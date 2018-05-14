Everything Has Already Gone Wrong For New York Community Bank. Now, What Can Go Right?

New York Community Bank (NYCB) is a perfect example of a stock where it seems like everything that could go wrong has already gone wrong, and as a result, shareholders have sold the stock down to an irrational level. Worries about New York Community Bank's declining Net Interest Margin and their inability to grow their assets have plagued shareholders for years. Today, the bank, historically one of the most conservative in the country, now trades below book value with a 5.8% dividend yield.

If we strip away negative sentiment and only look at fundamentals, worries about Net Interest Margin appear to be priced in, and the bank is now on the cusp of what appears to be long overdue changes in financial regulations that will lift the SIFI threshold to $250 billion, allowing New York Community Bank to finally go on the offense for a change. Because of the 5.8% dividend, the stock only needs minimal price appreciation going forward for investors to do very well, and with the shares trading at ten-year lows, it's time to aggressively buy New York Community Bank.

NYCB data by YCharts

So, what's gone wrong with New York Community Bank, and more importantly, is it priced in?

Back in 2010, the Dodd-Frank Act passed through Congress and was signed into law by President Obama. This act deemed any bank holding company with $50 billion or more of assets would be considered a "Systemically Important Financial Institution", or SIFI, and would be regulated with greater oversight by the Federal Reserve. In 2010, New York Community Bank had just $41 billion of assets. Years later, as the company approached the $50 billion line, it had to either walk across the line organically by continuing to make loans and keep them on their books or leap across the line with a large acquisition.

In order to spread the incremental SIFI expense across a larger asset base, management intelligently chose the large acquisition route, announcing the acquisition of Astoria in 2015. Unfortunately, the Federal Reserve refused to allow the deal to happen, and in late 2016, the banks called off the merger.

Understandably, shareholders were frustrated. Not only because of all the financial resources that were wasted in the attempted deal but also because the Fed's refusal to approve the merger was nothing less than a slap in the face. Yes, it could be argued that the Fed didn't want any more SIFIs to regulate, but the merger would have created a bank with just $64 billion of assets. Compare that to the multi-trillions of dollars of assets held by the world's largest banks, and it really doesn't make sense that this merger would have been a genuine threat to the banking system.

To make matters worse, New York Community Bank cut its dividend in anticipation of increased regulatory scrutiny. Shareholders who owned the stock for its very generous dividend lost a big chunk of their income for nothing.

From that point forward, New York Community Bank intentionally sold assets to remain below the $50 billion threshold. In the meantime, the bank's net interest margin, or NIM, began to compress as interest rates began rising. New York Community Bank has a very liability sensitive balance sheet, and rising rates were hurting NIM faster than higher rate loans could be written.

With no ability to grow assets to offset the declining net interest margin, all New York Community Bank could do was try and reduce non-interest expenses, something that was also difficult to do with the increased costs associated with preparation for SIFI status. All of this has led to compressing earnings per share and shareholders who feel there is no need to own the stock for any reason, even for the dividend.

At some point, however, this bad news is priced in, and we are likely there now

With the stock sitting at decade lows, it's time to take a cold look at the fundamentals. After all, the best deals often are made when no one wants them right? Today, New York Community Bank's net interest margin is very low. Last quarter, it was just 2.42%, a far cry from the nearly 3.5% levels of 2010 and 2011. To make matters worse, the company is guiding to an even lower NIM going forward as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.

We have to remember, however, that the market is always looking into the future. We already know that interest rates are rising. The Fed has telegraphed that quite well, and Bloomberg targets a Fed Funds rate of 3.0% by 2020. So, if we already know this is where we're going, it's likely that this news is already reflected in the share price. After all, quality companies don't typically trade below book value.

We also have to remember that in March, the Senate passed legislation increasing the SIFI threshold to $250 billion from the current $50 billion. It is currently being debated in the House, and the expectation is that, by the end of 2018, New York Community Bank will be able to cross the $50 billion line once and for all. In fact, in anticipation of this, the company has been building assets for the last two quarters, with the plan being to cross the line just after the final legislation passes.

Lifting the SIFI threshold to $250 billion opens up the door for acquisitions again, which, as we see in the slide below, has been an important part of New York Community Bank's history.

Source: NYCB

It also opens the door for very aggressive asset building, which will come just in time for higher rates on New York Community Bank's bread and butter 5-year multi-family loans, which are now yielding in the 4.0-4.25% range.

Source: NYCB

It's time to look through the currently low NIM and focus on the future growth of both the balance sheet and NIM

Wall Street obviously wasn't impressed by the guidance for Q2 net interest margin. New York Community Bank is currently guiding towards a 10 basis point decline in NIM this quarter, and assuming the Fed continues raising rates, there could be even more margin compression in the future. Since investors are well aware of this reality, it's time to begin looking beyond it. Two significant factors have the ability to offset margin pressure going forward.

First of all, New York Community Bank currently has $2.7 billion of excess cash sitting on its balance sheet that could quickly be deployed into higher earning assets as soon as the SIFI threshold is lifted. This $2.7 billion, much of it in short-term Treasury securities, is currently earning just 1.6%. These Treasury securities could be deployed into multi-family loan originations, which as I mentioned earlier, currently yield 4.0-4.25%.

Source: NYCB

They could be deployed into commercial real estate loans, which currently yield around 5.0%.

Source: NYCB

Or they could be used to build up the portfolio of specialty loans such as dealer floor plan loans which yield even higher and have shown zero charge-offs since New York Community Bank entered this business.

Source: NYCB

Another thing to remember is that the blended portfolio of multi-family assets is currently yielding just 3.43%. Most of these loans have 5-year balloons attached to them, and rising rates may encourage property owners to hurry up and refinance, especially considering the average life of the portfolio is just 2.7 years. If this were to happen, New York Community Bank would benefit from the new origination fees, as well as putting loans on at higher rates, and possibly through prepayment fees.

The point of all this is to highlight that worries about net interest margin may be peaking now, and the shares falling to ten-year lows on weak NIM guidance may have just put the bottom in for the stock.

New York Community Bank is trading below book value

NYCB data by YCharts

A simple look at the balance sheet shows us that New York Community Bank is now trading below its book value, which is a rough estimation of its liquidation value. Yes, the bank has problems, but the fact that we can now buy this company for less than what it would be worth if it were shut down highlights just how far the shares have come down.

And we have to remember, this isn't a poorly run operation that is failing. New York Community Bank is one of the most conservative, high-quality banks in the nation. A simple look at its historical results proves that. The company's focus on the multi-family mortgage business and single family loan origination with a conservative loan to value and high credit ratings have allowed it to operate for decades through good and bad cycles with almost zero net charge-offs. While this conservative stance may be frowned upon in today's booming economy where other banks borrow at almost no cost and make credit card loans at 22%, the chart below should remind investors that New York Community Bank is a pillar of strength in all times. We also have to remind ourselves that the possibility of a future recession is always 100%, and it's been nine years since we had one.

Source: NYCB

The fact that this stock is trading below its liquidation value offers a remarkable opportunity for any patient investor who has ever wanted to be in this stock.

A 5.8% dividend means the hard work is already done for you

There is an old expression on Wall Street that you can "Get paid while you wait" for an out of favor dividend-paying stock to turn around. That expression is very applicable to New York Community Bank. With the shares now trading at levels not seen since 2009, the shares yield 5.8%. While that may not be very comforting to anyone who's deeply underwater on the stock, the truth is, with a 5.8% yield, the bulk of the total return investors expect from the owning stocks is already taken care of for you in the form of quarterly cash dividends. Think about it this way. Most investors know that 10% is an average rate of return for stocks. This often repeated fact is based on 90 years of history. Investors will generally use this 10% as a benchmark to try and beat.

That said, with 5.8% of your return coming from dividends, New York Community Bank shareholders who buy today only need 4.2% price appreciation to realize a 10% total return. What's 4.2% on an $11.68 stock? About 4 cents per month. Hardly difficult to achieve. Simply put, if New York Community Bank rises by just 5 cents per month going forward, today's investors will be achieving a return that over 90% of professionally managed mutual funds are unable to beat.

Conclusion

Declining net interest margins and no ability to grow beyond $50 billion in assets have led investors to give up on New York Community Bank, but with a 5.8% dividend and its share price trading below book value, it's time to stop worrying about what has gone wrong and to begin thinking about what can go right for this bank. The SIFI threshold is very likely to be lifted to $250 billion, and New York Community Bank is growing its balance sheet in anticipation of the new regulations. Once $250 billion is the new number, expect asset growth to get significantly more aggressive.

Historically, this company has proven to be one of the safest and most conservative out there. I encourage investors to let traders worry about NIM, sit back and enjoy the dividend yield that is nearly double the 10-year treasury, and know that at today's prices, it is going to be incredibly difficult to lose.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.