Synchrony Financial To Acquire Loop Commerce For Gifting Tech

Synchrony Financial has agreed to acquire Loop Commerce for an undisclosed amount.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has announced an agreement to acquire Loop Commerce for an undisclosed sum.

Loop has developed digital and in-store gifting technologies for merchants to expand their customer engagement and revenue opportunities.

SYF is acquiring Loop to expand into adjacent markets. The deal also signifies a more important shift for the firm as it transitions to digital-centric services designed for the rising Millennial consumer generation.

Target Company

Menlo Park, California-based Loop was founded in 2012 to develop a SaaS solution for online retail websites to make their products easily ‘giftable.’

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Roy Erez, who was previously SVP Worldwide Sales & Business Development at Luidia.

Below is an overview video of Loop’s approach:

Loop’s primary offerings include:

Gift Now - gifting button for websites

Fraud Prevention - end-to-end protection

Loop Data - actionable insights on customer behaviors

Investors have funded $29 million since inception and include a large number of angel investors as well as strategic investor PayPal (PYPL) and venture capital firms SGVC, Beanstalk Ventures and Novel TMT Ventures.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 report by Inc., the gifting industry was $131.3 billion, with the majority of that amount spent online.

This represents roughly $1 spent on gifting for every $10 the ‘average American spends.’

Per the FBIC Global Retail report, the gift card market is predicted to grow at a CAGR 6.6%, but the report didn’t provide a forecast period. The report stated that e-gifting accounted for $8 billion in annual revenues in 2015.

Extrapolating from those estimates, the 2024 e-gifting market would be approximately $13.3 billion in size.

Major competitors that provide digital gifting technologies include:

Amazon (AMZN)

Blackhawk Network CashStar (HAWK)

CashStar

eGifter

Individual retailers creating in-house solutions

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Synchrony didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the transaction is a non-material amount for its $25 billion market capitalization.

The valuation was likely figured on a team & technology basis and was probably under $200 million in total consideration.

Synchrony is acquiring Loop to expand its consumer financial services into the adjacent space of e-gifting to broaden Synchrony’s reach.

As Margaret Keane, Synchrony’s CEO stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Loop Commerce allows Synchrony to move into an adjacent space by expanding our suite of products and services for retailers and consumers... The acquisition of Loop Commerce will deepen our bench of digital talent and create new capabilities in gifting, as we continue working toward creating the most compelling consumer experience at every touch point.

SYF’s stock has risen slightly since the announcement as the chart below indicates:

While the acquisition isn’t material in financial respects and probably won’t impact the stock in the short run, it is valuable in that it indicates management is looking to expand their reach into adjacent markets, especially digital-first markets.

This is important for Synchrony since Millennial demographics will drive revenues in the decades ahead.

Financial service firms need to refresh their offerings and make the transition to fully digital capabilities if they want to stay relevant and continue to grow their b business.

The ability of legacy financial services firms to combine their strong retail and business partnerships with new technologies will be key to making that transition.

I view the deal as a definite medium-term positive for SYF as it indicates management ‘gets it’ and is making the necessary moves to remain relevant in a rapidly changing financial services environment.

