are also as you would expect is up as we are buying in inventory to support those campaigns.

And then the other big event that we completed subsequent to the quarter is refinancing our senior credit facility, so we saw an opportunity in the market again to lower interest cost. We changed the structure of our debts slightly, so we added $350 million euro bond to our portfolio and really a euro denominated cash a year 3.5% fixed rate interest which is really tremendous in the market place. We used the proceeds from that Eurobond to repay a portion of our Term Loan A and then at the same time we refinanced the Term Loan A and Term Loan B facilities effectively reducing both of those and the spread above those by 50 basis points, so our Term Loan A is now at LIBOR 150 and our Term Loan B is at LIBOR 175 prior closing those were LIBOR 200 and LIBOR 225, so that is a great move in on interest cost and we extend the maturity on both of those by approximately two years.

We were able to increase the revolver as well so we increased the revolver from 500 million to 650 million really in line with just reporting the ongoing growth in the business. What you will see is we were right off a portion or not a portion all of the original, deferred financing cost around issuing the debt when we acquired the two Tumi business and so that will accelerate and you’ll see a non-cash charge to that write-off and then the cost for the new facility will get deferred and amortized.

Net, net that will reduce interest cost because we’ll be amortizing a lower deferred finance cost on a go-forward basis. Big benefits from the re-financing as we look at it, lowers annual cash interest, savings first full year by about $9 million and again you’ll get additional interest expense with a lower deferred financing cost that we are amortizing on a go-forward basis.

That extends maturity profile by about two years for the business. We added liquidity in the business, so increasing the revolver added around $197 million or $200 million of liquidity. It provides a natural hedge within our cash flow, so there are really few reasons replacing a euro debt but one of the biggest ones was aligning some of our debt service and debt profile against the big portion of our business which is denominated in euros, so that does that. It also gives us another channel of capital so we are now kind of tapped into what I would say the Eurobond market which is a great market to be in and we can tap that if we had to in the future.

And then on all – within all of the refinancing we have additional covenant flexibility really as the business continues to perform. So, we’re quite happy with the refinance and set the business up nicely for the next several years from a debt perspective.

So with that, William I’ll turn it back to you. We can maybe open the questions.

William Yue

Thank you very much Kyle and Ramesh, Operator we are open for Q&A now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Yue.[Operator Instructions]. And the first question comes from Erwan Rambourg from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Erwan Rambourg

Yes, hi good evening. I’m Erwan Rambourg from HSBC. I just wanted to come back on the guidance or the indications you gave for the year. I think you had mentioned that sales this year to be higher by 8% to 10% at constant currency. And at the same time that adjusted EBITDA margin could be 50 basis point to 70 basis points higher, so this Q1 was much higher in terms of sales growth, so I’m just wondering if you are surprised by the sales growth and if you think that actually the 8% to 10% could look conservative here. Conversely on the margins levels, the margins were lower presumably there was an issue of timing on the A&T, but do you think that adjusted EBITDA margin could still be 50 basis to 70 basis points higher despite Q1 being lower.

And then finally just one for Kyle maybe the tax rate is quite low, what do you think the tax rate could be on a full year basis, please? Thank you.

Ramesh Tainwala

Okay, let me cover the first one and then Kyle will talk about the second part of it. The sales as we have been guiding in all actually still holds the view that sales on a constant currency basis will be in the zone of around 10%, 11%. It’s maybe the first quarter has been slightly high, but considering so many more increases I would still like to maintain the guidance that we have, maybe we’ll do a little bit better than that, but right now we are thinking more about 10%, 11% on a constant currency basis, which is not very different than in the first quarter. If you exclude the eBag the constant currency sales growth have been around 11.1% , so it’s more or less in line with that.

And back on the EBITDA margin we are absolutely right. We still hold the view that the EBITDA margin has been slightly the growth will be slightly lower mainly on account of the timing of the A&P and also the impact of eBags in the first quarter.

But if you look at it on a full year basis, we still hold the view that we will have the operating leverage dropping down to the EBITDA so the EBITDA would still look like 40, 50 bps higher than our full year EBITDA percentage of last year.

Erwan Rambourg

Great.

Ramesh Tainwala

Kyle, on the tax, yes.

Kyle Gendreau

Yes, so on the tax rate, the 26/2 is our best estimate at this point. I mean that takes into account the tax reform in the U.S. So we had guided probably somewhere between 26% and 28%. I think we’re going to be in the lower end of that range, so I might say 26% to 26.5% is where I think we’ll end up for the year. We’re still working through some of the tax reform but this is our best view at the moment, so a nice favorable impact to the tax reforms. So I would model in that zone. I might model 26.5% if you're doing modeling on the tax rate.

Erwan Rambourg

Thanks very much. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question will be from Chen Luo of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Chen Luo

Hi, Ramesh and Kyle. This is Chen from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and congratulations on the solid result. I've got few questions. So, first of all on the organic sales growth, I noticed starting from this year we include Tumi into the organic sales growth calculation. But for the sake of like-for-like comparison with last year's disclosure, is it possible that we'd disclose organic growth for the business and the organic growth for Tumi?

And secondly, can you share with us additional color on the quarter to-date sales momentum in Q2 so far? Lastly, in the presentation we mentioned that we are going to book a non-cash charge of about US$53 million related to the write-down of some deferred financing costs. Is it going to be part of the adjusted net income or it would be regarded as some non-operating item? Thank you.

Ramesh Tainwala

Okay. So, Kyle will cover the last one. Coming back on the organic growth, if you look at the page five, I mean, we'll give you a visibility into by brand also, so the Samsonite grew by 5.2 and American Tourister by 22.3, Tumi has grown by 19.7, these are constant currency number. So if you look at it what we have been holding our view we still have the same view. But since Europe and Asia is now getting started with Tumi in terms of the distribution, 2017 was more about getting system, processes and basic infrastructure rights for Tumi and Asia and Europe. So while now start to dial up the distribution, so Tumi will continue to grow at mid to high-teens kind of a number for the full year basis. And the core business will be more like 8%, 9%, 10%, so if you blender within together it will be more like 10%, 11%. So you still already have the visibility on page number five.

Coming back on the Q2 trading, what we see as of now, we definitely see that the momentum of Q1 in terms of sales continuing into Q2. There is no major change that we are seeing in our business. On the other hand we definitely start to see that last year when we looked at it there were few pockets of our business which were somewhat challenge mainly China, India. We had two markets in Hong Kong. We definitely see a strong revival in all these markets. And Korea also starts to – at least start to find its bottom I would say like that.

And we will start to anniversary in Q2, that the period when the Chinese tourists were pulled back from traveling to Korea. I think when we get to Q2. Definitely the number of Korea may look likely better with mainly on account of we are anniversaring the non-Chinese tourist peers in Q2. So overall the numbers would remain more or less in similar zone as what we have seen in Q1. Kyle?

Kyle Gendreau

And then on the deferred finance cost, what that will do is -- the real benefits of that is it willd reduced go-forward interest expense or amortizing that to interest expense, so our deferred that we're amortizing will come down quite a bit. I have to still work with my team to determine if it will be adjustment to adjusted net income, so we're still finalizing the accounting. But regardless if it ends or not we will call it out because it is a non-cash kind of one-time events. So you'll have full visibility to it. My sense is it will probably be an adjustment to adjustment income, but we're just finalizing that work now. So hopefully that's helpful. But you'll be able to see with and without easily from the reporting that we do.

Chen Luo

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have a question from Dustin Wei of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Dustin Wei

Hello, management. First question is regarding the buyback of the distribution right for Tumi. So, your Asia sales was up 13.4% year-on-year and Tumi as a whole up 19.7% year-on-year. So excluding the buyback what's the growth for Asian market in the Tumi first quarter?

Kyle Gendreau

So, Tumi reported growth is 50% in Q1, but if I adjust for the buyback and again where the adjustments are bit of an estimation. The Asia growth for Tumi in Q1 would be around 28%, so really strong, strong growth reported will be 50% adjusted for the buyback for that first quarter, our estimates around 28% growth.

Dustin Wei

Okay. For the whole Tumi, it's likely like 15%, 14%?

Kyle Gendreau

Yes. Probably mid-teens, I haven't number in front me. But let's say strong mid-teens growth for Tumi. We can get back to you with the exact number, but again it's an estimate. But mid-teens growth really strong growth in North America, if you look at the results announcement we give pretty good color by region on the growth of Tumi within each region.

Dustin Wei

Right. And in terms of the inventory turnover days like 28%, is there anything to do with the buyback of the distribution right of Tumi?

Kyle Gendreau

It shouldn't be at this point. It should be kind of washed through at this point. So its really around some step-up in American Tourist for inventory more off to Ronaldo campaign and which is been very helpful. We're able to kind of capitalize on all the sales opportunities there. And just generally moving kind of coverage of better, better running lines within core brand Samsonite there's no brand specific area that's causing pressure other than decisions we've made to help drive sales growth. So, I expect that the working capital by the time we get to Q3 to look in line -- more in line with where we've been running historically. We're just kind of ramped up at the moment temporarily to kind of capitalize on these initiatives.

Dustin Wei

Got it. In terms of the eBags, is it profitability, but just lower margin or it was actually loss making for the first quarter?

Kyle Gendreau

No. It's profitable and we got a slightly profitable last year. It just on its trail to getting to profitability that looks like the rest of our business, so it's low kind of single-digit profit EBITDA margins and it will end the year kind of I would say mid to slightly higher than mid single-digit growth. And our view is over the next 18 to 24 months this will navigate towards the EBITDA margins of our core business. So as we change the mix of the product we're selling and just manage the cost structure, the system integration. We're in the midst of putting eBags on SAP that'll happen in the next month or so, and all those things allow us to further improve the profit margins as well. So it's on, its natural course to get into similar profitability as our core business.

Dustin Wei

Thank you. So when we talk about in the presentation, you mentioned that is roughly about 60 bps dilution in terms of the adjusted EBITDA from eBags. But for eBags on the standalone basis I think first quarter there was like US$35 million sales. But as a net sales to the Samsonite because there is in the segmental transaction, right. So the net sales is only 9 million, right. So when you say this 60 bps dilution what does that mean in terms of dollar?

Kyle Gendreau

Well, I don't have it in front of me, but its not net sales. Most of what eBags were selling was there own brands. If you go back and look at eBags, the mix of our own brands within eBags was very small, right. So I don't think you can just make that kind of calculation with that.

Ramesh Tainwala

So, its about let's right now other than eBags' own brands and our own brands will be around 12% of the revenue. So as Kyle rightly said, it is not really a big number right now. Firstly, over next five-year our vision that we will slowly ramp up the sales of our own brands on eBags.

Dustin Wei

Right, understood. So, finally on the constant currency basis your adjusted EBITDA grew like 5% in the first quarter. I think this kind of being cover by the first question by other analysts, but I'm so little bit – so, Ramesh, do you sort of you reiterated like 40 bps EBITDA margin improvement year-on-year for the full year. But I'm not quite sure how should we model through for quarter-over-quarter for the rest of this year. Meaning, are we going to see the margin improvement concentrate in the fourth quarter because of that huge operating leverage? Or are we're going to see -- because now some of the expenses more sort of front-end loaded. It's going to intense what dollar – expenses dollar won't be increase as fast. So could you sort of…?

Ramesh Tainwala

I think you will start to see an improvement already from Q2 onwards because part of it was also – because we've dialed up the A&P, the timing of the A&P. So when you get into Q2, Q3, Q4, if you look at last year's numbers our A&P was more loaded in the Q3 numbers, so you will find that Q2 would probably will be not dilutive in terms of the EBITDA percentage. When it will come to Q2, it will move up, mainly on account of A&P settling down. And on a full year basis it will look like 40, 50 basis point higher. So you will see an improvement. And part of it is basically – a main part of it is as Kyle rightly said before or I said it before that eBags will already be impacting our numbers or most fully in Q3 and Q4.

In Q2 still – we acquired the business in May 5, and probably we started to consolidate these numbers only from that period onwards, so you will find still eBag may have a little bit of a play in the Q2 number, but yet because A&P starts to settle down, you may find that our EBITDA percentage in Q2 will be very similar to last year. And when you come to Q3, it will start to move up more rapidly and we will close the year – more closer around 40, 50 basis point higher than last year.

Dustin Wei

And finally, are you still holding the view, the 6% A&P ratio or because historically it seems that the first quarter A&P ratio will be lower versus the nine months of the rest of the year? And you'll see that likely this year we are going to see higher A&P ratio?

Ramesh Tainwala

No, it will be at the same level. It will be around 6%. It won't be high. We have spent more money in Q1. We spent more money in Q1 mainly on account of the re-launch of American Tourist, Ronaldo and also the timing of World Cup coming up in the month of June, so we want that to leverage the benefit of Ronaldo's endorsing our brand more in the Q1, so we spent lot more money in Q1. But on a full year basis it will be around 6%. It won't be higher than last year in terms of percentage.

Dustin Wei

Okay. So historical seasonality for the expenses will not recur in this year, because of workup and related marketing campaign?

Ramesh Tainwala

Absolutely. Last year, if you look at it, the -- we also ramped up more spend on account of Tumi and it's about the timing part of it. And those are the costs that we take on year-to-year basis. So A&P spend every year, quarter can slightly change by 40, 50 basis point, it depends upon the timing of different campaigns that we launch in different period of the time. So I wouldn't say that it won't get repeated, but on a full year basis the A&P would be around 6%, it won't be higher than that in terms of percentage of sales.

Dustin Wei

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now hand back to William Yue for closing comments.

William Yue

Can you just go around and check one more time to see if there are more questions before we do the roundup?

Operator

Sure. [Operator Instructions]. And Mr. Yue, I'm showing no additional questions right now.

William Yue

Okay. In that case then thank you everyone for joining the conference call. Thank you, Ramesh and Kyle for doing the presentation. And as always if any investors should have any questions feel free to reach out to us. Thank you all.

Kyle Gendreau

Thank you.

Ramesh Tainwala

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen the conference has concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. At this time you may disconnects your lines.

