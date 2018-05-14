Cisco's Accompany Acquisition Could Take A Bite Out Of Microsoft's LinkedIn And The Products That Leverage It

Cisco aims to become a multi-faceted software and subscription company and this acquisition shows both enterprise software buyers and investors that it is serious.

Cisco's collaboration portfolio already has products that talk to Salesforce and other CRMs. Cisco's CRM and marketing customers and partners could find Accompany's service extremely attractive.

Accompany is also a CRM solution. According to Gartner that market is projected to be the largest revenue driver of enterprise software in 2018. ($39.5 billion in 2017.).

Accompany is part of Cisco's industry-leading Collaboration portfolio. Microsoft, which owns both Skype and LinkedIn, is Cisco's closest competitor in Collaboration, a $59.86 billion market by 2023 (Markets and Markets).

Cisco has closed on its $270 million acquisition of Accompany, an AI-driven relationship intelligence platform. It is a real-time, Internet sourced (vs. social network-based), curated version of LinkedIn.

Cisco (CSCO) CEO Chuck Robbins has said that much of Cisco's future is in selling software and subscriptions. Though Cisco's WebEx is rarely mentioned by investors, it is key not only to Cisco's non-hardware-related name recognition but also to its future growth. Collaboration is a huge marketplace ($59.86 billion by 2023 according to Market and Markets) and Cisco is a leader in five different areas - Unified Communications, Web Conferencing, Group Video Systems, Unified Communications for Midsize Enterprises, North America, Contact Center Infrastructure - according to IT analyst group Gartner.

Microsoft (MSFT) is Cisco's closest competitor in most of these areas. Consider that Cisco's WebEx competes with Microsoft's Skype for Business. Cisco's WebEx Board (formerly Cisco Spark Board) competes with Microsoft Surface Hub. Cisco's WebEx Teams (formerly Cisco Spark) competes with Microsoft Teams and so on... These products are used both for collaboration and in sales and marketing activities.

Accompany, which Cisco just acquired, might be seen as a (Microsoft) LinkedIn clone. But while LinkedIn is social in nature and depends on its members to "connect" with friends and to keep their profiles current, Accompany leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to scrape the web to create and update profiles of corporate executives. It is not clear, at this point, that Accompany offers insights on mid-level managers or others who don't make business headlines. LinkedIn, on the other hand, aims to have a profile on everyone who has, or has ever had a job.

So, if you're an account executive trying to pitch a product or service to a senior level corporate executive, chances are good, that in most cases, Accompany will provide you with the deepest, most current insights, especially because corporate brass, outside of the tech industry, don't update their LinkedIn profiles regularly.

But, if you want to get the scoop on mid-level or line managers who will be in the room during a sales presentation, LinkedIn might offer better insights provided you have an extensive network. If you don't, LinkedIn also has a paid Sales Navigator solution.

Constellation Research president Ray Wang called Accompany a "LinkedIn killer," but that's not the case yet. LinkedIn is a social platform that developed its database over more than 17 years. Accompany was, until today, a five-year-old startup that billed itself as "the richest database of senior decision makers in the world."

If Cisco pours a bunch of its ample cash into Accompany to add new features, broaden its reach and add a social component for curation, it could give Microsoft's LinkedIn a run for its money. But it's important to note that both Cisco and Microsoft employ some of the world's best artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) experts who aren't dwarfed by each other.

There is one other reason why Cisco/Accompany could put a dent in Microsoft's LinkedIn business: Microsoft has Microsoft Dynamics 365, which is closely integrated with LinkedIn. This makes would-be LinkedIn customers/partners like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) upset and very nervous. If these CRM companies come to trust and value what Cisco/Accompany has to offer and choose to integrate/provide connectors into their products, LinkedIn and Microsoft Dynamics could become less attractive to CRM buyers.

To be fair, all of this is speculation and neither Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins nor Accompany founder Amy Chang, who is now the head of Cisco's Collaboration Technology Group, has elaborated of their specific strategy. But the possibilities are huge.

Consider that the collaboration marketplace will be worth more than $59.86 billion by 2021 (source: Market and Markets). And, the CRM market, according to Gartner, is worth more than $39.5 billion now. Accompany can help Cisco disrupt them both, and Chang is the right executive for the job.

Her previous stints include Head of Product at Google Analytics and Product Manager at eBay. She also sits, or sat, on the Boards of Directors of Procter & Gamble, Cisco, Splunk, and Informatica and is, or has been, an advisor to BloomReach, Optimizely, Datorama, Origami Logic, Target, and Skyhigh Networks, among others. She has the right experience and the right connections.

Given that Cisco is already a solid investment, the Accompany acquisition seeds it with new, potential high growth opportunities in growing enterprise software markets.

