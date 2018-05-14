Seattle Genetics Fairly Valued, Pending Data

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is a commercial-stage biotechnology pharmaceutical company specializing in cancer therapies. It has had growing success with Adcetris, which generated revenue of $111 million in Q1 2018. At the May 11 closing price of $56.92, Seattle Genetics has a market capitalization of $9.0 billion, making it a mid-cap stock. For new investments, the question would be whether this market cap and stock price are too high, meaning it won't be a source of Alpha, or too low, meaning it should be a source of Alpha. My conclusion is that, by a conservative estimate, it is about right.

Adcetris value

Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin) has been on the market in the U.S. since 2011. Clinical trials since then have helped it expand its approved indications and more trials are underway. In Q1 2018, Adcetris sales revenue in the U.S. was $95.4 million, up 14% sequentially from $83.7 million, and up 36% from $70.3 million year earlier.

Royalty revenue from international sales of Adcetris by Takeda was $15.7 million, so the total for Q1 was $110.1 million. The label was expanded to include Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma and frontline Hodgkin Lymphoma, which means revenue should continue on an upward course. Data from a Phase 3 trial for urothelial cancer should be reported later this year.

Cost of sales for Seattle Genetics was just $10.4 million in the quarter, so Adcetris has a very high gross margin. SG&A expense was $66.2 million, and while much of that is to sell Adcetris, some of it should be allocated to the pipeline. Since Adcetris trials continue, some of the R&D budget should be allocated as well.

Given that I cannot say how many additional types of cancer Adcetris may get approved for, or what the competition and revenue could be for each indication, a ballpark approach will do as well as a detailed analysis here. By next year my estimate is Adcetris will generate about $600 million in annual revenue.

Allocate say $300 million to cost of goods sold, sales, R&D, and overhead, and stand-alone Adcetris could be worth $300 million in annual earnings. If revenues are still growing and there is enough time until the patent expires, I like to use a P/E of 20, making Adcetris worth $6 billion in market capitalization. Keep in mind that is a ballpark figure, not a prophecy.

That would account for all but $3.0 billion of the Seattle Genetics current market cap. It makes sense that the bulk of the market cap would be allocated to the one commercial therapy. The rest should be allocated to potential earnings from the current pipeline of drug candidates.

Next in the pipeline: Enfortumab Vedotin

Enfortumab Vedotin (ASG-22ME or EV) is being developed in collaboration with Agensys/Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY). It has already been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA. EV is currently in a pivotal Phase 2 trial in metastatic urothelial cancer for patients who already failed a checkpoint inhibitor. Enrollment in this trial is expected to complete in Q3 2018. A second Phase 3 trial, for patients who received prior CPI therapy is planned to start in 2018. Further label expansion could come if trials in earlier lines of treatment and in combination with other therapies are successful.

Enfortumab Vedotin is an ADC (antibody-drug conjugate) that target Nectin-4, which is often expressed on the surface of cancer cells forming solid tumors.

Model of how Enfortumab Vedotin works [source: Seattle Genetics]:

What value should be assigned to EV? The potentially registrational Phase 2 trial is based on a relatively small Phase 1 trial. Results have to be strong to get registration under the breakthrough therapy rules. Even when larger Phase 2 trials have been a success, often drugs fail in Phase 3 due to unforeseen adverse events or simply not being as effective as they were in Phase 2.

These caveats aside, EV looks like a strong candidate. If it does gain an FDA approval, it will be tried in other indications besides urothelial cancer, which is relatively uncommon.

I don't have a problem assigning a value of $1 billion in market cap to EV, but that could go down the drain with a clinical trial failure. Once we know if the FDA has approved the therapy, and what price insurers are willing to pay, that number could be refined up or down. Over time, if the label is expanded to other cancers, it could go up considerably.

New acquisition: Tucatinib

Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is in a global pivotal trial for HER2+ metastatic breast cancer. The trial should be fully enrolled in 2019. It was acquired with Cascadian just this year for $614 million.

Seattle Genetics is known for its ADCs developed in-house, so branching out to a tyrosine kinase inhibitor is an interesting move. There are several tyrosine kinase inhibitors already commercialized or under development. There are also several tyrosine kinase types, so they make a class of targets. Gleevec is perhaps the best-known commercial drug in this class. It was approved in 2001 and developed by Novartis (NYSE:NVS). But it, and the class, have some toxicity issues. Generic equivalents of Gleevec are available.

What does Tucatinib have to offer different than other drugs in the class? To begin with, its target is HER2, a well-known cancer target. According to Seattle Genetics, "Results from phase 1b trials showed that the combination of tucatinib, capecitabine and trastuzumab was generally well-tolerated and demonstrated clinical activity in patients with and without brain metastases," in cancers overexpressing HER2.

Tucatinib is currently in a Phase 2 trial, amended in December 2016 to support registration (without a Phase 3 trial), in combination with capecitabine and trastuzumab for second line metastatic HER2+ breast cancer. If the results are positive, Tucatinib could be "best -in-class, orally available, and highly selective." It might also work with other HER+ cancers, like colorectal cancer.

But so far all we really have in Phase 1 data. "Updated Phase 1b trial results for the triplet combination show that the combination (tucatinib with capecitabine and trastuzumab) continues to be well tolerated, with the updated median progression-free survival (NYSE:PFS) increasing to 7.8 months, an overall response rate (ORR) of 61 percent and a median duration of response (NYSE:MDR) of 10 months. Patients in the Phase 1b triplet combination previously received a median of 3 HER2-targeted agents."

That is fine and good, but a jump to predicting an outcome that will get FDA approval is exactly that, a jump. I think assigning $0.5 billion in market cap to this drug, prior to trial results, is generous. If it does get FDA approval, then just the removal of uncertainty would greatly increase how I value it. How much income might be brought in under label expansions would also have to be considered.

Rest of pipeline is fat: but how to value?

Seattle Genetics has an extensive pipeline, including drugs that are partnered. Here's a table:

drug target stage partner Tisotumab Vedotin Cervical cancers & solid tumors Phase 2 Genmab Ladiratuzumab Vedotin Breast cancers with LIV-1 Phase 2 SEA-CD40 Lymphomas & solid tumors Phase 1 SGN-CD48A Multiple Myeloma Phase 1 SGN-2FF Solid tumors Phase 1 ACTR-BCMA Multiple Myeloma Phase 1 Unum Therapeutics

Having six different earlier-stage drugs in the clinical pipeline is a good thing. If we could plan on even three of them becoming commercial stage, there would be a lot of value in this pipeline. I've provided links in the table to the latest data on the two most advanced therapies.

As an analyst, in the past I have been asked to come up with a specific number for how much a company, technology, or specific therapy will be worth at some time in the future. I have done that for clients, and I always include the caveats, the large number of "ifs," that go into such numbers.

Here is how such numbers can be generated for a pipeline asset. Assign a probability that the therapy will get an FDA approval. Determine the market share the therapy can capture for a disease if it is approved. Multiply the number of patients to be treated by the price you think the drug company can charge, or that you think insurers would be willing to pay. Multiply the probability of success by the size of the income stream you imagine. Back out costs, including the time value of the money invested while you are waiting for the FDA to say yes or no, and then for the doctors and patients to make real-world decisions.

If you are a cautious investor, you might want to keep in mind this one thought: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) drug Repatha for high cholesterol had sales of $123 million in Q1 2018. The analyst consensus, years ago, back before FDA approval, was more towards $1 billion in sales per quarter.

Worse still, assigning probability of FDA approval is an art, only loosely linked to statistical science. In theory, Phase 1 results should resemble Phase 2 results, and then Phase 3 results. But we see frequently enough that Phase 2 results that are solid can turn out to be statistically insignificant in a Phase 3 trial. Particularly if the target is brain cancer. Predicting biological trial outcomes is not as statistically sound as predicting dice rolls. Human response to disease is tricky.

So, read what other analysts say about Seattle Genetics rest-of-pipeline, or make your own estimates based on statistical science. Buy and sell side analysts may or may also talk to experts, doctors, and insurers to be surer of their estimates. But we are all assigning probabilities to future events, in experimental medicine, even when we use standard statistical methods to make those assignments.

Hence, two analysts can come up with very different valuations, without either being dishonest or incompetent.

Given that none of these therapies have Phase 2 results yet, I am assigning them a total value of $0.5 billion. That would go up substantially with positive Phase 2 results, depending on how high over the minimum needed to get approval (and take market share) the data is. Licensing or selling these technologies might also increase my estimate, depending on the specifics of the deal.

I would add that, given today's steamy hot biotechnology asset market, it would cost anyone a lot, lot more than $0.5 billion to buy these assets as a group.

Adding it all up

Adding up the values I have assigned to Adcetris, Enfortumab Vedotin, Tucatinib, and the rest of the pipeline, and my result is a market capitalization of $8 billion. At the May 11 closing price of $56.92, Seattle Genetics has a market capitalization of $9.0 billion, a full $1 billion above my estimate. Back at the end of April, the market cap was nearer $8 billion.

I would not interpret the market cap difference as a sell signal. My calculation was very conservative, though not a worst-case-scenario. Good news from the pipeline, or from sales of Adcetris, could rapidly pump up the stock from this point.

As a mainly long-term investor, I believe it is worth continuing to accumulate Seattle Genetics. Right now, it is about midway between its 52-week low of $45.31 and the high of $68.59. I would certainly feel comfortable buying at anywhere in the lower half of the range.

SGEN data by YCharts

The volatility of the stock this last year both reflects fear of potential Trump administration moves to regulate stock prices and the inherent future uncertainty I have outlined.

As a long-term investor, I hope for good news from drug trials. I try not to assume there is a 100% chance of good news.

Alternatives

We are in the midst of a medical revolution. New therapies like ADCs, CAR-T, RNAi and gene therapy may create a great deal of value, but they may also wipe out value when they replace older drugs. Or they could fail to deliver. Keeping up on science developments and being prepared for change are crucial to successful investing in biotechnology.

Currently, the four older horses of the biotechnology revolution, Amgen, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) appear to be deeply undervalued, based on present sales and strong pipelines. They appear to be safer long-term investments than Seattle Genetics. At the other end of the spectrum are the clinical stage drug companies that don't yet have their first FDA approvals. These are riskier, and mostly (but not always) are very undervalued, excepting a few Wall Street darlings. They can go to zero pretty quickly if a leading pipeline therapy fails. They can skyrocket if trial results are positive. They are best bought in nibbles.

Conclusion

I am watching developments at Seattle Genetics, and not averse to buying more stock dependent on price and trial data outcomes. I think Seattle Genetics is a good company with a lot of potential long-term growth, but not out of the woods until it gets an FDA approval and shows it can commercialize another drug besides Adcetris. If both Tucatinib and Enfortumab Vedotin get good data and FDA approvals, the current price will seem undervalued in retrospect. But approvals are not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGEN, AMGN, BIIB, CELG, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of writing SGEN represented 1.4% of my portfolio value.