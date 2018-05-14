Tesla's ZEV Credits: Iceberg For Shorts, Life Boat For Longs

Based on historic ZEV credit prices, if Tesla gets close to its sales targets, it could realize as much as $1 billion from ZEV credit sales in Q3 and Q4.

Using data provided by ZEV credit states, estimates of EV sales by state and Tesla’s financials, it is possible to project Tesla's potential ZEV credit revenue.

This revenue is only recognized when the credits are sold to an ICEV manufacturer, rather than when they are “earned” as Tesla sells EVs in participating states.

There has been a fair amount of discussion about Tesla’s ability to squeak out a profit for Q3 and Q4 of this year and the potential “levers” management could pull to make that happen. One of these levers is the sale of Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) credits, which seem to be shrouded in mystery. ZEV sales have surprised long and short investors on more than one occasion to boost Tesla's revenue and are likely to play an important role if Tesla is to meet its profitability and cash flow guidance for 2018 Q3 and Q4.

What Are ZEV Credits?

The ZEV credit program, is administered by the State of California Air Resources Board on behalf of 10 participating states (ZEV States) to promote the manufacture of “clean” vehicles. The other nine ZEV States are Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont. The program requires each auto manufacturer selling cars in ZEV States to maintain a certain amount of credits based on a percentage of internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs) they sell in these states (average of prior 3 years sales). The percentage of cars to which the ZEV credit applies increases significantly each year from 4.5% in 2018 to 22% in 2025. As shown below, from 2018 to 2019 alone the increase is 55% from 4.5% to 7% of vehicle sales.

Tesla earns 3-4 credits per car depending on the range of each car on a single charge. Since Tesla does not sell ICEVs, and therefore does not need to maintain any of these credits for itself, it sells them to ICEV manufacturers. The cost of non-compliance is $5,000 per credit so that’s the maximum theoretical value of these credits. Kurt B. Feierabend wrote a great article providing a detailed discussion of the ZEV credit program which can be found here. A presentation by the California EPA's Air Resources Board is available here.

This program puts manufacturers of ICEVs in the position of funding a disrupting competitor. Presumably, ICEV manufacturers do not love subsidizing Tesla. By generating their own credits with any EVs they make and sell in participating states, ICEV manufacturers can avoid these payments to Tesla. As discussed below, some may even elect to pay the full penalty rather than to subsidize a competitor. However, the increasing requirements shown in the graphic above represents a countervailing force that should increase demand for ZEV credits for the foreseeable future.

Why is ZEV Credit Revenue Hard to Project?

Since ZEV credit revenues are realized only when they are sold—not when they are awarded—Tesla has surprised with ZEV credit revenues on more than one occasion. In effect, the company could manage its earnings by “hoarding” ZEV credits and selling them in quarters when they need to boost revenue and margins (ZEV credits have virtually no COGS associated with them, so incremental gross margins approach 100%). It is impossible to know if Tesla's management uses the sale of ZEV credits to intentionally manipulate revenues, margins and earnings from quarter to quarter. However, as discussed below, the effect of selling ZEV credits in periods other than when they are awarded distorts the accounting relationship between revenues and their associated expenses--whether or not the distortion is intentional.

As other authors have noted (see here and here), Tesla most recently used sales of ZEV credits, as well as accounting changes in 2018 Q1 to take credit for revenue growth and improved margins in their investor presentation and conference call. Investors were left to discover for themselves from the subsequently published 10-Q that management's summary of revenues and margins was not an "apples-to-apples" comparison. It seems likely that ZEV credit sales are an important component of Tesla’s strategy to demonstrate “sustainable” profitability in Q3 and Q4 of this year.

Several other authors on this site including Montana Skeptic and his collaborator Cover Drive have done very good work analyzing Tesla’s financials. These observers have generally expressly ignored ZEV and other regulatory credits because of the difficulties in estimating their impact. ZEV credits are only recognized when they are sold, rather than when they are "earned" (i.e., when the car is sold in a participating state). Presumably this is because the value is viewed by company accountants and auditors as being in-determinant until a sale of the credit takes place. Whether this is a proper accounting treatment merits a separate discussion.

Is the Current Accounting Treatment Correct?

One could argue that since a viable market exists for ZEV credits, accountants should make a good faith effort to estimate their fair market value at the point they come into existence and adjust their value by subsequently “marking them to market”. We do that below with far less information than Tesla management has. The result of the current treatment is that Tesla could use this lever to adjust earnings in any given quarter by choosing to sell or “hoard” these credits. Hoarded credits are effectively a hidden asset that distorts the true picture of Tesla’s balance sheet. Sales of credits in accounting periods other than the period in which they were awarded distorts Tesla’s income statement by mismatching (very high margin) revenues and the expenses associated with generating those revenues. Tesla could "hoard" credits simply because it believes it will achieve a more favorable price in the future, rather than to intentionally manipulate earnings from period to period. Nonetheless, the effect is still to distort the relationship between revenues and expenses and the calculation of statistics like gross margin for the quarter.

Is It Possible To Project ZEV Credit Revenue Potential?

Using information available from participating states, EV sales in the US by state and Tesla's financials, it is possible to estimate the amount of ZEV credits Tesla currently holds, future ZEV credit awards and their potential revenue impact based on various production levels and ZEV credit prices.

Development of Assumptions

To project 2018 revenue potential to Tesla from ZEV credit sales, we need to estimate and project:

The sales price per credit Tesla has realized and is likely to realize

How many ZEV credits Tesla currently holds

How many ZEV credits Tesla will be awarded in Q2-Q4 2018

How Many Cars Does Tesla Sell in ZEV States?

We start by estimating Tesla's sales in each US state. Tesla does not provide this information. However, according to Inside EV (here), in calendar year 2016, Tesla sold 63% of its cars in the US. Our analysis assumes that Tesla's sales of EVs in the US have been and will continue to be a constant 63% of its total sales.

Two sources (here and here) provide estimates of total EV sales in the US by state. Using these estimates, we developed the following estimates of EV sales in the ZEV States. In the table below, the ZEV States in bold (California, New York, New Jersey and Oregon--Reporting States) reported ZEV credits held and transferred by manufacturer as of and for the year ended 8/31/17. The Reporting States' websites containing ZEV credit transfers and balances can be found here, here, here and here. Total EV sales in the Reporting States represent 89% of our estimate of EV sales in all ZEV states, so we extrapolate that the balances and activity in Reporting States is 89% of these levels for all ZEV States. The table below estimates the percentage of Tesla's global sales that are eligible to earn the ZEV credit.

(1) ZEV State (2) EVs Sales by State as Percentage of EVs sold in the US (3) Cumulative EV Sales by State as Percentage of All EVs sold in ZEV States (4) Percentage of Tesla's Global Sales in Each ZEV State (63% of Column 2) California 50% 77% 31.5% New York 4% 83% 2.5% New Jersey 2% 86% 1.3% Oregon 2% 89% 1.3% Maryland 2% 92% 1.3% Massachusetts 2% 95% 1.3% Connecticut 1% 97% 0.6% Rhode Island, Maine and Vermont 2% 100% 1.3% Total 65% 100% 41.0%

For purposes of this analysis we assume that Tesla's aggregate car sales in all of the ZEV State have been and will be proportional to total EV sales in each of these states. So for example, the Reporting States reported that Tesla held 33,793 ZEV credits on 8/31/2017, so we divided this number by 89% to estimate that Tesla's total balance on that date for all ZEV States was 37,969.

The Price of ZEV Credits

Since Tesla only reports the dollar amount of ZEV credits it sells and Reporting States only provide the number of credits held and transferred by each manufacturer, it is not obvious how much ZEV credits have been sold for in the past let alone what they are currently worth. However, it is possible to develop assumptions around the reported activity and financial statements to determine a reasonable price range.

Other authors (here and here) have estimated the market price of ZEV credits at between $1,600 and $3,500 per credit. Elon Musk was quoted in an article (here) as saying that Tesla has only been able to sell credits at half their full value ($2,500). In the same interview Musk commented that the program needs to change presumably to provide a larger subsidy to EV manufacturers (more on this below). The price discovery exercise below comes surprisingly close to this range ($1,470-$3,176 per credit with a mean of $2,323)

Methodology for Estimating Price per Credit

The Reporting States report that Tesla sold 72,533 ZEV credits from 9/1/16 to 8/31/17. Based on our estimate of EV sales in each of these states in the table above, we extrapolate that Tesla sold about 81,498 ZEV credits in total over this period. Reporting States only update this information once a year, and the dates do not coincide with Tesla's 10-Qs. So the activity reported by the states potentially captures financial activity reported in 5 Tesla 10-Qs, for quarters ended 9/30/16 through 9/30/17. The table below develops a price range for ZEV credits based on whether Tesla's reported dollar volume of sales for the first and last quarters in this time frame occurred inside or outside the 12-month period for transactions reported by ZEV States.

Quarter Ended ZEV Credit Revenue (000) Assuming all 3Q16 and 3Q17 Activity Occurred in 12 months ending 8/31/17 ZEV Credit Revenue (000) Assuming all 3Q16 and 3Q17 Activity Did Not Occur in 12 months ending 8/31/17 Comments 9/30/16 $138,541 -- This activity is significant. If it all occurred prior to 8/31/17 and was therefore reported by the states in the prior year, the price per credit would have been under $1,500. It is possible most or all of these credits were sold in September 2016 (just in time for Tesla to report its most recent profitable quarter), which would put it in the year ended 8/31/17, increasing our estimate of the average price per ZEV credit to nearly $3,200. 12/31/16 $19,840 $19,840 3/31/17 -- -- 6/30/17 $100,000 $100,000 9/30/17 $575 -- This activity is not material and has virtually no meaningful impact on the analysis Totals $258,956 $119,840 We estimate Tesla sold 81,498 ZEV credits in the year ended 8/31/17. If all 3Q16 and 3Q17 activity occurred inside this window, the price per credit was $3,177. If all activity reported in 3Q16 and 3Q17 occurred outside this window, the price per credit was $1,470.

This analysis sets the range for the average price per credit of about 1,500 to $3,200. The balance of our analysis will use the mean of $2,350 for most purposes and will also use either end of this range to forecast the impact on 2018 revenue.

Credit per Car

Tesla earns 3 or 4 ZEV credits per car based on the vehicles range on a single charge. For purposes of this analysis, we assume Tesla will earn 3.25 credits on average for each car it produces in 2018.

How Many Credits Tesla Did Hold on 3/31/2018?

The Reporting States (representing 89% of EV sales for ZEV states) report that Tesla held 33,793 ZEV Credits on 8/31/17. We extrapolate that Tesla held a total of 37,970 ZEV credits for all ZEV States as of this date. Tesla's sale of $575,000 of credits in the quarter ended 9/30/17 is immaterial, so it is not necessary to determine whether it occurred before or after August 31. However, our analysis assumes that sale took place in September 2017.

The table below estimates the number and value of ZEV credits Tesla held on March 31, 2018 using the beginning balance reported by Reporting States and data from Tesla on cars delivered. The table assumes each credit is worth $2,350.

Total Tesla's Sold Globally Tesla's Sold in ZEV States (41% of Total Sales) Credits Held, Awarded and (Sold) Assuming an Average of 3.25 Credits per Car and a Price of $2,350 per Credit Value of Credits Awarded and Sold Assuming $2,350 per Credit ($000) Cumulative Value of Credits Held by Tesla ZEV Credits held on 8/31/17 -- -- 37,970 $89,230 $89,230 Tesla's Delivered in September 2017 (33% of 17Q3 Volume) 8,712 3,572 11,609 $27,281 $116,511 ZEV Credits Sold in Quarter Ended 9/30/17 (245) ($575) $115,936 Tesla's Delivered 17Q4 29,967 12,286 39,930 $93,836 $209,772 ZEV Credits Sold 17Q4 (76,231) ($179,142) $30,630 Tesla's Delivered 18Q1 29,997 12,299 39,972 $93,934 $124,564 ZEV Credits Sold 18Q1 (21,410) ($50,314) $74,250 Balances as of 3/31/17 31,615 $74,250

How Many ZEV Credits Will Tesla Earn for the Rest of 2018?



Assuming a starting balance of 31,615 credits worth about $74 million, we can project how much potential revenue Tesla can generate from ZEV credit sales in Q3 and Q4 of 2018. In the following analysis, we assume Tesla will hoard credits in Q2 and try to sell them in the last two quarters of 2018, which they have guided as positive for earnings and cash flow. This projection is our "base case" using production of 54,000 cars delivered in Q2, 78,000 delivered in Q3 and 90,000 delivered in Q4 and ZEV sales prices of $2,350 per credit.

Base Case Projection of ZEV Revenues Available Q2-Q4

Total Tesla's Sold Globally Tesla's Sold in ZEV States (41% of Total Sales) Credits Held plus Awarded Assuming an Average of 3.25 Credits per Car Value of Credits Awarded and Sold Assuming $2,350 per Credit ($000) Cumulative Value of Credits Held by Tesla ZEV Credits held on 3/31/18 -- -- 31,615 $74,250 $74,250 Tesla's Delivered 2Q18 54,000 22,140 71,955 $169,094 $243,344 Tesla's Delivered 3Q18 78,000 31,980 103,935 $244,247 $487,591 Tesla's Delivered 4Q18 90,000 36,900 119,925 $281,824 769,415

Using the framework described above, it is simple to vary basic assumptions like production levels and the price of ZEV credits to estimate the impact on ZEV revenues available to Tesla to manage Q3 and Q4 revenues, margins and earnings. For example, the table below provides a 4 quadrant sensitivity analysis using high and low delivery scenarios and the high and low estimates for the ZEV credit prices.

ZEV Credit Revenue Available to Tesla in Q3 and Q4 Based on High/Low Production and High/Low ZEV Credit Prices

$1,500/Credit $3,200/Credit 200,000 Tesla's Delivered Worldwide 18Q2-Q4 (82,000 sales in ZEV States*3.25=266,500 Credits) $399,750,000 $852,800 250,000 Tesla's Delivered Worldwide 18Q2-Q4 (102,500 sales in ZEV States*3.25=333,125 Credits) $499,687,500 $1,066,000

So, the downside/upside based on this analysis is $400 million to $1 billion in additional revenue to Tesla from ZEV Credits. However, there are at least a couple important caveats to this analysis:

1. For the Bull Case, it is important to understand that this analysis does not include other types of regulatory credits that could also be substantial additional sources of very high margin revenue to Tesla during this period.

2. For the Bear Case, as discussed below, it is not clear that Tesla could sell this many credits even if they produce the number of cars set forth in each scenario.

Will Tesla Use ZEV Credits to Manage Q3 and Q4 Earnings?

Tesla’s reliance on stock options as employee compensation, on convertible debt as a capital source and on its stock as currency to fund acquisitions has created pressure to support—some might say, inflate—its stock price. Timing the sale of ZEV credits to increase revenues and margins in a given quarter as needed represents a powerful tool to manage margins and earnings (if the company chooses to) as long as their is demand for ZEV credits. While it is impossible to say whether Tesla times sales of ZEV credits to manage its margins and bottom line, there would seem to be more pressure than usual for Tesla to use this tool in the “do or die” second half of 2018. As ICEV manufacturers (the potential ZEV credit buyers) develop their own EVs, demand for ZEV credits could fall; so Tesla has some incentive to sell ZEV credits before their demand wains. Conversely, the rising credit requirement imposed by ZEV States that is shown in the first graph in this article would suggest upward pressure on the demand for ZEV Credits.

Will ICEV Manufacturers Cooperate?

The Zev credit program creates an interesting dynamic between Tesla and its ICEV manufacturing competitors, who are also the principal source of demand for ZEV credits. If ICEV manufacturers choose to pay the $5,000 ZEV penalty in this period instead of funding Tesla’s survival, they would incur a higher near term cost of doing business but could achieve a longer term benefit by eliminating or weakening a competitive threat that undercuts margins in their own products.

Over the three year period ending August 31, 2017, ICEV manufacturers collectively purchased 159,349 ZEV credits from Tesla in Reporting States, which implies as many as 179,000 credits if we extrapolate that activity to non-reporting ZEV states. If ICEV manufacturers paid an average of $2,350/credit, they avoided $2,650/credit in penalties by buying credits from Tesla. This amounts to $474 million over 3 years or about $158 million per year. If their 2018 need for credits is similar to past patterns, this would be the cost to the industry of “starving” Tesla by not purchasing credits from the company for the rest of this year. Many of these competitors might regard this as short money compared to continuing to subsidize a competitor that is using their money to undercut their own margins.

A Few Other Obstacles and Opportunities for Tesla

Leaving aside competitive considerations, it is important to note that Tesla is the largest seller of ZEV credits in the market accounting for 70% of all transfers in Reporting States over the 3 years ending August 2017 (19.6%, 84.2% and 63.8% in years ended August 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively). Tesla's total reported sales never exceeded 85,000 credits in any year, and we estimate total purchases were less than 130,000 credits for all manufacturers last year (the highest year on record). Therefore, Tesla's ability to sell 180,000 credits in six months could be much more challenging than it first appears. It is also not clear what kind of lags there may be in awarding the credit to Tesla after a car is delivered in a ZEV State. Any "regulatory lag" in awarding the credit could impede Tesla's ability to take full advantage of deliveries that it makes near the end of Q4.

Musk has complained about the ZEV credit program, implying that it needs to be revised, presumably to provide a greater financial advantage to Tesla. It should not surprise anyone to see Tesla argue that the ZEV credit program is in need of urgent reform (for example, by allowing a credit seller to transfer credits directly to the state in exchange for their full value).

Conclusion

It is by no means a given that Tesla will manage to sell ZEV credits at historic prices, and of course the company may not achieve its production and sales targets. As more ICE manufacturers produce and sell their own EVs, this source of revenue to Tesla could decline over time. It is extremely difficult to account for the many factors affecting demand for these credits. For example, according to California's Air Resources Board's website, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota, which have been major buyers of ZEV credits in the past, held substantial balances as of last August (90,723 and 75,545, respectively) and may simply not need any more in 2018. The percentage of vehicle sales subject to ZEV requirements rises significantly each year through 2025, which is a force that should increase demand, but that may not be much help to Tesla in immediate fiscal year. In any case, it seems likely that Tesla will try to sell ZEVs to achieve positive cash flow and profitability in Q3 and Q4 2018. With the potential to produce $400 million to $1 billion in cash and nearly 100%-margin revenue, ZEV credits could play a crucial role in the company's achieving its guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may initiate short or long positions opportunistically in TSLA via the stock and options. We are currently net short.