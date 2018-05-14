Alamos Gold - Time To Buy Again

I am expecting a decisive breakout soon with a test of the next resistance that I see at $6.50 assuming gold price holding above $1,350 per Oz.

Alamos Gold increased full-year production 2018 guidance to a range of 490K to 530K ounces. The increase was driven by stronger than expected performances from our Mulatos and Island Gold.

During the first quarter 2018, Alamo Gold generated record revenues of $173.1 million and posted the highest cash flow from operation since 2012.

Investment Thesis

Alamos Gold (AGI) was formed on February 21, 2003, as a result of the amalgamation of Alamos Minerals and National Gold. Alamos Gold is a mid-tier gold producer based in Canada with four operating gold mines in Canada (Northern Ontario) and Mexico (Sonora).

The company also owns development projects in Turkey (Kirazli, Agi Dagi, and Camyurt), in Manitoba, Canada with Linn Lake and Mexico with the extension of Mulatos (La Yaqui, Cerro Pelon).

The company had corrected more than 35% since August 2017 when I recommended taking profit off the table because I considered the valuation too high. However, I believe Alamos Gold presents now an opportunity and should be accumulated again under $5.25; the company has a solid balance sheet with no debt and good cash with a robust growth prospect.

John McCluskey, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We had an excellent start to the year producing record 129,000 ounces of gold at all in sustaining cost of $935 per ounce, this marked our fourth consecutive quarter of record production and was driven by strong performances at our Mulatos and Island Gold mines with both exceeding expectations in the quarter.

Alamos Gold financial snapshot. The raw numbers

AGI 1Q'18 4Q'17 3Q'17 2Q'17 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 3Q'15 Total Revenues $ million 173,1 161,7 128,8 131,3 121,0 132,2 125,6 120,1 104,3 115,7 103,6 Quarterly Earnings $ million 0,6 −4,7 28,8 2,4 0,1 −20,6 4,8 −11,8 9,7 −60,5 −33,4 EBITDA $ million 60,6 48,1 51,4 21,5 35,9 29,3 51,1 29,1 25,9 −427,8 - Profit Margin in % 0,35% 0 22,36% 1,83% 0,08% 0 3,82% 0,00% 9,30% 0 0 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0,00 −0,02 0,09 0,01 0,00 −0,08 0,02 −0,04 0,04 −0,24 −0,13 Operating Cash Flow $ million 58,8 48,6 43,4 51,4 20,1 33,1 36,7 36,9 23,8 23,3 −8,4 CapEx in $ 51,5 39,2 38,2 51,5 33,6 32,3 37,2 38,5 33,3 40,7 48,8 Free Cash flow 7,3 9,4 5,2 −0,1 −13,5 0,8 −0,5 −1,6 −9,5 −17,5 −57,2 Total Cash in $ million 243,2 236,6 167,7 150,4 495,2 252,2 287,0 273,4 273,8 282,9 313,6 Total LT Debt in $ million 0,0 7,5 4,3 5,2 304,2 304,9 307,6 316,9 319,3 320,3 312,1 Dividend $ per share 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0,02 0,03 0,1 0,1 0,1 0,1 0,1 Shares Outstanding 392,4 340,6 303,9 302,8 323,3 289,5 267,1 271,5 264,5 263,1 255,9

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Alamo Gold - Gold Production and balance sheet details:

1 - Revenues

During the first quarter 2018, Alamo Gold generated record revenues of $173.1 million and posted the highest cash flow from operation since 2012. Revenues were up 43.1% from a year ago and up 7.1% sequentially. The company sold the 130K ounces of gold in the first quarter at an average realized price of $1,331 per ounce.

All in sustaining costs ("AISC") were $935 per ounce slightly below full-year guidance and 8% lower than in the first quarter 2017. All in sustaining costs are expected to increase in the second quarter, reflecting higher budget sustaining capital and then trend lower in the second half of the year.

Adjusted net earnings were 12 million or $0.03 per share in the first quarter up from a loss of 5 million or $0.02 per share, a year ago.

2 - Free Cash Flow

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, AGI FCF is now $21.8 million ("TTM").

Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient, and of course, positive if we can consider AGI as a long-term investment.

AGI is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

Alamos remains debt free and further strengthen its balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents, increasing to 232 million at the end of the first quarter up from 201 million at the end of December. Total cash is $243.2 million.

The increase came through positive free cash flow, as well as the liquidation of our equity positions in our AuRico Metals and Corex Gold, which generated proceeds of 25 million and a gain of 14 million, which was recorded directly in retained earnings.

4 - Gold production details

It was the first full quarter including results from Island Gold and produced an immediate positive impact on the company financial results both on an aggregate and on a per share basis.

Quick review per mine:

AGI posted an excellent production in Island Gold this quarter. It was driven by a higher mine rate of 11 g/t reflecting both mine sequencing and some positive and great reconciliation. Given the strongest price of the year, we have increased 5 and 12-year production guidance between 95k and 105k ounces of gold.

Mulatos achieved expectations in the first quarter and expected to remain strong in the second quarter 2018. Given the strong start to the year and additional production in St. Carlos the company increased its 2018 production guidance for Mulatos between 165K and 165K ounces.

El Chanate is expected to taper off after the second quarter; production is expected to be replaced by Island Gold.

Young‐Davidson - Ramp up of Underground Mining with production expected of 200-210K Oz. in 2018.

Alamos Gold increased full-year production 2018 guidance to a range of 490K to 530K ounces. The increase was driven by stronger than expected performances from our Mulatos and Island Gold mines, the latter establishing a new record in its first full quarter as part of Alamos.

Commentary and Technical analysis (Short-term)

Alamos Gold released its 1Q'18 results on May 1, 2018. Good quarter overall with an impressive gold production, and decent All-in Sustaining Costs or AISC of $935/ Oz., which is still too high compared to a few of the company peers.

CFO, Jamie Porter said in the conference call:

We've one of the strongest balance sheets in our peer group and combined with increasing cash flow from our operations we are well positioned to fund our pipeline of growth projects and deliver strong free cash flow growth over the next several years.

There is no doubt AGI is a solid gold company with an exciting pipeline of new midterm projects. The balance sheet is a solid balance sheet with no debt this quarter after repaying AGI high-yield notes.

Technical Analysis

AGI is forming now a symmetrical triangle pattern. A symmetrical triangle is a chart pattern characterized by two converging trendlines. They are defined by a long-term line resistance at $5.65 (sell flag) and a new line support - not indicated in the chart above - defined by the low in April 2018 and the recent lows at $5.20 (buy flag). I am expecting a positive breakout soon with a test of the next resistance at $6.50 (sell flag) assuming gold price holding above $1,350 per Oz.

Long-term I recommend to accumulate AGI especially below $5.

