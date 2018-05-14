The Short Burn Of The Century

Is everyone having fun? Hope so. This is the greatest market story from a fundamental, technical and behavioral standpoint in a long time. As a long time short interest scientist and short squeeze engineer, I am excited for today's article. Let's get started...

Today's Agenda:

A look at Tesla (TSLA) - the Q3 short squeeze, the damage it caused, the latest threat and more.

Fusion Trading durable 'Short Squeezes' - my detailed strategy that harnesses short interest in a dedicated 'investment' approach.

First off let's give it up for easy money and the misallocation of capital. It's unfortunately become a tradition of the system.

Initial Q3 '16 Short Squeeze Theory

After the last few weeks, is there any question that squeezing shorts and price engineering has been a focus at Tesla? Basically, it's now out in the open.

To be clear, I don't have an issue with it. If you look at the history of Wall Street, cornering positions has been a game of the super wealthy for generations. In fact, they seemed to play much rougher back then. The only thing left here would be to find out the short position is also in concentrated hands.

I've diagramed the original thesis below from the Q3 '16 positive cash flow quarter. I continue to argue the run to 390+ was nothing but shorts covering based off a simple short-term accounting maneuver. Then the debt issue and the stock rolled as the market came to terms with the capital concerns. Nothing new.

But let's look at Tesla fundamentals prior to that 'squeeze' because it's insightful to see the interplay between company operations and price. The price isn't always right (so, so lame).

The following chart shows how key Tesla metrics had actually peaked well before the move. A key tenant in fundamental factor investing (what I do) is knowing what factors are most important to the company you are buying or selling.

In Tesla's case, I have outlined some of the more telling factors for future price performance. Note how all peaked well before price. For the super detailed, it's no surprise these are the metrics management is now 'targeting'.



I continue to argue there has been significant damage done to investor confidence since Q3 '16, the artificial momentum run, and the high-yield raise. Fun as it was, the price has been erratic, and the costs in my opinion, steep. Expectations are important.

Let's look at some market-driven ways to measure this. First, valuation premiums on Tesla vs. Ferrari (RACE). They've fully inverted. There's only so many dollars in the space and the investment tastes for premium brands have rightfully shifted. Why bet on less than transparent promises of scale when an industry operator is fundamentally kicking the stuffing out of everyone in real time?

Here's another negative from punting payables in Q3 '16 and running up price artificially. The chart below shows Tesla and Toyota (TM). It's not a coincidence Toyota bottomed right when shorts were exhausted and Tesla topped near 390.

Just as Tesla was floating high-yield unsecured bonds at 5.35%, Toyota was trading at approximately .9X book with a 3.5% divvy. This was the 'swap of the century' (see what I did there). You get all the upside of TM equity, with nearly 60+% of the yield seen in TSLA's 5.35s. When you bend your brain a bit, TM equity at any price (especially at .9X book) is significantly safer than the mispriced, unsecured Tesla credit.

Unsurprisingly, since then, the bonds are off 12+% while TM is up almost 40%.

Below you can see my entry in TM on the daily chart from August of 2017, a little late at 111 but still a good 30 bucks ago, keying strictly only off the above dynamic.

The 'Burn Of The Century'

We are being told this will be a bigger squeeze than VW (OTCPK:VLKAY) in 2008. Let's analyze. VW was effectively a 4-fold move. A key point however is it wasn't durable. The stock was significantly lower after the squeeze. Below shows the VW squeeze from '08 and subsequent decline. I focus on durable short interest trades not these 'one and dones' (more later).

We can model from the above an approximate $1200 price target. If longs do want to engage in trading games, welcome to the jungle. Don't assume it's always going to be like Q3 '16. Further, how many longs actually got out at the 390 top on the last run? I'm guessing none. I'm guessing they figured the company was killing it and there were more shorts to go. Instead operations were under stress shorts had covered.

The following is the unfortunate investment climate all this hype is creating. This individual is predicting a 200B market cap for Tesla (same 1200 target - see how expectations work?). Basically larger than Toyota. Prudent investors will recognize the silliness here vs. just buying Toyota at book value a year plus ago and going fishing. Such is this market.

Current Tesla Share Dynamics

The current share dynamics show that short interest has jumped to material levels. When I entered the name on the short side at 347 ('The Technicals of Tesla Part 1'), there were only 24M shares or so out (16% of O/S). That made the trade easier and was one of the reasons I took it.

The chart below shows total shares short and the percentage out. Today that number is a much higher 22%. Detailed readers will note the impact of dilution from last time we were up here (2% points or so).

The next chart looks at days to cover and 30-day average volume. The only point I want to make today is that DTC is significantly less than when we saw when shorts got clobbered.

The key to a really good short squeeze is low activity (never short a dull market) and limited availability.

Fusion Trading, Short Squeezes: The Real Deal

Okay time to unplug from the Tesla crazy. Back to real world investing, trading, and strategy.

What are durable shorts squeezes? Why did I create an entire strategy around them? And why have some of my largest long-term winners come from high short interest names? Glad you asked.

Too High, Too Low

Just like you can buy an asset for too much (Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) at 55, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) since the 90s, etc.), you can also sell one for too little. The psychology behind buying something too high is relatively easy to identify.

I talked a lot about this in 'I'm Shocked to Find Gambling', but it often comes down to some combo of knowing very little about valuation, getting caught into story and momentum, and good old greed. Lights out.

Selling too low however is a most interesting phenomenon in that it has multiple behavioral and market dynamics. I often think of these as 'stupid shorts'. It's the other side of the long/chasing crowd.

Here is some of what is in play....

Ego - This is a major driver as it is one of our most powerful behaviors, particularly in financial markets

Popularity - An important social component particularly after the financial crisis, it's become popular to 'be short' something. Everyone wants to be the next Michael Burry.

Bear Trap - Stocks fall faster than they rise. Perhaps the most dangerous dynamic and the big difference from buying too high. Markets often capitulate into a low that leaves shorts fully trapped.

Emotional - Becomes personal in some way.





The Science of Squeezes

Today I want to share 3 past squeezes I was involved in that obliterated shorts, in a structured, durable, and long-term way. I will show how 'stupid shorts' got trapped, and some of unique fundamental drivers for each trade. Keep in mind this is 1 of 8 overall strategies I run.

The Structural Setup

Below is a simple structure of how the slide above tends to work in financial markets. We are taking the psychological above and visualizing how it gets reflected in price. It's a 'guide', but hopefully readers will see how the 4 components above play well with the cadence below. Some important takeaways.

A detailed and fast low-bear trap

Capitulation (not shown)

Shorts trapped as price stagnates

Breakout against trend

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) 2012

The stock that started it all. When I saw the share dynamics here I couldn't believe it. Anyone aspiring, go dig them up. To this day, I have never found a better structural short squeeze. UBNT was the stock that created this strategy. Here's the price chart from then.

And as I said, this is not primarily a technical setup. Below is the current ratio, which soared as the stock did. There is a key reason this happened which is outside of the scope of today, but it's related to just how stupid the shorts were here. This was never a stock worth shorting, quite the contrary.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) 2016

VMW was a solid double as it broke out of its base and ripped shorts' heads off in 2016. Below is the price chart. Our entry in the 50s obviously took the share dynamics (posted on chart) into account. Importantly, see the same overall price structure.



And again, this wasn't some fly by night VW 'burn' situation. This was a fundamental factor-driven beatdown. The chart below shows price vs. cash from operations. Shorts are still stuck. Welcome to actual short squeezes with merit.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) 2017

FIZZ however was by far my favorite squeeze for reasons also outside of today. This was the closest thing I've caught to UBNT in terms of dynamics since then.



And below, you can see the net income rose essentially with the stock, rising 72% vs. 87% for price. This is called getting killed on the short side.

Conclusion

Will Musk be able to engineer another short squeeze? Maybe. He'd be far better served engineering a solid product at scale and on time. Obviously he knows this. I'm sure either way he will be fine. For those gritting their teeth, I am already deep in the money here. There is no '200B' loss heading my way.

I have found the last few weeks to be a bit of a distraction, enjoyable nonetheless but investment time isn't infinite. Tesla is a speculative, junk-rated issue during what continues to be a long-term challenging climate, from valuations, to the duration of the cycle, to QT, to changing macro forces and more. For serious investors, come see what we are doing with fundamental factors, charts, behavioral finance, and investable company analysis.

Thanks for reading...

Disclosure: I am/we are long TM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Tesla short is currently hedged, it can change at anytime.