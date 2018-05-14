GreenSky Proposes Terms For $748 Million U.S. IPO

GSKY is growing quickly in an attractive market, but the IPO isn't cheap.

The firm provides point of sale credit services for consumers, merchants and banks.

GreenSky intends to raise $748 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock.

Quick Take

GreenSky (GSKY) intends to raise $748 million in a U.S. IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company provides online credit services to banks, merchants and consumers at the point of sale.

GSKY is well-positioned in a favorable demographic market, but the IPO is richly valued.

Company & Technology

Atlanta, Georgia-based GreenSky was founded in 2006 to provide credit underwriting technologies in the home improvement, elective healthcare and retail industries in the U.S.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO David Zalik, who was previously founder of MicroTech Information Systems and a director of RockBridge Commercial Bank

Investors with 5.0% or greater holdings in GreenSky include CEO Zalik, Pacific Investment Management Co [PIMCO], TPG Growth II Advisors and TPG Georgia Holdings.

Below is a brief use case video with A.O. Smith using GreenSky’s POS credit product:

(Source: A.O. Smith)

The firm has developed relationships with approximately 15 bank partners to provide credit to consumers, as the graphic below shows:

Customer Acquisition

GreenSky has approximately 11,000 active merchants that have used its system to provide point of sale credit solutions to 1.6 million consumers since the firm’s inception.

The firm provides a self-serve digital offering and a sponsor-driven channel for their affiliated merchants.

GSKY’s cost of revenue as a percentage of total revenue for the past three years has been uneven but trending upward:

2017: 27.5%

2016: 30%

2015: 21%

Sales and marketing and Compensation and benefits costs as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending the highest in 2017 vs. the prior two years:

2017: 17.4%

2016: 15.5%

2015: 16.5%

It appears GSKY’s cost of revenue and sales and marketing and compensation costs are rising as a percentage of total revenues, indicating decreased efficiencies as the management scales operations.

Market & Competition

According to a recent analysis by American Banker, the point of sale loan market is ‘hot’ now and banks are eager to use these methods as a source of new consumer loans as they seek to diversify their loan books.

The chart below shows the growth of three GreenSky partner bank point of sale loans in recent quarters:

Consumers find these services compelling as it provides them with alternatives to mainstream or store-branded credit cards. Retailers like this option since they sell more products as a result of providing more ways for consumers to purchase.

The firm faces competition from ‘a diverse landscape of consumer lenders, including tradition banks, credit unions and credit card issuer, as well as alternative technology-enabled lenders.’

Affirm is one such alternative technology-enabled lender that seeks to disrupt the industry by providing lower cost (or no cost in some cases) access to point of sale credit.

Synchrony Financial (SYF), which was separated from parent General Electric (GE) in 2015, is another significant competitor.

Financial Performance

GSKY’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue, although at a decreasing rate

Increased gross profit

Uneven gross margin

Consistently growing cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: GreenSky S-1)

Revenue ($)

2017: $325.9 million, 23.6% increase vs. prior

2016: $263.9 million, 52.1% increase vs. prior

2015: $173.5 million

Gross Profit ($)

2017: $236.2 million

2016: $184.8 million

2015: $137 million

Gross Margin (%)

2017: 72.5%

2016: 70.0%

2015: 79.0%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $160.4 million

2016: $121.9 million

2015: $118.2 million

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $353.8 million in cash & restricted cash and $488.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

GreenSky intends to sell Class A common stock to raise $748 million in gross proceeds from an IPO, selling 34 million shares at a midpoint price of $22.00 per share.

The firm will offer Class A shares, which will be entitled to one (1) vote per share. Class B holders will also be entitled to ten (10) votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for existing shareholders to retain voting control even if they lose economic control of the company in the future.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms that have multiple share classes in its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to purchase units in the underlying operating firm, GS Holdings.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Raymond James, Sandler O’Neill + Partners, Fifth Third Securities and Guggenheim Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 23, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge also includes: - Valuation - Commentary - IPO Opinion Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.