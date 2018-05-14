Tencent Cloud Can Disrupt Amazon's Leadership In The Cloud Infrastructure Services Industry

Increasing the global customers of Tencent Cloud is still best done through affordable pricing.

This development should inspire the managers of Tencent Cloud to redouble their efforts. Like Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud can disrupt Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Synergy Research pointed out Alibaba Cloud’s rapid emergence in becoming the no.5 cloud infrastructure service provider in the world. It has around 4% market share.

Amazon (AMZN) Web Services is still the runaway leader (33% market share) in global cloud infrastructure services. However, I would like to point out that Alibaba (BABA) Cloud and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) Cloud are growing threats to Amazon Web Services [AWS].

Synergy Research pointed out Alibaba Cloud’s quick rise toward becoming last year’s no.5 cloud infrastructure service provider. This should inspire the managers of Tencent Cloud to work harder.

The global cloud infrastructure service, which includes IaaS, PaaS, and hosted Private Cloud, generated $15 billion in Q1 2018. This $40 billion/year cloud computing hardware industry is therefore a fertile expansion ground for video games leader Tencent. Taking just 5% market share in cloud infrastructure services can add $2 billion of extra annual revenue for Tencent.

Tencent Cloud, like Alibaba Cloud, can eventually grow to become serious rivals of Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud, and AWS. All of Tencent’s hit games are online or internet-dependent. Tencent, therefore, has the proven experience of building and managing hyperscalable datacenters/server farms.

Tencent only needs to put up more global-scale datacenters to truly become a mini-version of AWS or Azure. International expansion is Tencent Cloud's best hope of catching up with Alibaba Cloud.

Sad but true, China is already dominated by Alibaba Cloud with its 47.6% market share. Tencent Cloud is a far-away second in China’s Public Cloud/IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) industry. Tencent Cloud needs to be more aggressive in its international expansion to offset its weakness in China.

Building More Datacenters For A Global Reach

Alibaba Cloud currently has 18 datacenters around the world. Tencent Cloud only has 14 datacenters but the Moscow and Japan datacenters are coming soon. The newest Tencent Cloud datacenters launched only last March are those found in Virginia, USA, Mumbai, and the second datacenter in Hong Kong.

Tencent Cloud now has 42 availability zones globally. Alibaba Cloud has 43 availability zones. AWS has 55 availability zones in 18 geographic regions. Tencent Cloud is clearly rolling out an IaaS/PaaS network that is comparably-sized to Alibaba Cloud’s global infrastructure.

Tencent Cloud will also eventually need to put up datacenters in Latin America and Africa. Those two regions have large and small enterprises that need nearby IaaS/PaaS datacenter service providers. Latin America will account for 4.5% of the global hyperscale datacenter business by year 2020.

How Tencent Cloud Can Boost Its Race Against Alibaba Cloud

Like how AWS grew, affordable pricing is the easiest way for Tencent Cloud to better compete against the leaders of cloud computing infrastructure. Targeting niche services like online games hosting is also a good growth catalyst for Tencent Cloud. Monetizing cloud computing includes hosting the growing video games industry.

Newzoo’s latest estimate is that the global revenue from video games will reach $137.9 billion this year. This amount is expected to grow to $180.1 billion by year 2021.

Game developers and publishers need a cost-effective way to host their online games. SuperData Research’s most recent list of top grossing titles point out that they are all online games. The era of offline single-player games is on a sunset trend. Majority of video games today are now internet-dependent and multi-player/social entertainment.

This fact is why AWS, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, and Google Cloud have dedicated hosting packages for online games. Tencent owns 84% of Supercell but that Finnish company is still a featured customer of AWS for Gaming. It would be nice to see Tencent Cloud hosting all of Supercell’s mobile games.

Going forward, Tencent Cloud should focus on online games hosting because it has little chances of stealing legacy enterprise compute customers away from AWS or Azure. Online games hosting and games live operations management are the easy cloud service categories that Tencent Cloud can target.

American firms with databases and proprietary software running on Azure or AWS are unlikely to defect to Tencent Cloud or Alibaba Cloud.

Tencent’s status as the number one games publisher means it has a better credibility to host online games than Alibaba Cloud. Alibaba’s expertise is hosting online trade, not video games.

Aside from hosting games, Tencent Cloud can also target the customers of Wix.com (WIX) and Shopify (SHOP). I am sure Tencent has brilliant employees who can replicate the business model of Wix and Shopify. Wix and Shopify became famous for offering easy, no-coding website-creation via ready-made templates and integrated e-commerce solutions.

Tencent Cloud’s webhosting solution is vague. It doesn’t list any details over what packages it offers. I assume that Tencent Cloud has yet to finalize how it is going after the website hosting market. For more than a year now, Alibaba Cloud is selling a $0.99/month website hosting plan in addition to its other low-cost packages.

Wix.com has 110 million users. There are now more than 600,000 businesses who use Shopify. There’s obviously a large market for hosting websites and online stores. Tencent can generate thousands of website templates and incorporate e-commerce store management features to put up an alternative platform against Wix.com and Shopify.

Wix and Shopify are popular but they are money-losing ventures that can easily be beaten by lower pricing from Tencent Cloud. For example, Tencent Cloud can pirate many of those 110 million users of Wix.com by offering a cheaper package than Wix’s $16.50/month e-commerce plan. The same package for $8.99 from Tencent Cloud will convince many people to defect.

A low-pricing approach to building up Tencent Cloud is viable. Tencent only needs to buy affordable server processor and datacenter accelerators. I heard Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has affordable Radeon Instinct datacenter accelerators and cheap EPYC server processors.

Conclusion

I rate TCEHY/TCTZF as a buy. My fearless forecast is that Tencent Cloud can also become a top 5 competitor in the global cloud infrastructure services industry within the next five years. Tencent already has the global scale network of datacenters.

It has the experience of managing/hosting games and social apps that have billions of daily users. Tencent Cloud’s manager only needs a killer instinct similar to the one that made Amazon Web Services number one.

The ruthless use of affordable pricing can be an effective way to gain customers. Low-ball pricing is also a merciless way to kill smaller rivals like Wix or Shopify.

The dirt-cheap $0.99/month monthly website hosting strategy of Alibaba Cloud is a great example of this predatory low pricing. Tencent Cloud should also be ready to do the same thing if it wants to catch up with Alibaba Cloud.

