Why Do Tesla Executives Keep Leaving The Company In Droves? (Podcast)

I try to discuss reasons why executives just can't seem to stay on board at Tesla.

It’s only "beating a dead horse" when you are harping on the same old information that has already been disseminated and trying to make old news seem new again. That just simply isn’t the case with the latest executive departure that has taken place at Tesla (TSLA). Though executive departures have been a point of contention at Tesla – I famously re-read the list of more than 50 of them dating back five or six years on an earlier podcast - is it not worthy of commentary when these executives continue to depart the company?

Furthermore, isn’t it necessary to comment on these developments when one of the executive departures:



1. Leaves for a serious autonomous driving competitor



2. Was the company's main point of contact with safety regulators, with whom Tesla's relationship seems to have soured?



That is exactly the case, with Matthew Schwall, who according to Seeking Alpha "had been the director of field performance engineering" and "left the company for Waymo". In addition, Seeking Alpha reported that "his exit coincides with the automaker's announcement on Friday that its engineering chief, Doug Field, was taking a leave of absence. Field was responsible for development of new vehicles at Tesla, including the Model 3."

These departures continue to quietly beat the drum of a narrative that suggests that Tesla may be a difficult company to work at and that its CEO may not be the easiest person to work for.



Regardless, this amount of employee turnover at any company could be alarming. However, when it is at a cash burning company that is struggling to find a path to consistent profitability, it becomes even more worrisome. And in my latest podcast, I discuss these executive departures after a small rant about the quality of train stations in Philadelphia.

What continues to cause these executive departures? Could it be morale? Do people on the inside at Tesla know that the yellow brick road could soon be ending?

The Philadelphia train station rant is from 0:00-10:00, and the Tesla discussion begins at 10:00.

Quoth the Raven #30 - Tesla Executives Keep Leaving in Droves - WTF is Going On?

To subscribe to future podcasts, you can use this link to go through Podbean or this link to subscribe on the Apple iTunes store. You can also subscribe to them on YouTube.

All content created and owned by Quoth the Raven Research, LLC. All podcast content is subject to this disclaimer.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.