Small-Cap Dividend Spotlight: Designer Shoe Warehouse

I've been covering a lot of consumer retail stocks lately and it's a mixed bag of companies that are struggling and those that at are actually doing quite well. The good thing is that all these companies, whether doing good or bad, are generally being discounted because of fears that Amazon (AMZN) and other online retailers will continue disrupting the market. This leaves the opportunity to buy many stocks at a deep discount. In my opinion, Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) is one of those stocks and I believe now is a good time to buy based on the following:

2018 guidance is positive with the expectation for adjusted revenue growth, adjusted earnings growth, and comparable store sales growth.

DSW has an excellent balance sheet with no debt, which provides the opportunity to make strategic acquisitions or invest in other growth initiatives. No debt also helps lead to a low EV/FCF of 11.96x, which is attractive relative to peers.

DSW's annual dividend yield is 4.17% and well-supported by free cash flow.

I project 34% upside potential based on a discounted cash flow model.

DSW Financial Snapshot

Most of DSW's operating trends have been positive. During 2017, sales increased 3.3% and adjusted EPS increased 4.1% to $1.52. Tax reform resulted in an after-tax charge of $55 million, which was the majority of the difference between GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS.

Note - 2017 fiscal year end was February 3rd, 2018

The gross margin decline looks worse than it actually is. As you can see by the table below, merchandise margin has actually been improving and so has store occupancy expenses. This means DSW's core gross margins have been improving. What pulled down DSW's total margins was write-downs related to the Ebuys inventory (e-commerce start-up that DSW shut down). All remaining write-downs related to Ebuys should conclude by the first half of 2018.

Comparable store sales declined in 2017, which was a result of a declining dollar value per transaction. This was partially offset by a higher amount of net transactions.

With no debt, DSW has an excellent balance sheet (cash figures below contain long- and short-term investments). The decrease in cash over the last couple of years has primarily been a result of stock repurchases. DSW does produce excess free cash flow after payment of the dividend and can increase its cash position in the future if it chooses to do so.

For 2018, DSW provided the following full-year guidance in its last earnings release:

Revenue growth to decrease by 1% to 3%, with the exit of non-core businesses and the impact of a 53rd week. Excluding the exit of non-core businesses and the 53rd week, total revenues are expected to increase in the 2% to 4% range.

Comparable sales increase in the low single-digit range.

3 to 6 new DSW stores.

Adjusted EPS from $1.52 to $1.67 (growth of 4% to 14% excluding the income from the 53rd week).

Effective tax rate of 29% and 81.0 million shares outstanding.

Dividend Analysis

Given an annual yield of 4.17%, DSW's dividend is one of the best reasons to own the stock. DSW has provided a dividend since 2011 and just increased the quarterly payment by 25% ($0.2/share to $0.25/share). The best part is I expect the dividend to continue growing in the future based on a dividend coverage ratio that's averaged 49% for the last 6 years.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Based on free cash flow, the stock trades at a discount. This model assumes that DSW produces $140 million in free cash flow during 2018, which is the average over the last 6 years. Given a lower effective tax rate from tax reform, there's a good chance DSW outperforms this expectation. I also assume a long-term growth rate of only 3%, which is conservative.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1/(r - g).

CF1 = 2018's estimated free cash flow of $140 million.

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Historical Valuation Multiples

Based on historical valuation multiples, DSW looks cheaply valued (Data sources: Yahoo Finance & Reuters):

Forward P/E of 13.9x (5-year average of 16.4x).

Forward PEG of 2.1x (5-year average of 2.5x).

Price/Sales of 0.7x (5-year average of 0.9x).

DSW's EV/FCF is also very attractive and near the low end of its 5-year range. Keep in mind that this ratio is a result of not only strong free cash flow, but no debt too.

DSW EV to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Comparables Analysis

Looking at peers, DSW's EV/FCF also compares favorably. The company has less growth potential (leads to a higher PEG ratio), but I consider that a preferable trade-off. I'd rather buy a stock that has already demonstrated consistent free cash flow production than the potential for it.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, and Price/Sales provided by Yahoo Finance.

PEG Ratio and LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

EV/FCF provided by YCharts.

Conclusion

DSW has a lot going for it right now. Additional stores are being added every year, sales are growing, and so is adjusted earnings. Comparable store sales saw a reduction last year, but that's expected to rebound in 2018. Best of all, the stock trades cheap given a forward P/E of 13.9x and an EV/FCF of 11.96x. This is supported by my discounted cash flow model, which projects 34% upside potential. Last, a 4.17% dividend yield is well-supported by free cash flow, which enhances returns and is especially attractive for income-oriented investors. For all these reasons, now is a good time to buy DSW.

