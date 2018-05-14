Comcast (CMCSA) Presents at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit (Transcript)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Conference Call May 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

David Watson - President and Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable and Senior Executive Vice President, Comcast Corporation

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson LLC

Craig Moffett

Thank you to those of you in the room. Thank you for joining us for our session with Comcast today, and our Fifth Annual Media and Communication Summit. And for those of you joining us by Webcast, thank you for joining us as well. Welcome back to the conference, Dave. A year ago when you sat in the same chair, I think it was in the same room, you were then newly named President of Comcast Cable. And I went back and looked at my notes from last year, and my first question started with the observation that you were inheriting a business where quote, everything was working well. And since then, Cable, it’s fair to say, has fallen pretty badly out of favor, the stock across the sector has fallen. And I think there is a sense of uneasiness in the investment community that Cable may not be the great business anymore that than it was held up to be a year ago. So I want that to be, what we talked about.

I want to start with a more specific question and I want to point out for everyone, just to be clear, that Dave obviously can't talk specifically about Comcast bid, or Sky, or its rumored interest in Fox. But because that’s the elephant in the room, I’ll ask it in a tangential way. There are people in the room and elsewhere who read Comcast interest in Sky and potentially Fox as a referendum on the Cable business. And view that they didn’t like the business prospects of Cable as much anymore, and they wanted to diversify away. Can you put that to rest for us and just talk about what that discussion was like and what the sense of your organization in how you reacted?

David Watson

Let’s start and think about what’s changed. And I think what's changed in the last six months is that a scaled media investment came up for sale is one that we didn’t anticipate, like a lot of others didn’t anticipated. And so we have a very good track record in M&A. We’re always disciplined. We always explore opportunities, but by no means the fact that we’ll look at an opportunity, meaning that we’ve lost any confidence in our core business. And certainly, speaking of Cable, Cable is a terrific business. And there is -- we’re posting strong operating results. There is a wide range of growth opportunities that are in front of us. So we’re very confident in the future.

And one of the things Craig that I think is our real DNA at Comcast is running businesses. We focus on operations. That’s our focus and nothing has changed. So anybody that thinks out view has shifted, because we’re exploring opportunities, just not the case. We’re extremely confident in our existing businesses, and very much believe we have a bright future.

Craig Moffett

So let’s talk about that bright future in the Cable side of the business for a second. As core cutting has accelerated and video growth rate has slowed, not by much, or video growth rate decline rate I guess have accelerated but not by much, it’s gone from, in your case, still only about 1%. Broadband growth has decelerated, but again not dramatically. Video ARPU growth has slowed. So there’s some slowing on the top line. On the other hand, margins have accelerated and capital intensity has fallen. And so your bottom line metrics aren’t really all that different than they were a year ago, is that -- how do you see it. Are you surprised at how violent the reactions have been to relatively small changes in the mix of how you get to the bottom line?

David Watson

Well, I think we’ve tried to communicate than we recently have anticipated a structural shift in regards to video. But I think it comes down to, Cable is a growth business, that’s our focus, how do you profitably grow the business. And even with the structural shift, you look at things, total customer relationship growth, with the revenue growth. And in particular, you look at EBITDA growth and net cash flow growth. So I think you look at all the fundamentals of how we look at the business and you’re back to the point that even with some structural change, there’s a very solid and very good business, and we’re going to maintain our focus around how do we grow the business.

Craig Moffett

The characterization that a lot of people have, I talked about it with Tom in the last session that this is a business that will be less unit growth driven and more price driven over time, if necessarily by way you’re in the cycle. Do you agree with that, or do you think that’s premature?

David Watson

Well, I think it probably is. I think it is premature. I think that there will be and we’ll maintain a balance, between overall relationship growth there’s still a long runway. And you look at broadband, just a real long runway around growth there, business services long runway. And you have businesses that, on the connectivity side, that have shown that just small business and the resonance for broadband, high single digit growth. We’re just getting into wireless. We’re just entering the enterprise segment and businesses, and really still have lot of share opportunity in mid-market and business. So I think there's a ton of upside, both in how you bring products to market and price, and then even a lot of share opportunity too. So I think there’s a balanced opportunity in the future for us.

Craig Moffett

Well, I am going to start on the broadband side of the business instead of video. Back when last September after your company warned of increased competition in not just video but in broadband. You highlighted AT&T, in particular, and their promotional stand. Is that -- in retrospect, is that what’s the most important part if I think about the deceleration in the broadband business that you’ve seen. Is it driven by market share impact and the impact of people like AT&T and promotional strategies, or is it more a function of penetration of the industry overall and getting closer to maturity and saturation?

David Watson

Well, I think it’s more a function of moments and time competitively. When you see some things happen -- I’ve been doing this for a while and you see competitive cycles that emerge. The fact of the matter is broadband business is a growth business. The overall market is growing and we’re taking share. So you look at that our performance, the first quarter just about 380,000 new customers, net of customer additions, that’s on top of 1.3 million in 2017.

And you think about momentum, you think about your trajectory and going into the second quarter, we’re confident. And you look at where we are relative to last year we’re slightly over last year as we sit here right now. So we’re early, but we’re still -- we like that momentum and trajectory around it. So I think it’s more…

Craig Moffett

And that specifically has to be driven by market share. You said the overall market it’s still a growth market. But it isn’t that faster growth market, right?

David Watson

I think there’s still a lot of opportunity…

Craig Moffett

No doubt. But the growth rate of broadband in the United States, that’s growth of about 4 to just under 3, that may not sound like a big reduction. But that 25% reduction in the industry net adds, if you will.

David Watson

I think our focus is to deliver a better broadband product, and as you go up against DSO…

Craig Moffett

And also share gain…

David Watson

Yes, you’re focused on putting -- but a product that has great value, better broadband deliveries better value, and that’s our focus. And so we are -- but we’re very pleased with the momentum of our broadband product.

Craig Moffett

There has been a lot of the swirl, I guess, around whether products in that mid-range of broadband. What AT&T, it has described as [ITD] climb up [indiscernible] products, so not all the way typical fiber to the home as a competitor, but 25 to 50 megabits per second or so. That’s where the price sensitivity is in the market that customers will opt for those products if the price is right instead of the 200 megabit per second product from Comcast. Is that right? Is that what you’re saying? Or is there less price sensitivity there than people fear?

David Watson

I think, customer -- we’re seeing customers value a really good broadband product, that’s 75% of our customers have 100 megabits or higher. But I think you have to break it down. And if you -- the year ago when we sat here, about 5 million DSL homes, there is now around 4. So is still a lot, so a big opportunity. But part of what happens here point was that there is new level of mid-DSL, as you said, or low-end broadband. And I think we’re competitively positioned very well to go up against that.

I think where the market is going clearly with more applications are generating more usage, more data usage, I think there is going to be a higher demand for a better broadband product. So one of the points that we made is not all broadband products are created equal. And from our standpoint, you start -- for our standpoint 100 I think there’s a pretty attractive product, but we scale very nicely. We have several peers above that all the way up to 1 gig. I think that that competes very well against these low-end offers. So to me, it can position at any way they want but it’s still, I think where the market is going, is still going to be something that we can compete very nicely with.

Craig Moffett

Is there a risk? It used to be that you measure your increases in fees along ways and that that’s naturally led to step-up in ARPU that customers opted for higher and higher fees. There is a fear among some investors that, well if you’re going to jump all the way to 500 megabytes per second or even a gigabyte per second, you jump to the end game. And that it becomes harder to walk your stages along or your ARPUs up along with those fees. So is that fair or is it -- are you most -- are customers not opting for the very top of the speed tiers yet anyway?

David Watson

We have, I think, a good track record very disciplined in terms of how we package and how we offer different tiers of service. We think customers over time will want more. And so that's why we do have several options that go even above 100. But we’re fairly disciplined in terms of how we price it. And the important thing, I think from our standpoint, there’s growth opportunities there’s an opportunity around speed. But we think with broadband the speed alone is just part of the equation.

We rolled out in our markets the brand for broadband is xFi. xFi to us us what we did with X1 and Video. And that xFi, I think that first add was more centered on the app that let’s you turn WiFi on and off. But we’ve expanded that considerably. It stands for great speed and faster coverage and best control. So with speeds, we will have this disciplined tearing in terms of the different speeds. But again, large -- majority 75% of our customers have 100 megabytes, will have more.

We’ve completely or essentially deployed 1 gig now to the marketplace. We have gateway devices that can deliver fast WiFi in the home at good coverage. And then with good coverage then we found that some homes even though we have a great gateway could have a benefit of mesh WiFi devices, so you have these xFi Pods that we’ve introduced that can supplement a home. So great coverage is essential. When you’re running around the home doing applications…

Craig Moffett

And I presume your market research has shown that that really matters to people, and that you can make this more than just about fee.

David Watson

The research does show great WiFi is really important. And then great WiFi is good speed, good coverage, and then the third piece of it is control, the ability to manage it. And I think this will actually begin to pick up steam, the control aspect as IoT, begins to really gain momentum, you’re controlling more devices. So I think all three of these things are very important, and point towards an opportunity to drive share but also to have a good healthy balance of price and share.

Craig Moffett

So at the risk of just going back to old fashioned speeds, what is the roadmap? Obviously, you work closely with CableLabs and DOCSIS 3.1 is just the beginning. What are you looking at in terms of the roadmap for the speeds that you can get out of your plan?

David Watson

Well, the good news is and I think Tom -- Charter mentioned this earlier, that we -- Cable, we’re fortunate. We’ve anticipated demand. We’ve been trying to say ahead of the curve in terms of where things are going. And DOCSIS 3.1 is an elegant long-term solution. But in addition to what we’ve also done over the years, you split nodes, you bond channels. There is a lot of opportunities to have this fiber coax network to stay ahead of that curve. And so today we have up to 1 gig.

I think the symmetrical DOCSIS is probably 2020, so you can get to -- that will be multi-gig capability. But I think DOCSIS 3.1 is a very solid standard, which we think go up to the speeds that I think we need to compete with, and maintain our focus around capital intensity. And so we did anticipate the shift towards broadband for business services. And if you look at our capital, one other things I think goes hand-in-hand with this question is our focus is -- and we’ve talked about this capital intensity relative to last year, has improved 50 basis points. We expect this to continue, less video CPE in the marketplace, and we’re just more focused on broadband.

Craig Moffett

Since we’re more focused on broadband, now I am going to change the subject away from broadband, and go to video for a second. I guess -- so obviously, OTT and cord cutting are the big stories that people are focused on, and that’s going to continue to pressure subscribers. I guess the thing that would be most helpful for your investors is if you can just take us through the economics of what it’s like to lose a subscriber. How important is it that you have high video numbers or video subscribers less important than a lot of people crack them up to be?

David Watson

Let me start, to make it very clear. We still think video is a very important category. We’re still going to compete. We have a great product in X1. I think one of the things we’ve learned through this OTT period is that a great product, like X1 with good value between excellent DVR service; every one of our X1 customers has stream connected to; so you can do TV everywhere elegantly; applications can come together like Netflix and YouTube and others. So we’re going to compete with video.

But to the extent that you lose a video customer, we’ve also taken the time to look at the marginal economics to the point of what happens, when you lose that video relationship. And there’re couple of things that jump out, and the way we’re managing the business. One is that we -- the customers always get the best deal through packaging. To the extent that video that they either downgrade, they don’t have video that multiproduct discount with regards to video goes away. So broadband pricing will go up. Second thing is there’s less programming cost. And the third thing is that there’s generally more noise attached to servicing, the video customer, more CPE, more activity, and it’s just more efficient relationship to manage in regards to broadband. So your cost to serve it is there. So you take all of those things is a very manageable transition in terms of net cash flow. And you look at…

Craig Moffett

You want to go on a limb and put a number on what a customer -- or what a video customer -- what you really lose when a video customer unbundles the video?

David Watson

Well, I won’t go way out there. But I will say that that we segment the marketplace. And good part -- we’ve been doing this for a while. But we look at all the video relationships and some are fantastic and a lot of them or most. We feel great about full video package skinnier packaging with broadband there’s a lot of opportunities still. But we’ve seen some low end customers that have dropped video, maintain broadband and those low end customers are actually, it’s accretive when that happens. And so the trick now is to make sure you’re really focused and you’re doing a really good job segmenting the marketplace, so you understand that in the first place. So I think it’s a manageable transition, very focused on this. Again, we think the connectivity business has a long runway. And so that’s why we shifted our focus.

Craig Moffett

You talk about CPE driving costs, driving everything from customer service costs and repair and maintenance costs? That would suggest that some of the products that you’ve got in your arsenal, like Instant TV, which right now is a niche product and college-oriented. But you would eventually say the right answer might be X1 is a set top box platform, which is just one piece of what X1 is, becomes much important. And I want to drive set top boxes out of the customers’ home rather than trying to keep set top boxes. Is that anywhere on the roadmap to say that eventually you want to wean yourself from hardware and customers’ home just because it drives so much costs?

David Watson

I think over -- I think we said this. Over much longer roadmap, you’ll see an opportunity with IP to have lower CPE costs and video as you have put more of the video capability either on the cloud or into the gateway device itself. But in the meantime, I think there is a lot of optionality in terms of how we manage the video business. And that starts though in the near-term and mid-term, I think our set top box for X1 is actually a great device, and serves a good customer very well. So it is the aggregator of aggregators, you could tie all these applications together. I think it’s a smart investment for now.

Craig Moffett

And it is also your WiFi platform…

David Watson

Also it connects to WiFi as well. And so we -- and it’s where you aggregate today all the applications. So, so far we’re pleased with that. But you also look at Roku. And Roku today are Xfinity App is delivered through Roku. If somebody wants to have a Roku box, you can get a similar experience, not maybe completely but a similar experience with the X1. And you mentioned in Instant TV, which is more of a segmented approach toward millennials that may not want a set top box at all, some cases they do. But we have a lot of optionality around how we manage the video relationship and in particular the video CPE.

Craig Moffett

So you took lower rate increases this year than you have in the past. Was that because of OTT skinny bundles and the pressures that that’s putting on ARPU in general. And what is that mean for the longer term trajectory of linear video pricing?

David Watson

Well, we recognize the competitive climate that we’re in. I think it was the right thing to do, to be more moderate in terms of rate increases. I think the video marketplace will remain very competitive. I don’t see a shift for more approach anytime soon in terms of the way we look at rates and video. But the key is we look at the whole-home as the opportunity. And that’s how we look at in both in terms of price, in terms of expanding relationships. The focus is to continue to drive the overall relationships. And I think importantly how we look at the business, because this has been the fundamental shift. And the difference is from years ago, just looking at videos. What we said and what I’ve said and we will compete for video. But that’s not really how we’re managing the business.

What we look at day-in and day-out is how do we drive long-term profits, how do we drive net cash flow. And again, while we complete for video, the big three from our standpoint, the things that we have sat over that we stay on, our total customer relationship growth, we look at EBITDA per customer relationship, and then free cash flow generation per customer relationship. That’s how we’re managing the business. So I think that’s an important shift that has been going on, but those are the things that I wake up every day and stay very focused on.

Craig Moffett

And essentially, Tom Rutledge, has for years and just in the last session you talked about the -- all those same metrics per home cap. Is that a metric that you’ve used inside of Comcast where you also look at the EBITDA per home caps, for example?

David Watson

We mostly focus on EBITDA per customer relationship. So once we have the opportunity to expand it, we think there is revenue opportunity, these are higher margin connectivity business, higher margin businesses in the first place. But we’re looking to generate more EBITDA per customer relationship.

Craig Moffett

I want to come back to those margin questions in a minute. But I want to stay with you for one last question, which is the numbers that really popped out to me this quarter, weren’t about number of subscribers and video programming cost growth. Your programming cost growth dropped to 3% year-over-year in the quarter. And across the board, we saw double digit increases dropdown to below 5% in one quarter, and it was really an extraordinary change. What's going on there? Is that really a sea change in negotiating leverage, or is it simply a mix shift that people are -- the like-for-like prices are still rising per channel at 10% say, but people are taking fewer channels and so it’s showing up with programming drop overall?

David Watson

Well, as you know, we got a couple years where it was double digit. And so to some extent, there’s timing in regards to some of the -- and what we’re experiencing are the normal contract time frames things coming up. So I don't expect anything to change for the balance of the year. We don’t go further out than that. But I think this is the range that we’re going to be staring at. But the good news is in terms of cost, programming is a piece of it, and we stayed extremely focused on managing programming cost. But non-programming cost right up there driving capital down. That’s why our margin has improved. Yes, some extent programming, but because of non-programming expense, we’ve seen about 50 basis point improvement in terms of margin. So I think these are the things that I think are opportunities but to some extent it’s timing in regards to programming…

Craig Moffett

Has there been any real sea change in what it's like to walk into a room, in a negotiation with a big programmer, some year or two years ago now that the OTT business has really taken off for them?

David Watson

I think the only thing really I can say is that the obvious competitive landscape has changed, and we can -- like everybody else points that out in terms of where customers can go. But the good news is we have a very good relationship, and that we get very good deals, and we can continue to do that, we can expand TV everywhere capability. But the competitive climate I think is one that will continue to raise and make sure everybody understands where we’re going to negotiate.

Craig Moffett

So let’s about business services for a second. Still enormous growth driver for you. Can you talk about the growth outlook for business services? Are you starting to see a different competitive response from the Verizon’s and Century’s and AT&T’s of the world as they show that you’re taking, and the fight that you’re taking just gets bigger-and-bigger, and bigger?

David Watson

I think some years ago, we saw that the telephone companies incumbents shifted pretty rapidly more towards price, and on a go forward basis. We’re little stuck. In that T1 business that they have is very material to them. They priced it in a certain way, so they’re trying to manage that. And so -- but we saw a while ago that they opted a little bit more on a go forward basis towards deeper discounting. So we’re accustomed to that. And the way we look at it, there’re three specific segments in managing business services, you have the small business, you have mid-market and you have enterprise, a ton of runway for growth really in all three.

And so little bit more price competitive in small business, we’re still taking share. We still like the runway there. The mid-market, you have opportunities to grab a lot of share as we go up against the T1 service. And this is where they are a little bit stuck. And because they have these -- the price points that are tough and it’s amazing in retrospect that a 1.5 megabit per second symmetrical connection can sell for hundreds of dollars a month. I mean it’s -- we show up every day with better product price competitively with better capability.

And of the other things too that we’re talking about more and more these days, not only is the speed comparison we’re offering 1 gig in business services too options. We have great speeds that are available, but we’re getting more control to the consumer in the mid-market in particular with things like SD-Wan. We’re offering the business customer more options, whether it’s WiFi, video surveillance. So there’s not only there an opportunity for share, but there’s also an opportunity for revenue expansion and working with our customers, and then you get to enterprise. And enterprise is just really early. And we’re seeing a lot of opportunity in terms of share growth there, and just going after connectivity to franchises.

Craig Moffett

And so what is the product that you’re selling in enterprise. Is it Ethernet? Is it managed services? Is it suite of -- you talked about multi-location services, you were referring to; McDonald's with hundreds and hundreds of locations or something like that. But where are the sweet spots that you’re winning into today?

David Watson

No, it’s exactly at -- I think we’re having great success, again early, but going after companies that have multi-franchise locations; so banks, retail, restaurants. And so being able to tie all that together and a better deal and faster speeds, being able to tie all this together and better control, where they have full visibility digitally where they could tie together these franchises. And they know when we talk to CIO and show them the capability, they know exactly what's going on in multi-locations capability with an app. It really is compelling. So we’re having early success with connectivity side of things and then overtime, I expect managed services to pick as well.

Craig Moffett

It’s funny how little attention that segment of the business gets from your investment community. Is it -- the commercial market is as large as the entire consumer business that you’re already in?

David Watson

We grew 11.9% in the first quarter in business services, combining everything, and just getting going in a couple of segments. And this is $40 billion opportunity for us. So people ask about the shift, it’s this total shift towards the connectivity business for those reasons, it’s such an opportunity.

Craig Moffett

We didn’t talk much about going back to the residential market, home automation. You talked about control of WiFi networks. But my sense is that the rest of the industry has cooled a little bit to the home automation and home security market. Less so you, you’re sort of still staying the course at about the same pace you were. But can you talk about that? Where does that fit on your priority list? I mean my fear there’s always been -- home security and home automation, is always going to be item number 11 on the top 10 list?

David Watson

Well, we’re pleased with our home security business. It’s well over a million customers at this point. The real thing, though, I think it’s a natural extension of great WiFi. And so once you have the building blocks in place where you have terrific broadband connectivity, you have terrific WiFi, I think you have to look at where the market is going. And in terms of where the market is going, in terms of where broadband is, we like to talk about the top 10% of our customers. That’s an indicator, more often than not, where things are going in broadband every year. You keep staring at that and then people -- they’re -- how they adopt devices, different kinds of devices on and their applications move -- they move more in that direction.

Our top 10% have about 20 connected devices in their home. They are using a ton of data. And you look at it in comparison to a mobile phone, they use about 100 times of more data than a mobile phone. So I think those applications -- and we’re going to see some of those folks again to have connect, other connected devices. And as long as you have great WiFi, you already have it in place you can catch that curve when it makes sense. Yes, we’re not going to spend a ton in that area. We’re going to be more focused on broadband and WiFi. But we’ll be in position -- and I think what we’re seeing from that top 10%, it will a value.

If you have a device and you have a service that can go end-to-end, and by the way, can connect it not only through a mobile device but you do it right through a television. That’s the beauty of X1, being able to do -- I can do, look at cameras outside the home right through X1, and then you’ll be able to connect speakers, and also with the different things in your home. So we’ll be in position, I think, when and if that really begins to pick up.

Craig Moffett

Is it a standalone revenue opportunity in your mind, or is it mostly a trend reduction relationship program?

David Watson

Right now, it’s with -- to get to the part of the value proposition of great broadband, but overtime, there is an opportunity. We think there could be an opportunity in terms of revenue.

Craig Moffett

And I want to go back -- I forgot to ask you one thing about business services, because you were talking about those multi-location enterprises, the restaurants, the retail and that sort of thing. How seamless has it gotten for a customer to deal with Comcast when you need to work also with Charter and Cox to serve locations that are outside of your footprint? Has that process gotten meaningfully better overtime?

David Watson

I’m very pleased with what the level of cooperation that exists, Charter, Cox, others. But we’re also -- we look at carrier services everywhere. So we’ll buy, in the small case, where there’s not coverage, we actually will purchase capability to deliver whatever the customer want. But really the lion share of what we’re doing with these multi-location places are satisfied with the cable relationship. So, so far…

Craig Moffett

And the cable relationship meaning more than just your own footprint, but also partnering with the other cable operators?

David Watson

Yes. And we have a national accounts group that’s focused and they work hand-in-hand with Tom’s group, the Cox team. And so it’s important -- wherever those accounts are generated, it’s an opportunity to seamlessly deliver that connectivity.

Craig Moffett

Let’s now talk about everyone’s favorite topic is your wireless business, and your entry into wireless. So I guess you came in a little ahead of consensus estimates for the first quarter. But it’s been a pretty measured pace so far. What should we expect going forward? Is this waiting into the water, or is there a time when you turn on the afterburners and say we actually want to throw everything we can behind this. Where are we in that continuum from cautious to hyper-aggressive?

David Watson

Well, I will remind everyone our focus around mobile is a little different, and remains different than some of the pre-existing large wireless groups. Our focus around mobile is to enhance the broadband experience, to deliver more value to the current relationship. And so that’s the step one. In addition, we’re very focused on delivering solid economics, we’ve said and absolutely are still there that we’re going to be profitable on a per customer basis at limited scale. So that continues.

And we’re also hopeful and seeing real early stage opportunities, maybe a little bit where you're going where if you bring into retail and you talk about mobile and demand generation activity, can you draw other people in. And we’re seeing that there is a little bit of opportunity of having mobile being, in some cases, not all the time probably read more often than not with broadband and broadband video, but mobile as an opportunity to attract new customers. So those are the reasons why we are interested.

And we were not interested in driving tons of volume just because, we’re interested in driving the right kind of volume because it’s going to add volume to -- add value to the broadband relationship. So we’re pleased with just about 200,000 net additions, I think that stacks up nicely and all the carriers and our approach is to be steady, and accomplishing all the things that I mentioned.

Craig Moffett

One simple way to measure it for people externally might be. What portion of your, say your advertising budget, as an example. Is going into marketing, your wireless service versus your other services?

David Watson

Still and we’re in the…

Craig Moffett

Is there a time when you say let’s really amp up the volume, and by volume I don’t mean just volume of subscribers, but literally the volume of just talking about this business, your customers?

David Watson

One of the great things about cable -- and in particular, if you’re communicating to your base in the first place and that’s the primary focuses letting our broadband customers know there's a great new product available, so you can save money it’s a great product. But you have this cross-channel advertising inventory where you don’t have to spend the time to figure those things out. So we have the ability to test and look at leveraging our existing inventory. And we're looking at testing, amping it up a bit to see if that works. So I don't think we have to spend a material amount of advertising dollars…

Craig Moffett

And more to think -- but that's a good example of what’s the highest and best use for your [indiscernible] ad. Is it higher and better broadband speeds, or is it -- I want to get you to sign up for wireless. And does that flip at some point that you say really I want to try to use all my horsepower for wireless?

David Watson

I think that we will have steady amount that we’ll use for mobile. I still think talking about great broadband, xFi and why xFi is really -- it’s just -- it’s such a differentiated service. And I think we’re, especially as we’re expanding it -- what xFi should mean to the customer, that is great speeds, great coverage, great control and making sure people understand that, or spend more time talking about that than they need to.

Craig Moffett

Have you been surprised by the wireless business, how successful the pay per gig product has been relative to the unlimited plan?

David Watson

We anticipated that -- we didn’t anticipate we’d be the only one that would have that. I mean when the whole market shifted, everyone went to unlimited pretty quickly. And we thought it could hold up nicely and it has. So I thought that there’d be a couple of others that would still doing it but it’s just not the case. So it’s a good opportunity for somebody that’s light usage, or light usage member within the house. The great thing is we give the customer the choice by member of the household that if you have somebody that’s super heavy user, unlimited is great for the person and somebody is pretty light, you can do by the gig. So it’s a great balance and it’s pretty elegant how you can use the app and be able to just make these changes pretty quickly on the fly.

Craig Moffett

And so the argument that some people have made that well if you’re bottom fishing, if you will, by getting a lot of those pay per gig customers, because they’re never going to be the very high end customer, and there’s a mismatch. Therefore, between those customers and the X1 customers that tend to be pretty high end customers. Is that right or is it -- is the family plan mix and matching makes that point irrelevant?

David Watson

I think it’s more -- it’s early, but it’s all -- I think that latter point that the dynamics of the family are -- and there’re some households that would right out of the gate, take by the gig, and many that are mixing and matching based on what they need. And so from our standpoint, it’s again -- I think it’s a great growth opportunity for us. But in particular, in helping us drive down churn and just focusing on delivering more value to broadband. That’s the primary thing. So whether it’s by the gig or unlimited based on what they have, the measurement of success for us is how are we doing building value for that broadband customer?

Craig Moffett

And I guess, I’ll ask the same question and I always ask when you’re in this chair. Is being an MVNO, is being a reseller of broadband -- of wireless, a viable end state for a company like Comcast, or do you have to more eventually into being a facilities based player?

David Watson

I think that our MVNO approach with our objectives that I've outlined is absolutely a vital in state. I think if you have a different set of objectives, if you -- depending on what you want to accomplish, you should evaluate things. But I think we absolutely -- it’s a capital wide approach. It’s very targeted and focused on building value to our customers, within our footprint. And so I think that it absolutely is a viable end state.

Craig Moffett

What do you do with the 600 megahertz spectrum that you bought?

David Watson

We look at that, there’re applications within the house. We look at ways -- opportunities we’re going to test a number of different things for the 600. But we like our position and don’t see really a need to be exploring anything else rather than just optimizing what we’re doing.

Craig Moffett

Let’s wrap up with a discussion at the longer term vision for the cable business. And I want to start with the topic that you raised earlier, and that’s non-programming costs. If I think about the -- what’s going on in the business where video relative to broadband is shrinking, and that naturally put some error on the margins anyway, because the mix shift is going to be a positive mix shift for margin. And it probably also drives down volumes of transactions per dollar, if not transactions per customer. Where can margins get to in this business? And how do I think about the contribution that can get some from programming costs beyond just mix?

David Watson

Well, I’ve given -- talked about the expectations for this year. I can’t go much beyond that. But I would say that you look at the non-programming expense opportunity. And as focused as we are around the connectivity side of the business that already generates better margins, better revenue growth opportunities in the first place. So you stay very focused on driving revenue in that category, the connectivity side. Then couple that with every day, we’ve been extremely focused on improving the experience. And the reason why we’re still focused on that because I think it help long-term with retention. But the main reason is it’s just a better way to run the business. It’s a better operating model where you’re taking the noise out of the business and transactions. Right now, about three quarters of our customer base are digitally interacting with us on service related issues. About half of our customers, digital is the only means, of which they interact with us.

So to the extent that we can continue to make progress on our digital apps, my account and do a much better job. I mean, I don’t think people wake-up and say, I want to call the power company or the cable company. I think that people go, I want an easier way, I don’t want any issues and if I have a problem, I want it simply addressed. And I want the tools in my hand. So we’re very focused on improving the experience. And I think that will be beneficial long-term to driving cost out, and transact just truckload calls. So I think there is an opportunity to continue to drive…

Craig Moffett

And the trajectory of those costs right now is meaningfully below the revenue growth rate, right? The trajectory of those costs is growing in the 2% to 4% range or the 2% to 3% range right now?

David Watson

Yes.

Craig Moffett

Is there any prospect that those non-programming costs can actually flatten out even more than that and start to go negative? They were briefly negative for a while last year, if I recall.

David Watson

I can’t give you the prognosis beyond but I would just tell you, we are very focused on driving those costs down.

Craig Moffett

And what about -- the other side of that coin is capital intensity. As I think about the capital needs of this business, there is a good argument to say as video decelerates or declines that the need for new incremental set top boxes grows. That can meet more of my demand for inventory. And that’s such a big driver of my capital budget. That it’s really hard for me to see a scenario where capital intensity doesn’t come down pretty dramatically in this business. Is that fair? Is that -- I know Comcast has always said capital intensity is pretty sticky in the mid-teens. But is there a scenario where set top boxes start to coming off of the peak of X1 anyway, so where does capital intensity go?

David Watson

I think what we’re seeing is connected to the structural shift of our focus and where the market is that we’re going to do two things, I think we’re doing them right now. One is shifting our focus and then capital approach towards the connectivity side of the business, making sure that get back the business services a little bit that we’re proactive and getting more business passing, still driving fiber out to campus even ahead of the first day.

And so being really smarter and disciplined in the use of that capital, making sure you're ahead of broadband consumption always, and anticipating the needs. And as you’re doing that, there is going to be a shift towards less Video CPE, those you brought up. So I think you have those two things that go in concert together and then as we’ve talked about the capital intensity, I think is a very manageable transition and one that we’re driving.

Craig Moffett

So I guess let’s wrap it up with a prognosis for five years of the cable business. If we’re pretty good in five years from now, how do you think people are going to think about Comcast? And what is your business going to look like? What’s going to be different about the business five years from now versus today?

David Watson

Well, I think you go out and then clearly our position that we are going to be a leader in the connectivity side of the business certainly with that five year timeframe, we will have continued that trajectory. We will have very solid momentum five years out, and still a long runway for growth, residential broadband. You look at where we’re at 45% penetration. Our top regions, we segment by regions, are well above that our top ones. There is no reason why we can't do a better job. So both business services, broadband, opportunity, so five years out our connectivity businesses will be the center piece of our business.

I think the second thing is as broadband really takes that place that there is a big opportunity to be the aggregator of aggregators. We think about that as X1, but breading that a bit towards a broadband relationship. How can we help customers connect a series of applications through a broadband relationship, giving some of the benefits of X1 to our broadband customers, simplifying their experiences? So I think expanding the aggregation or aggregation and having us leverage our X1 capability will be important.

Last most important I think in five years out, we’re going to be very determined. We’re very focused on how much are we expanding total customer relationships, driving EBITDA per customer relationship and generating a lot of free cash flow per customer relationship. Within that time, that five year time frame, I think we’re going to accomplish a lot.

Craig Moffett

So that’s a great way to end it. Dave, thank you very much for being with us, and we look forward to having back next year.

David Watson

Thanks.

