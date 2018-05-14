Proceed With Caution, This High-Yield Stock Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Investors chase high yield to compensate for the low-interest rate environment. Unfortunately, many of these investors do not account for the higher risks associated with these investments.

In the current low-interest rate environment, many yield-hungry investors chase high-yielding stocks for the generous income offered. Unfortunately, many of them return empty-handed or worse, end up in financial ruin since they do so without carrying out the proper due diligence required for these investments. Many of these stocks rely on exceptional market conditions and/or debt to generate the cash flow required to support the payout. Often, the gravy train abruptly stops, causing these stocks to crumble under their own weight. However, this does not mean that these investment vehicles should be avoided completely. There are high-quality stocks out there which do not rely on financial engineering to sustain a high but stable payout.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) is one of those diamonds in the rough. In a nutshell, BXMT is the leading real estate finance company that originates senior loans which are collateralized by commercial real estate (CRE). Since BXMT's business model involves funding illiquid CRE loans, there's a higher risk associated with holding BXMT in an investment portfolio. An important rule of investing is that returns should always be proportional to the risk undertaken. Currently, for the risks associated with BXMT, the market has determined the commensurate yield to be 7.95%.

At first glance, this seems to be a very attractive yield for investors looking for income. However, as I have previously mentioned, it's not uncommon for investors to misprice the risks inherent with BXMT. By combing through the company's earnings report for Q1 2018, I would like to highlight a couple of factors that would help determine if the yield is sufficient or not.

Dividend Coverage

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The first thing to look at is the dividend coverage. This provides investors a sense of the company's ability to support the quarterly payout from the earnings generated. The historical dividend coverage for the past 4 quarters is at 104%. This is encouraging as it confirms the company's ability to support the payout from its profits. However, a closer look would also suggest that the quarterly earnings are unpredictable with no obvious pattern for growth. As a matter of fact, earnings for Q2 2017 was less than the dividend payout, suggesting the company had to make up the difference by returning capital to investors.

Rising LIBOR Rates

12-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

The second factor would be the dependency of BXMT's business model on the LIBOR. The majority of the loans originated by BXMT are floating-rate and pegged to the LIBOR. On the right side of the balance sheet, the portfolio financing utilized by BXMT to fund these loans is also tied to the LIBOR. Customarily, the variable interest rate quoted for these debt instruments is the LIBOR plus some predetermined percentage points. These additional points above the LIBOR compensate the debt provider for the increased risks associated with the loan over a simple LIBOR futures contract. For the past 12 months, the LIBOR has been steadily rising from below 1.80% to above 2.70% and it hasn't been this high since 2009. Regardless of the fluctuations in the LIBOR, the changes in the variable cost of financing will match offset the changes in the variable loan yield. Therefore, the differentiator is BXMT's net equity position in these loans. As the LIBOR shoots higher, the equity would also yield more. Every percentage increase in the LIBOR increases EPS by $0.24. This definitely bodes well for investors as it should provide a thicker buffer for the dividend coverage.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The LIBOR's move higher would mean that the monthly repayments would be higher and might place a financial strain on the borrower. Currently, the rates are still at historical lows for there to be a significant impact on borrowers. Moreover, as I will discuss further below, the CRE market is still very stable with minimum signs of excess. Stephen Plavin, the CEO of BXMT, puts it aptly during the recent earnings call:

We are not seeing the same kinds of lending abuses that were prevalent in the market in 2006 and 2007. Our sponsors are still wanting to put more equity in deals rather than less. We are seeing improvement in leasing in business lines across our loan portfolio. All the positive trends that we expected when we underwrote these loans.

Increased Competition

Surprisingly, with all the pillars for growth in place, earnings have not shown to be on a rising trajectory. This is primarily because of the highly competitive nature of the CRE lending market. Traditionally, the banks were at the forefront of this lucrative business. They had an edge with their vast asset base to absorb the volatile risks and also a connected network of institutional investors to syndicate out the loans. However, tighter regulations implemented after the financial crisis significantly curtailed the banks' ability to underwrite new loans. In the vacuum left behind, non-bank institutions such as BXMT and Ladder Capital (LADR) have stepped up their game to gain market share. Even insurance companies have started to compete for a slice of the market. As Mr. Plavin puts it during the recent earnings call:

I think in general the banks tend to be more cautious than non-banks. But we are not in an environment - a dangerous environment now. So, to me, I just think it's - build more effectively - more effective competition from non-banks and while the regular way banks continue to sort of do their business, but not nearly as actively as the non-banks in terms of growth mode.

Due to the increased competition, BXMT had to offer better rates to its borrowers. In Q2 2017, the weighted-average all-in yield for the floating-rate portfolio was L+4.39%. It has steadily declined since then, and in this quarter, it's at L+4.17%. As the competition doesn't seem to be letting up, there is a possibility for the rates to continue lower through 2018.

Fortunately, BXMT was able to take advantage of the low rates to keep its financing rates stable. The majority of its financing is through credit facilities provided by large banks. A credit facility is to a company as a credit card is to an individual. The weighted-average all-in cost of credit has been flat for the past year with the current rate at L+2.07%.

Recently, BXMT has started to originate higher-denomination loans such as the $1.8 billion Spiral construction loan. Typically, the average size of BXMT's loan portfolio was $309 million. The increased competition in the market has been focused on the smaller deals. The larger ones are far more complex, face a higher likelihood of defaulting, and are riskier considering the loan size compared to the BXMT's market cap of $3.4 billion. The Spiral loan itself is more than 50% of the value of the company. Clearly, BXMT is exploring these larger deals to mitigate the declining interest rate spread.

However, another point of view would be that BXMT is putting in place the next phase of its growth strategy. As the competition intensifies on the lower ranges of the deal size spectrum, BXMT intends to differentiate itself from its competitors as being able to handle the larger loans. In addition, BXMT would be able to charge a higher rate for these loans as there would be fewer players in the market. Here's what Mr. Plavin had to say in regards to the market competition during the recent earnings call:

Although we continue to build our volume and source it's great origination opportunities the market as a whole is highly competitive. As a result of this competition lending spreads have continued to compress. While some of our largest loan opportunities are more protected, we are having to reduce spreads to win competitive deals.

Moreover, BXMT should be able to leverage its relationship with its "Big Brother" Blackstone L.P. (BX) for more loan origination opportunities. Blackstone Real Estate, a $120 billion behemoth, relies on BXMT to finance it acquisition deals such as the recent one for a portfolio of Spanish real estate assets. Mr. Plavin doesn't mince his words when he says:

The portfolio was acquired by our borrower, a JV of a Blackstone sponsored real estate equity vehicle in Santander Bank. We love the Blackstone equity sponsorship and its strong asset management presence in Spain. The opportunity to be a scale lender in this investment is a win for BXMT and a great example of special value of being part of the Blackstone Real Estate platform.

This relationship with its sponsor provides BXMT many opportunities to grow its portfolio of loans. Since the people who run BXMT are Senior Managers at BX, there should always be an alignment of strategies. As I have laid out in a previous article, BX is a strong company with an even stronger execution team. I have no doubt that this relationship with BX would be extremely beneficial for BXMT's growth.

Conclusion

Evidently, from the points highlighted above, there are many reasons to go all-in with BXMT. However, as I have stressed numerous times along the way, there are also heightened risks that investors should be aware of and take into consideration before jumping in. Currently, these risks are not detrimental to BXMT's growth and payout strategy. I believe its relationship to BX allows BXMT to stand out from the crowd. While it is subject to market forces in regards to the interest rate spread, BXMT should be able to continue generously rewarding its shareholders as it continues on its growth trajectory. All things considered, I am still very much a LONG on BXMT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, BX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.