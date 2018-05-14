Kraft Heinz: A 4.2% Yield And Compelling Value

Image credit

A Stock That Has Been Ignored

Kraft Heinz (KHC) shares have been left out in the cold by investors in the past several months as the company continues to struggle with volumes amid ever-shifting consumer tastes. A laser focus on cost controls has afforded KHC better margins, but investors clearly haven't moved past its volume problems, which continued with Q1's 1.5% decline in organic sales. However, investors buy stocks like KHC often primarily for the dividend, and with the recent price declines we've seen in KHC, its yield is now up to a very robust 4.2%. The key question then becomes whether or not the yield is safe and as of now, I believe it is; allow me to demonstrate.

Cash Production Versus Cash Usage

First, let's take a look at KHC's dividend against its FCF production in the past five years. I prefer to use FCF instead of EPS because dividends are a cash outlay that must be funded from somewhere; EPS is not equal to cash and cannot be used to pay dividends. FCF is a truer measure of a company's ability to pay its dividend than EPS, and thus, we'll use it here.

Source: Author's chart using data from Seeking Alpha

The first thing that is very obvious about this data is that in all years, the dividend is either very close to exceeding FCF or it actually exceeds FCF. In general, this is a very undesirable trait to see in a dividend stock because, of course, it means the company is overspending its ability to fund the dividend payment with cash produced from the business. This is the only truly recurring source of cash any business has and is the safest. However, we've seen many times before where dividend stocks overspend their respective FCF allocations indefinitely and that is where KHC is today.

Ways To Get Around A High FCF Usage Rate

Does the high use of available FCF preclude further dividend increases? Not necessarily; indeed, KHC's FCF should continue to move higher over time despite its struggles with volume because it is still finding synergies from the merger in addition to its tremendous capacity to borrow, and propensity for M&A. One of the hallmarks of this merger is a relentless focus on operating efficiency, and KHC is still exploiting areas of waste to this day, as evidenced by Q1's operating income increase of 3.4% on a 1.5% decline in organic revenue. KHC is also in the process of remaking itself into a company that makes fresher, healthier foods that younger consumers, in particular, gravitate towards while still offering the heavily processed snacks it always has.

KHC also has virtually unlimited capacity to borrow to fund small deficits in FCF against the dividend in the same way that we've seen other consumer staples do so in the past. Even if KHC pays dividends in excess of its FCF production each year, the deficits are small enough that KHC can easily absorb them via normal debt financing it engages in any way. We are talking about tens of millions of dollars in the context of ~$4B of annual earnings; it isn't even enough to matter to be honest. Unless KHC's dividend is 200% or more of its FCF, there is nothing to worry about, and we are nowhere close to that today.

Finally, KHC's strategy - and that of all of its predecessors - has been to buy its way to growth. Valuations around the food sector, like that of KHC itself, are low compared to recent years and that is a perfect environment for KHC to go out and buy some growth. Over time, that would improve its ability to pay the dividend so long as it doesn't issue shares to make acquisitions, which would be imprudent at today's low valuations. The point is that KHC has a lot of options to fund its dividend going forward even if FCF doesn't quite cover all of it.

A Compelling Valuation And High Yield Make KHC Attractive Here

Speaking of low valuations, KHC is going for just 15.6 times this year's earnings despite expectations for long-term growth in the high-single digits. The stock has come off of its absolute lows but is still very near the bottom of its multi-year range despite a growing dividend and growing earnings. That has created a unique situation where KHC looks very enticing on both a value and yield basis, offering investors a compelling buying opportunity for those that are patient and have a long-term horizon. KHC's current overuse of its FCF to pay the dividend is not a problem and won't be for a long time to come and given its low multiple and high yield at 4.2%, it looks very compelling. There is no need to worry about financing the dividend and that should give peace of mind to investors looking to put money to work in KHC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.