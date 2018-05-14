IBM: Investing To Drive Increased Margin And EPS

The company has increased its R&D spending from 6% of revenue to between 7% and 8% over the past few years.

When I started work on this article, I was concerned that IBM management has not been making sufficient reinvestment into the business, that the dividend and buybacks were absorbing capital that could have been deployed to better purpose driving growth. After developing appropriate information on the topic, I find indications to the contrary. This article presents my findings.

R&D Spending

From the 10-Ks:

2015 "IBM annually invests approximately 6 percent of total revenue for R&D..."

2016 "IBM annually invests 6 to 7 percent of total revenue for R&D..."

2017 "IBM annually invests 7 to 8 percent of total revenue for R&D..."

IBM's R&D efforts reliably create a flood of patents. I'm hopeful that increased spending will focus on development, actually moving these concepts to market. The company declares flatly that they are the leader in Quantum Computing, and they actually have a working sample out there for the public to look at and experiment with.

After conducting a review of R&D spending among technology companies and exploring its relation to margins, I expect IBM to add approximately 1% to its net margin for every 1% increase in R&D spending, over time. Patience is required.

Capex

As of 2017, the company presents new information about capex in the form of a separate line item for Information Technology Equipment, which is now absorbing 50% of capex spending. During the 1Q 2018 earnings conference call, the discussion of cloud led to the remark that they have more than 60 data centers, which they expect to leverage for increased profits.

I interpret the revised presentation as evidence of revised management thinking. Capex is now focused on increased information processing capabilities. No doubt they have enough glass boxes full of cubicles, so increased focus on equipment is a strong positive.

SG&A Reduction

On the 1Q 2018 earnings conference call, management disclosed a $610 million charge, reflecting staff reductions, primarily in SG&A. They expect the changes to pay out on a 2x ratio, for $1,200 million annually, starting in the second half of this year. That works out to $1.10 per share, after taxes. I've been looking for GAAP earnings in the $12 area, so the expense reductions should increase EPS by about 9%, all else equal.

IBM management has a tendency to time actions consistent with maintaining a planned trajectory of earnings. Under the circumstances, the savings may be invested back into the business in ways that will promote future growth, rather than flowing down to the bottom line. Reinvestment is fine with me: I've been concerned that the company hasn't been investing to drive growth, and more money spent on R&D or capex will be welcome, from my point of view.

Earlier this year, I looked at SG&A expense for technology companies, in an effort to relate it to profit margins. While the results weren't particularly convincing from a statistical point of view, my impression after studying IBM in the context of its competition is that the company hasn't properly controlled these expenses. So, I think the recent announcement reflects surgical precision, along the lines of liposuction.

Valuation

A DCF evaluation, prepared with company guidance on FCF and publicly available estimates of growth and cost of equity capital, works out to $225. Logically, buybacks carried out under these conditions will increase shareholder value. Experience has shown that it doesn't always work that way.

Investment Implications

IBM stock has developed a tendency to run up prior to earnings, and then overreact to the downside after the announcement and conference call. Usually, this is driven by negativity from analysts and investment journalists. The recent return to revenue growth was disparaged with faint praise and skepticism around the sustainability of margins. I started adding to my position as this scenario played out yet once more in the wake of 1Q 2018 earnings, adding another 200 shares for each $5 decrease in price.

I'm investing on the basis that shares will reach $180 within two years, for 12% or better-annualized share price appreciation, to which one can add the dividend, currently yielding in the 4% area.

