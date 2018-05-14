Azimut: 30% Potential Return In This Italian Asset Manager

Author's note: Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHY)(OTCPK:AZIHF) is primarily traded on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker AZM:MI. I will be referring to the Italian symbol for the article. Note: Amounts are in EUR unless mentioned otherwise. EUR-USD 1.198. Price of 1 EUR in USD as of May 15, 2018.

Overview

Azimut is an Italian asset manager focused on affluent and high net worth individuals and institutions offering a broad range of products for wealth management. The company has a leadership position in the domestic Italian market but has fostered a decent international footprint as well (currently present in 17 countries). With €20 billion of net new money (40% of total AUM) raised between 2015 and 2017 the company has outpaced the national competition and has consistently increased its geographic diversification through a bold acquisitive policy of small foreign asset managers in few strategic markets such as Australia and China. Mutual funds represent 65% of the total AUM by the firm, while discretionary portfolio management (19% AUM) and life insurance (14%) have been increasingly important in the last years but remain a smaller contribution.

Causes of the recent price weakness

Despite the continued top-line growth and management reassurances about the positive outlook, the market has punished Azimut shares by shaving more than 10% from the highs of €18 per share in the last week. The recently posted Q1 2018 results came in well below last year and analyst’s consensus, with the bone of contention being variable commissions which plunged from €49.5 to €9.6 million that, according to the firm, were penalized by the market’s volatility. Net income for the quarter came in at €26.4 million, down from €72.9 in Q1 2017 and below consensus of €31 million. However, recurring payments were up once again from €148.2 million in Q1 2017 to €156.3 million, and total AUM surpassed the €50 billions’ mark in the quarter. Assets under management continued to expand throughout all the first quarter and in April, despite a large institution withdrawal in March. Doubts about the sustainability of Azimut’s performance fees are however nothing new as this excellent article of fellow contributor Labutes IR was already underpinning the issue as a drag on Azimut shares price back in July 2016.

Performance fees […] have represented about 30% of total fees over the past five years. […] This level is higher than the industry average and for some of its closest peers that also have significant performance fees. There are asset managers that do not charge performance fees at all, showing that Azimut is more geared to performance fees than others. Given that performance fees can be volatile, it means that Azimut's earnings are less predictable.

However, scrutiny from the Italian regulator CONSOB and the threat of regulatory changes by the European Securities & Markets Authority (ESMA) have induced Azimut to move away from this model. The reliance on performance fees as a percentage of revenues has gradually decreased over the past few years, while recurring commissions steadily increased. When looking at the revenues breakdown, it is important to note that variable fees decreased from 22.5% in 2015 to 18.5% in 2016 and then 16.8% in 2017. Azimut was not able to make up for the variable fees shortfall in 2016, with recurring commissions still increasing 7% y/y. However, the company reached record revenues the following year, 2017, helped by a whopping 17% y/y increase in recurring revenues that boosted the top line although variable commissions were in absolute terms more or less in line with 2016.

Below table summarizes these concepts and highlights the strength of Azimut’s underlying business.

Breakdown of Azimut’s revenues by type

Investment thesis

Variable fees in Q1 2018 dropped well below the declining trend they have followed in recent years, and the resulting 64% decrease in net income spooked investors. However, the high variable fees earned in Q1 2017 (23% of total revenues) were a booby trap which set up a problematic comparison q/q. In fact, Azimut did not earn such level of variable commissions on an FY basis for quite some time. While there are reasons to believe that the drop to single-digit variable fees in the revenue mix is a temporary weakness and Azimut will recover some lost ground in the next quarters, the story is unchanged because variable fees were on a declining path anyways.

At the same time, Azimut’s growth story is intact. After a decade of stagnating AUM, the company has been executing successfully on its strategic plan to bolster its presence by expanding abroad but also within the domestic market by reaching a broader customer base. The continuous AUM expansion has translated into a steady increase in recurring fees that Azimut has earned over the last few years.

AUM growth 2004-2017 (from Azimut website)

Azimut is a partnership where the company’s managers, employees, and financial advisors are bound by a shareholders’ agreement that controls ca. 15% of the company. The remaining 85% is free float. Although the partnership forms a voting bloc under a shareholders’ agreement, there are no special voting rights associated to the 15% quota. While the market has generally chosen to discount this governance structure, I believe Azimut’s stewardship is pretty good with the strong alignment of interests between all the major stakeholders: management, advisors, employees, customers and minority shareholders. The company has a long history of rewarding investors with generous dividends, and by policy, Azimut targets to distribute annually 70-80% of its net income. Last year the firm decided to launch and recently completed a buyback program of €100 million in consideration of the unfairly depressed share price. Despite the massive capital return program put into place, the company also continued to deliver on its strategic plan of expansion abroad through small bolt-on acquisitions in key markets.

Italian listed companies usually distribute dividends in a single annual payment and Azimut is no exception. The stock will go ex-div of its next €2 distribution (a 12% yield on last Friday’s closing price) on May 21st, with payment date set for May 27th.

Distribution growth 2006-2018 (from Azimut investors presentation FY2017)

Risks

I see no real reasons to panic over the quarter’s results, and I believe the recent drop offers an attractive entry point for investors. However, as every equity investment, Azimut is not a risk-free bet. Short-term prospects remain favorable, but the risk remains that a downward adjustment of the price of financial assets may slow down the economic activity and negatively affect Azimut. Although the recurring nature of their revenues offers some downside protection to asset managers during an economic downturn, a higher churn rate and institutions withdrawals can negatively impact the company resulting in lower variable fees and entry loads. Financial markets volatility, geopolitical tensions, and restrictive monetary policies may hurt the confidence of households and businesses.

Beside macro effects, Azimut might also suffer from a shift in consumers preference towards lower-cost wealth management providers. The network of advisors has so far worked in Azimut’s favor when focusing on affluent HNWI and institutions because of the critical role that personal relationships continue to have in this market segment. Such preference should change, and Azimut’s strength might very well turn into a weakness as the advisors control the company through the previously described agreement which gives them substantial voting powers.

Valuation

Azimut currently trades at a very attractive 9.9x earnings multiple, a significant discount from closest domestic peers Anima Holding (OTC:ANNMF) and Banca Mediolanum (OTCPK:BNCDY) which trade respectively at 15.8x and 11.9x trailing earnings. International competitor GAM Holding (OTCPK:GMHLY) also sports a rich valuation of 18.3x. Despite concerns about Azimut’s variable fees downtrend and peculiar corporate governance structure, I find at least part of such discount unwarranted, also considered Azimut’s international footprint and customer base which appears superior to its closest domestic peers Anima and Mediolanum.

Although the three leading Italian equity research houses are somehow tepid in their recommendations, with Equita SIM and Mediobanca neutral and Akros bank bullish on the title, all the analysts assign a target price of almost €20, implying a 23% upside from current levels.

The ratings seem fair, and I could back them with my own numbers. In fact, I came up with a similar conclusion when running a DDM which assumes a slight decrease in 2018 revenues to € 800 Million and forward EPS to € 1.62 but maintains an achievable 5% bottom-line growth over the longer term.



Assumptions modeling Azimut’s forward EPS



Conclusion

Because of its strong business’ foundation and generous dividend payout, I believe Azimut to be an attractive proposition for income-seeking investors. Barring a major economic downturn, those entering at the current prices could see returns in excess of 30% over the next 12 months, as the company approaches ex-div date and the fat 12% yield sums up to a 23% upside from the current price levels. As the market’s better digests the volatile impact of variable fees on the business, I believe we should expect a modest re-rating of Azimut towards €20/share, implying a 12.3x forward P/E which seems reasonable when compared to the company’s history and the industry average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Azimut Holding on the Italian stock exchange (XMIL: AZM)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.