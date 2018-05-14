TPG Specialty Lending: Buy This 8.2%-Yielding Top-Shelf BDC For Your Income Portfolio

I will add high-quality business development company TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) to my high-yield income portfolio this week. The BDC has a defensively positioned debt investment portfolio and significant interest rate upside since 100 percent of the company's loans are floating-rate. Further, TPG Specialty Lending continues to cover its dividend with net investment income and excess income is distributed to investors as special dividends. An investment in TSLX yields 8.2 percent.

TPG Specialty Lending - Portfolio Overview

TPG Specialty Lending is structured as a business development company. Hence, it must pay out most of its earnings to shareholders as dividends, something that makes the company's stock an excellent income vehicle for income investors that desire high, recurring dividends.

TPG Specialty Lending typically invests in middle market companies with EBITDAs in the range of $10-$250 million.

The BDC has assembled a portfolio of high-quality first and second lien debt that together accounted for 98 percent of the company's investment portfolio at the end of the March quarter.

The good news is that TPG Specialty Lending's investment portfolio is 100 percent floating-rate, setting the company up for considerable net interest income gains as long as the Federal Reserve keeps pushing interest rates higher.

Despite a focus on business and financial services, TPG Specialty Lending is widely diversified in terms of borrowers and industries.

Here's a breakdown.

TPG Specialty Lending has a high-quality investment portfolio. Evidence of this is that the BDC's investment yields have remained steady over the last five quarters, and even slightly improved in the last quarter.

Dividend Is Covered By Net Investment Income

TPG Specialty Lending has consistently covered its dividend with net investment income. As a matter of fact, the BDC has achieved significant excess dividend coverage in the last five quarters: Average net investment income of ~$0.50/share compares favorably against a recurring quarterly dividend rate of $0.39/share.

See for yourself.

The good thing about TPG Specialty Lending is that management distributes excess income in the form of special dividends whose frequency has increased in 2017. TPG Specialty Lending, for instance, just declared another special dividend of $0.06/share which effectively boosts investors' dividend yield.

Quality Has Its Price

Given TPG Specialty Lending's excess net investment income and developing record of paying supplemental dividends, it's not a surprise that the BDC's shares are no longer a bargain. Today, income investors pay ~9.3x Q1-2018 run-rate NII or 1.18x BV.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

There are a couple of risk factors that could negatively affect the investment thesis as it is presented here:

A U.S. recession manifests itself;

The BDC sector experiences a cyclical downturn and loan defaults/write-offs rise;

Interest rates don't rise as much as investors anticipate (the Fed has guided for three interest rate hikes in 2018).

Your Takeaway

TPG Specialty Lending is a promising BDC income play for investors that desire high recurring dividend income. I like that the business development company has a diversified, defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio and that it overearns its dividend with NII on a regular basis. The distribution of excess income as supplemental dividends is laudable, too. The BDC's shares aren't cheap, but they don't deserve to be. Quality has its price, and I believe TPG Specialty Lending is very well worth the price tag. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

