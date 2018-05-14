Primo Water's Strong Growth Continues, But It's Not Enough To Make The Stock A Buy

Primo Water Corp (PRMW) continues to churn out strong growth on the top line, and the company’s premium valuation at 22x cash flow reflects its promising growth prospects. But the margin upside is limited and top-line growth alone isn’t enough to make us want to buy at these levels. In addition, the company’s massive debt burden increases risk, and we think investors should avoid Primo for now.

Primo Water is a provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers sold through retailers in the United States and Canada. The company operates a “razor-razorblade” business model that is designed to generate recurring demand for higher-margin water products through the sale of dispensers at low price points. In 2016 PRMW acquired Glacier Water Services, the leading provider of self-service refill machines with an installed base of over 20,000 locations, significantly increasing the portion of consumables in the sales mix.

Figure 1: Revenues and Earnings by Segment

Source: Madison Investment Research

PRMW’s margins and cash flows have improved in recent years and there are still some synergies to be captured from the Glacier acquisition, but Primo just isn’t very attractive from a pure profitability standpoint. The story with PRMW has been, and will continue to be, predominately about growth. This is what’s driving the stock’s torrid performance (5-year annualized total return of 56% compared to ~5% for the soft drink sector) and what’s supporting its premium valuation.

Figure 2: Historical Performance

Source: Morningstar

Figure 3: Peer Group Comparisons

Source: Madison Investment Research

A P/CF multiple of 22 is somewhat unusual for a consumer staples company. The peer group, which includes Coca-Cola (KO), Cott Corp (COT), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), PepsiCo (PEP), Dr. Pepper Snapple (DPS), and Nestle (NESM), trade at an average P/CF of just 16.8. But PRMW is not your typical beverage maker either: revenues have increased at a compound annual rate of 25% over the last 5 years (about a quarter of this growth was organic) versus 0.1% for peers, and there’s still a long runway for growth thanks to the population’s increasing preference for water over carbonated beverages and growing demand for purified water.

PRMW is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, growth in Q1 actually exceeded management’s internal guidance and management raised its FY18 revenue estimate to approximately $305M. This implies organic growth of almost 7%, a slight improvement on the company’s average organic growth rate over the last 5 years.

PRMW therefore isn’t glaringly expensive, but at the current valuation we think investors should demand more than just good growth. Without solid margin expansion we don’t think investors can expect much of a return from these levels, but the margin upside is limited. At the same time, the company’s high financial leverage magnifies downside risk.

Limited Margin Upside

Logically, PRMW’s margins should improve over time as the market matures and refills/exchanges make up a higher and higher portion of the sales mix. But this process is very gradual and PRMW’s markets aren’t exactly in their early stages. Consumables already account for 95% of adjusted EBITDA (Figure 1), and while sales of water products as a percentage of total sales are 15 percentage points higher than they were 5 years ago, gross margin improved by just 400 basis points over this period.

Primo’s business is inherently a low-margin operation due to the lack of product differentiation, little opportunity to add value, and intense competition from major beverage companies that have much greater resources and scale. Even over a long investment horizon of 5 years or more, you’re probably looking at a maximum of ~500 basis points of margin expansion, or an operating margin of 9-10%.

The company’s main competitor Nestle has normalized operating margins in the low-to-mid teens in its water segment, but these aren’t realistic for Primo, who lacks the scale and scope of the major diversified beverage players. Investors should ask themselves if it's worth paying more than 20x cash flow to wait for a few points of margin expansion, especially since debt servicing costs will eat up a lot of that cash flow.

Leverage Magnifies Risk

PRMW incurred a significant amount of debt from the Glacier acquisition. As of the latest quarter, D/E was 4.1 compared to an average of 1.6 for the peer group and PRMW’s long-term average of 0.65. Interest payments will eat up a lot of cash flow and investors are also exposed to interest rate risk because the debt carries variable rates.

Figure 4: Contractual Obligations

Source: 10-K

In addition, certain covenants in these credit agreements restrict the company’s financial and operating flexibility as well as its growth potential. PRMW is required to maintain a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.15 and is allowed maximum total leverage of 4, based on adjusted EBITDA. Primo is currently in compliance with these covenants, but has very little wiggle room (fixed charge coverage and total leverage were 1.26 and 3.3 respectively as of December 31, 2017).

Conclusion

Primo is still generating strong growth but the growth story alone isn’t enough to justify a buy at the current valuation. There isn’t a lot of margin upside and the company’s debt levels are too high for our liking. PRMW isn’t necessarily overvalued, but the stock will likely take a big hit if revenues underwhelm for a quarter or two, given the strong growth assumptions that are implied in the current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.