Improving Risk-Reward In Agency mREITs

We wait for a better entry point and continue to own preference shares in the sector.

Higher swap spreads are boosting mREITs returns and more than mitigate the flattening of the rate curve.

However mREITs prospects are turning around. The sector economic returns are at their highest in years reducing the risk of dividend cuts or fall in NAV.

Introduction

In this article, mREITs refer exclusively to Agency mREITs that invest only or mostly in MBS issued by entities such as Fannie Mae. The dynamics and economics of other mREITs have little similarity to Agency mREITs. I follow AGNC (AGNC), Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and since they are buying CYS (CYS), Two Harbors (TWO).

This article is a follow-up to "Bleak Future For Agency mREITs - How To Benefit From It", where I estimated a negative total return for CYS, Annaly, and AGNC of minus 10 to 15% in 2018.

Higher agency MBS yields and swap spreads are helping mREITs to generate better returns on equity and improve dividend coverage. We see much less downside risk in mREITs, but this is not a buy for us yet.

Agency mREITs economic returns have increased recently to multi-year high

Agency mREITs Strategy currently offers an 8 - 9% economic return, this is above the 2015 - 2017 period (cf. table #2). Agency mREITs invest in long-term assets financed with short-term debt and make money in 3 ways (for explanation see old article):

The yield on MBS securities (Asset Yield) The spread differential between MBS and their financing (Credit Spread) The unhedged interest rate curve differential (Curve Transformation)

Year to date, the Asset Yield has been increased by 0.7% thanks to rising rates and the Credit Spread may have improved by 1 to 1.5% thanks to larger swap spread (see Chart #1, more details in the next section).

AGNC now offers an 8.7% economic returns, which is attractive for a mREITs.

In the table below, you can see an update in mREITs economic returns and the key driver of returns.

Table # 1: Economic returns:

Chart #1: Swap Spread (3-month Libor minus 3-month Treasuries)

Source: St Louis Fed

Swap spreads widening are increasing economic return by 1 to 2%.

To determinate the Credit Spread that mREITs earn on their financed assets, we need to decompose the return step by steps as illustrated in the chart below.

The Credit Spread can be split in two components: the Assets "credit margin" over Libor/Swap and the Financing Margin over Libor as well.

The Asset Credit Margin can be approximated by the Option Adjusted Spread, which stands at around 0.45%.

The financing margin is where things get relevant for our swap spread discussion. I define the Financing Margin as the difference between the funding cost and the Libor rate.

Agency mREITs finance their assets via repos (a form of short-term secured loans). These are financed by banks which put (your) deposits at work by investing in short-term assets like treasuries. Other high-quality assets, like agency MBS repos, offer the opportunity for banks to earn a small margin premium over Treasuries.

When swap spread increase, the margin on (new) repo vs. Treasuries will remain mostly stable, and the mREITs will capture most of the difference. For example, in December, the 3-months swap spread was 0.25%, if the margin on the repo was 0.1%, the mREITs Financing margin was 0.15% (the higher, the better). With swap spread at 0.50%, the Financing margin could increase by 0.25% to 0.4%.

For such levered entities, this benefit is material and can increase the Credit Spread by 35% as they earn this spread on each round of leverage.

If you want to read more about this, you can go to (the AGNC Q1 presentation) which also provides this chart representing this effect.

Source: AGNC Q1 presentation

The full benefit of the swap spread widening will come in gradually when repos contract are renegotiated/rolled over (in some existing repos, the margin may be against Libor).

To temper the good news, swap spread is a function of supply and demand, and this benefit can disappear quickly.

Better economic returns: less downside risk but still not cheap

The higher economic returns have improved the dividend coverage. This will reduce the risk of dividend cuts and reduce the needs to pay the dividend with a return of capital. Now that AGNC earns, in our estimate, an 8.7% economic return, only 2.3% of the 11% dividend yield need to be covered by NAV reduction compared to the 5-6% reduction rate of the last couple of years.

The economic returns are quite decent as illustrated in the table. However, I will continue to wait for a better entry point as the swap spread benefit may be temporary, and I target a 10% return, which will require buying at a discount to NAV.

On a relative value basis, Two Harbor offers the better prospects.

Table # 2: economic return and price target

A word on the dividend:

Analyzing the timing of a reduction is difficult since these companies are happy to see dividends being paid out of capital. The dividend coverage is not the primary driver, and we need to take into account management behavior and interests (issuing new shares). In December, we estimated a limited risk at AGNC and NLY and a moderate risk at CYS.

As explained above, the risks are lower today.

Source: Hampstead Investor

Conclusion

Agency mREITs prospects have brightened in the last quarter, and their equities now offer better risk-reward.

From my perspective, I will wait for a discount to NAV and some stability in the swap spreads before deciding to buy shares.

I continue to find the preferred extremely attractive, and I am long many of them.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock or options in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ARRPRB, IVRPRA, NYMTO. I have a small position in AGNC