Stock Market Update - Still Too Much Pessimism

On the mid-term, it still makes sense to be bullish given the current breakout and relatively interesting valuation of stocks.

Even though economic sentiment is falling, it is hard to become bearish.

The market is working on a comeback after reaching its lows in April of this year.

Stocks had a great performance last week adding more than 2.7%. The S&P 500 has currently risen more than 7% from its lows set on the 2nd of April. At this point, the market is still almost 5% from its all-time high. Even though challenges arise, I believe that current pessimism offers chances for traders.

Source: Empirica

Fundamentals Want You To Be Long

One of the things I have discussed in most of my articles that contained a macroeconomic aspect is the ISM Manufacturing Index. This index is a leading indicator and tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. In other words, the ISM Manufacturing Index suggests what we can expect when it comes to 'hard' economic data like industrial production. At this point, we are currently in a decline after hitting record levels in the first quarter of this year.

That being said, it is a problem that growth is declining. A growth slowing trend would put pressure on future expectations and limiting the upside of the stock market.

The graph below shows the comparison between the ISM Manufacturing Index and the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500 and has guided me very well over the past years. The correlation is extremely obvious and a problem when growth is slowing like we saw after the third quarter of 2014.

However, stocks are pricing in lower sentiment than we are currently seeing. This is happening since March of this year. In other words, the biggest bull case is a situation where growth (sentiment/ISM) stays at current levels. This would mean economic activity remains at above-average levels.

Moreover, it would still mean that a year-end target of 3,000 for the S&P 500 is possible.

The Economy Is Fine

And for the sake of the validity of my bull case, let's look how the economy has followed leading economic indicators.

'Hard' economic data has done exactly what the ISM manufacturing predicted. 2014 slowing bottomed in the first quarter of 2016 and has turned into growth at multi-year high levels.

Below, I made an overview of three key indicators that tell us what is currently happening in the economy. Retail sales and industrial production are growing close to 5% while new manufacturing orders are growing at 10%. These levels have last been seen in 2014 when economic sentiment peaked at lower levels than we are currently seeing.

A strong economy along with recovering commodities has boosted S&P 500 earnings in the first quarter. Year-on-year growth is at 24.9% with outperforming energy and materials earnings while defensives are lagging.

Retail Is Bearish

The TD Ameritrade's investor movement index has fallen to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2016. In other words, investor sentiment is right where it was when economic growth bottomed.

Moreover, Morningstar has an index which indicates how the market is trading compared to its fair value based on individual stocks. At this point, we are in undervalued territory for the first time since 2016 if we ignore a few minor downturns in 2017. Personally, I believe that this perfectly displays everything I have discussed in this article so far. Economic sentiment is down but still at above-average levels while investors have cut exposure. And last but not least, the strong earnings across all sectors.

Source: Morningstar

This is also being confirmed by the ratio between transportation stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average which incorporates the so-called 'Dow Theory' which is built around the idea that transportation stocks are leading economic downturns and stock market sell-offs.

So far, this ratio remains in an uptrend and is not pricing in an economic growth slowing trend like it did in 2015. In my opinion, this confirms that extreme fears of a slowing economy are overblown even though caution is warranted as I already mentioned.

Source: TradingView

Game Plan

Economic sentiment has peaked and investors have sold shares. However, the stock market regained some strength last week and remains undervalued given that economic sentiment is still at above-average levels which further supports earnings and hard economic data in general.

That said, the biggest risk remains a further sentiment decline. That's what could kill the upswing. However, the bull case is that we are getting continuous sentiment readings at current levels. In other words, if leading economic indicators like the ISM Manufacturing Index stay at current levels or rise even further. This would definitely warrant further investments given the current technical breakout of the S&P 500 as you can see below.

Personally, I cut some exposure mainly in the industrial sector like transportation and added to some energy plays as I discussed in recent articles.

And last but not least, if there is one thing I want you to remember, it would be that the bull case is still alive. The market has room to grow. The 'only' thing that is important to remember is that a further sentiment decline could worsen the outlook.

As always, I will monitor economic sentiment going forward and cover some of the companies that I deem to be interesting longs.

