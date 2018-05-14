Evolus: Is The Botox Knock Off Finally Here?

There's no guarantee EOLS will receive a positive decision from the FDA, but it could give feedback on next steps.

Shares of Evolus (EOLS) spiked Monday ahead of a key U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") decision pursuant to PrabotulinumtoxinA (DWP-450), an injectable 900 kDa botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The FDA issued a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date of May 15th for completion of its review of the company's Biologics License Application ("BLA").

Evolus submitted a Marketing Authorization Application ("MAA") to the European Medicines Agency ("EMA"). The MAA was accepted for review in July 2017 and a decision is expected in the second half of this year. Last year the company also submitted a New Drug Submission ("NDS") in Canada. It was accepted for review in October 2017 and a decision is expected in the second half of this year.

EOLS hit a 52-week high Monday in advance of Tuesday's PDUFA review. The stock is up Y/Y by over 20%. It could spike on a positive review from the FDA.

Evolus Specializes In Medical Aesthetics

Evolus is a medical aesthetics company focused on delivering advanced aesthetic procedures and treatments to physicians and consumers. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetics market. Evolus believes DWP-450 offers physicians a compelling value proposition vis-a-vis Allergan's (AGN) Botox, which is the industry leader for neurotoxins. Botox also is the only known approved 900 kDA botulinum toxin type A complex in the U.S.

According to Evolus phase 3 clinical trials showed DWP-450 was capable of competing on par with Botox:

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EVB-003, demonstrated the non-inferiority of Evolus' prabotulinumtoxinA 900 kilodalton (kDa) to Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) in patients with moderate-to-severe glabellar lines (frown lines). The data were presented at the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The 150-day 540-subject study assessed a single dose of prabotulinumtoxinA compared to a single dose of Botox. The primary endpoint was the proportion of subjects with a Glabellar Line Score of 0 (no lines) or 1 (mild lines) at maximum frown at Day 30 as assessed by the investigator. The responder rates for prabotulinumtoxinA, Botox and placebo were 87.2%, 82.8% and 4.2%, respectively.

Now the drug has to be approved by the FDA. The second hurdle would be to get doctors to recommend the treatment. Botox is one of the most well-known pharmaceutical brands in the world. It controls about 90% of the U.S. market botulinum toxin market and over 70% of the worldwide market for a reason.

Evolus needs to generate sales as soon as possible. In Q1 2018 it suffered an operating loss of $6 million. It raised over $56 million from an initial public offering earlier this year. Cash on hand was $50 million at the end of the quarter. Cash will likely continue to fall until the company receives regulatory approval for DWP-450 and can commercialize the treatment.

That said, there's no guarantee the company will receive FDA approval. The FDA performed a pre-approval inspection of the Daewoong Pharmaceutical plant in South Korea that is manufacturing DWP-450. The FDA issued a Form 483 with 10 observations. There's no guarantee there will be no further actions from the FDA that could delay approval of the treatment.

U.S. Botulinum Toxin Market Is Large And Growing

Allergan's Botox generated Q1 2018 revenue of $817 million, of which $573 million came from the U.S. That would put its U.S. revenue at an annual run-rate of $2.3 billion. If Botox controls 90% of the market then the total U.S. market size would be around $2.5 billion. Botox's Q1 revenue from the U.S. also grew 13% Y/Y. The U.S. botulinum toxin market is not only large, but still showing respectable growth. Evolus could potentially offer steep discounts to Botox and still generate acceptable revenue and earnings.

Any competition in the space could be damaging to Allergan, in my opinion. Botox is Allergan's largest product and represents more than 20% of its total Q1 revenue of $3.7 billion. Its total revenue was only up 3% Y/Y. The Medical Aesthetics segment, which includes Botox, grew revenue by 28% Y/Y. Revenue from all other products fell by 4%. Allergan is currently seeking strategic alternatives, including potentially separating Botox and Botox-related products from the rest of the business. Anything that could threaten Botox's growth could hurt sentiment for AGN.

Conclusion

Tuesday is a big day for both EOLS and AGN. Even if DWP-450 is not approved, the company could get important feedback from the FDA over the necessary steps it needs to take to garner such approval. I currently rate EOLS a hold and AGN a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.