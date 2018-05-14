ION Geophysical Has Serious Upside Potential In Line With The Broader Oil Move

CEO believes that acceleration in new activity will boost revenues throughout the year.

Oil is sustaining higher prices: this means it's likely demand for ION's services will increase.

This stock technically fits my strategy in terms of entering for a long term move.

I think talk of the day is oil at the moment, and since we always look for value, I'd like to introduce ION to you.

The US tech firm creates software for oil producers to capture relevant data and analyse it to improve intelligence.

I for one, tend to look at the bigger picture when analysing stocks and that pertains to technical analysis and also looking at the wider macroeconomic picture.

Take a look at the below chart.

For me, technically this is wonderful.

You can see that back at the start of 2016, we had a reversal of the downtrend.

The arrow on the left indicates what is known as a 'spring'; that is, sellers wanted to continue the push lower, but were totally absorbed by the buyers. This can be seen by the massive increase in weekly volume.

There was a stock split at this time which certainly contributed to that as well.

But what we have gradually been seeing is a large increase over about a year in price spread, while the average weekly volume has steadily increased by a large margin.

If we overlay that with WTI (West Texas Intermediate), we can see a correlation between the price of both.

I made a case for oil reaching $90 in 2017 here back in 2016 and although a bit early, the trajectory is and was correct. I still fully maintain that we will reach $90 again, purely due to the Fed's interest rate tightening, unwinding and something known as Hotelling's Rule.

This dictates that oil prices will rise at the rate of the prevailing interest rate (which admittedly has only been occurring from the 2000s, but I am not one to believe that a trend should just disintegrate, especially when rising interest rates have such a large effect on firms' margins these days).

Since oil has such a large effect on firms' demand for ION's software, in my view this is a massive reason for the price to maintain a push to the upside in the longer term.

The area on the chart between the blue line and the yellow line is prior supply. I would be long from above the yellow line with 50% of my per trade capital at risk on the line, with another 50% added after we rise above the yellow line at $27.

The reasoning here is that supply is absorbed past this point. This means that the next magnetic zone is between $60 and $70, a 100% increase in price. Alongside this, we have had another large spike in volume back in mid February.

This tells me that there are buyers propping the price up, and one more large spike should force us through this area of supply (which is also known as a 'break of the ice', if you are familiar with the Wyckoff theory that I am demonstrating technically - which by the way, is the easiest way I have come across of noting whether to buy or sell an asset if the fundamentals are relatively strong).

Longer term, I don't see why we cannot reach up to $125 when looking at the stock technically again.

We have tested demand at the lows, and this chart looks like the famed capitulation chart (that so many cryptocurrency enthusiasts are facing now).

I'm not saying it's a bubble, but any cycle shares similar attributes:

This further leads me to believe that we are at the very start of a wider move, and it could be a great pick to have in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.