Adding Pepsi At 52-Week Lows

Valuation is OK, it's price similarly to the market, but a better company that most of the stocks in the market. Great company, fair price.

This DGI stock has predictable bond like characteristics. Add to your equity bucket, but it can also be added in lieu of fixed income. That makes Pepsi special.

Pepsi isn't a get rich stock quick stock, it's a get rich slow stock. You want to buy this world class company at a multi-year low.

Thinking in terms of real estate, PepsiCo (PEP) is a landlord stock. You own, collect your rents, and compound returns. This is not a "flipper", you aren't buying a new property in a hot location or a fixer upper hoping for a quick profit.

I recently added to my Pepsi stake at a 52 week (multi-year) low. Pepsi was a middle of the pack holding in my 30 stock portfolio and this purchase welcomes Pepsi into my top 10 holdings.

What do I like about Pepsi?

They have 22 billion dollar brands. Their products are great, I had their Quaker Oats gluten free oatmeal for a heart healthy breakfast this morning, enjoy Gatorade after a workout or their chips with a sandwich. There's something for everyone. They aren't "just" soda and junk food, one of the things they've done is added healthier options to their portfolio like Sabra Hummus and Naked Juices to capitalize on the health trend. Having a "Good for you, Better for you, Fun for you" lineup of products allows them to pay rent on time.

Dividend

Pepsi has paid their rent on time 46 years in a row and increased it every year with inflation. As a stock landlord, that is my kind of tenant.

(Dripinvesting.org)

Pepsi's 10 year dividend growth rate is 8.9% per year. The 5 year rate is 8.5% per year. Pepsi announced a 15% increase for the payable June 2018 dividend (and $2 billion in share repurchases). With a 72% payout ratio and growth there is more to come.

Pepsi in a portfolio

Pepsi is an income producer. A stock with bond-like properties. After 46 years I'm confident that I will receive rising income each year, and that my principal will grow over time. For that reason I'd argue that by owning stocks like Pepsi, an investor can take "additional risk" in the asset class spectrum.

Instead of having predetermined X % of stocks and Y % of bonds portfolio, DGI stocks like Pepsi can allow an investor to enjoy the income/stability benefits of bonds with (higher) equity like returns. That makes Pepsi truly special and one of the best stocks in the world!

Valuation

With emerging technology or new real estate, investors can have differing opinions on value and you want to get your big picture thesis right. There isn't much debate about Pepsi being a great company. With a landlord stock like Pepsi, you want to run your numbers and make sure you get the price right.

What does the chart say?

Pepsi can be bought for the same price Mr. Market charged in late 2014 to early 2016. In the last 2-4 years you are getting an extra $1 per share, and with a slight beat 25 % more earnings in 2018 over 2014.

So what does the dividend discount model say?

Current price: $97.43

Discount rate 5%

TTM Div: $3.22

Div Growth: 9%

Current value: $94.92

* I used the 10 year dividend growth average for Pepsi, even though I know that their most recent dividend hike is higher (it could be lower in the future).

* The 10 year Treasury is yielding 3%. A 5% discount rate pays us extra for the added risk. In my opinion the biggest reason we've seen some DGI stocks sell off is because of the increased bond rates. In my recent P&G article I pointed out a strong correlation.

So if Pepsi's true value is $94.92 according to the model, why buy at $97.42?

A) The model is just a guide.

B) Great companies usually require a premium due to quality and predictability of their earnings.

C) Pepsi has predictability on their side, tech stocks can disappear fast, but people will keep eating snack foods and drinking beverages.

Other valuation

Yardeni Research has the S&P 500 forward PE @16.5. Finviz has the Pepsi forward PE @ 15.92. So you can buy Pepsi for basically the price of the market, and it's a company that's better that almost all of the companies in the market.

Forward looking

(From CNBC.COM)

Before we try and predict the future, let's look at the Pepsi earnings past. I love consistent "up and to the right" earnings and see this trend continuing with this world class company.

(From NASDAQ.com)

The Wall-Street analysts agree and project earnings rising at about 7% to 9% per year over the next few years.

After 7% to 9% growth there is a 7.5% long term expectation.

I've seen the 15 PE thrown around before as a good historical price to buy stocks. Bond yields are trading historic lows and stocks are trading at a premium. The good news is you might be getting your 15 PE on Pepsi's earnings next year, or at worst two years from now. In the meantime you collect rising dividends.

Most recent earnings

Since 2015 Pepsi has gone from 28 global markets to 77. They've experienced growth in the high teens in Brazil, Poland, Turkey, Argentina (20%), double digit growth in China, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Egypt. Why buy an Emerging market fund selling products you've never heard of when you know that once Pepsi is unleashed abroad they will succeed?

CEO Indra Nooy's commentary in the most recent earnings call was interesting to me.

...if you take the biggest retailers, they do top-to-top meetings and a joint business plan session, maybe with three companies. And PepsiCo is a company that is a must do a top-to-top with because we are such a big part of the store, such a big part of the growth. And most large retailers will say, if PepsiCo doesn't grow, we can't grow because it's such a big part of the high velocity categories. So our joint business plan, top-to-top meetings, may be one of the few where the senior-most leaders of the big retailers attend these meetings. Second, I go over to Europe, and individually, our businesses may be 37th or 50th in importance to a retailer. But together, we are in the top 10, but not just in the top 10, we are the fastest growing. And very often, we end up with top-to-top meetings with European retailers, and I attend many of them. And the reason that they ask for the top-to-top is because together, we drive a lot of the sales growth of the retailer, and we are high-velocity categories and bring the traffic in. And we are very innovative across both categories.

Pepsi has a big advantage compared to their competition. They are meeting with the biggest retailers in the planning phase of things. This better allows Pepsi to understand their customers and business partners. The retailers can tell them what they need, what's working, what's not, what customers like, and this can lead to future product innovation. The fact that large retailers say that part of their success depends on Pepsi's success aligns interests. That's not in one of their ledgers or spreadsheets but I believe this provides underrated value to Pepsi.

Takeaway

Pepsi is not a get rich quick stock. Income investors will love that this renter pays the landlord rent on time, and with increases for 46 straight years.

A recent spike in bond yields gives investors a chance to buy a great company at a fair price. I really believe that this is all bond yields, other DGI stocks have sold off as well and this doesn't appear to be due to any material problems with Pepsi. So this isn't a value trap, more like a changing market.

Thanks for reading, please share your thoughts in the comments section to continue the conversation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.