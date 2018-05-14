The Continuing Need For Governance Changes At Equifax

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Stewart Turner as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Why issue this revised report after the Annual Meeting?

On May 3, 2018, Equifax ($EFX) held its annual meeting and reelected those members of its Board of Directors who stood for reelection despite two proxy advisory firms (CtW and ISS) having called for “no” votes on reelecting certain directors.

On April 11, CtW urged shareholders to vote against the re-election of directors John A. McKinley, Mark B. Templeton and Mark L. Feidler (currently Chairman and Lead Director at the time of the data breach last summer) at the annual meeting. On April 14, ISS recommended that shareholders vote against these three directors plus two (G. Thomas Hough and Elane B. Stock) of the three members assigned to the Special Committee that reviewed the insider trading issues. Robert D. Daleo, the third member of the Special Committee, did not run for reelection.

The primary focus behind CtW’s “no” votes was the data breach, although CtW wrote “Director McKinley, as a member of the Audit Committee, failed to provide adequate risk oversight of the company’s legal and compliance obligations, particularly with regards to its insider trading policies.”

Equifax has its insider trading policy for its employees as part of its Code of Ethics and Business Policy posted on its website (see pages 26-27), stating that employees are not allowed to trade while they have material non-public information (MNPI); this applies to both trading in Equifax securities and securities of other public companies. One has to wonder why the Board, and notably the Special Committee, took such a narrow view of insider trading during the investigation last fall, where they only looked at trading in Equifax securities.

Unusual options activity preceded stock price movement

As a trader who has focused on the options markets for over thirty years, I noticed unusual options trading prior to the announcement of the Equifax data breach, only this trading wasn’t in EFX options but in the options of FireEye ($FEYE), a cybersecurity firm hired by Equifax, instead! Due to the heavy press coverage of the Equifax breach and the hearings in Congress, I had the rare opportunity to cross-reference trading data with what typically would have been internal and private Equifax matters.

Around 3:05 PM on August 22, 2017, I noticed heavy buying in the call options activity in FireEye. By the end of the day, 39,350 call options traded in FEYE; this was the sixth-largest daily amount of trading in FEYE calls in all of 2017. The buyers of these calls focused primarily on the $15 exercise price out to the monthly expiration of options on September 15, but also shorter-term calls expiring on August 25 (three days later) and September 1. This options activity by the buyers and news about a new product caused FEYE to increase by 3.63% from $13.77 to $14.27 that day. This option activity caused me to consider FEYE stock a “buy” at that time (August 22, 3:05 PM). The story behind the numbers became evident a few weeks later.

What happened to the calls that were purchased? FEYE stock did not rise to the $15 level by August 25 and the first set of calls expired worthless. The stock did not cross $15 until September 1 when the shares traded at $15.05 before closing that day at $14.89 with these calls also expiring worthless. On Friday, September 15, the stock closed at $17.34 causing these calls to have intrinsic value of $2.34 (=$17.34 - $15.00). Thus, these calls that closed at $0.31 on August 22 saw their value increase by over 650% by the September 15 expiration date! It is due to this tremendous leverage of options that information often enters the market via options rather than stock (and short-term options, in particular).

What triggered this upward movement in FEYE stock? I believe that most of the price increase was related to the announcement by Equifax of the data breach, details of which first came to public light in an Equifax press release on September 7, 2017. Although the press release did not mention Mandiant or FireEye by name, several hours later, ZD Net reported that Mandiant was hired by Equifax. A WSJ article in the October 2 edition later confirmed with detail, “On Aug. 2, Equifax contacted Mandiant, the cyber-investigative division of FireEye, Inc. to probe the breach. Mandiant was hired by Equifax’s outside counsel, and Mr. Kelley likely would have approved that decision, according to another person familiar with the matter.”

Even not counting FireEye’s 3.63% stock price increase on August 22, FEYE stock’s price increased by 21.51% from the August 22 close through the September 15 close. Using Bloomberg’s RV (Relative Value) screen to select a list of companies similar to FireEye for comparison purposes, the return in FEYE far exceeded the average return of 2.80% for the 16 comparable US-traded companies as selected by Bloomberg. The highest return from this group after FireEye during this period was 15.58% by Symantec.

I selected the August 22 – September 15 time period because it started with the day of heavy FEYE call buying and ended on the September 15 expiration date. While I do not know who bought the calls and there is no evidence of insider trading by any Equifax employees in FEYE, the length of time between discovery of the breach and the reporting of the breach may have led to opportunities for insider trading. Of course, this is only secondary to the harm caused to individuals by the hackers who knew about the breach when the public did not.

The fact that the August 25 and September 1 calls expired worthless does not negate my thesis. One of the complaints about Equifax through the entire breach process was that the company took too long to disclose the breach. The buyers of these shorter-term calls would likely agree: they could well have believed that the information would have been disclosed earlier. Due to the cheaper price of these shorter-term calls, the percentage returns might have been higher had the breach and Mandiant’s involvement in working on it for Equifax been reported sooner.

Trading issues previously reported by Equifax and the Government

When Equifax first announced the breach on September 7, 2017, the company also reported that three senior officials had sold EFX shares while the company, but not the public, was aware of the data breach. In the press release, the company stated that these three individuals had not been made aware of the data breach and that Chief Legal Officer John Kelley approved these trades that were made during Equifax’ selling window, beginning on July 28 after earnings had been released on July 26 and each of the three officers sold shares on August 1 or 2.

After the tumult, Equifax then hired WilmerHale to do a review of the trading by senior officials for the Special Committee. When a summary report was released in early November by the company, WilmerHale had found that a fourth employee, who was also not informed of the data breach, sold Equifax shares during this period (his sale was on August 2).

However, on March 14, 2018, the SEC and DOJ sued another Equifax employee during the time of the breach, Jun Ying, who until recently was the Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Information Solutions division, for insider trading. This cast doubt on the thoroughness of the Report of the Special Committee. The next day, Senator Elizabeth Warren sent an 11-question letter to Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., the former interim CEO, demanding answers by no later than March 29. While Senator Warren posted her letter online, I have not yet seen the Company’s responses.

The Report of the Special Committee states, “Equifax has an Insider Trading Policy applicable to all employees. Under that policy, no employee may trade in Equifax securities if he or she possesses material non-public information regarding Equifax.” (italics added)

Trading issues that should have been addressed by the Equifax Board and the Special Committee

The official Insider Trading Policy covers trading in any securities related to the MNPI held by Equifax and not just Equifax securities. While the data breach itself is material to Equifax, some examples of materiality for an outside company includes a takeover bid by Equifax for another company and, in this case, a large outside contract given to a cybersecurity company working on a project related to what CtW wrote “experts have suggested that it could be the largest and most costly data breach in corporate history.” While not all revenues went to FireEye, Equifax has disclosed that it expects to incur $275 million in breach-related costs in 2018 for a total of $439 million by year-end. A thorough review of trading by the Special Committee should have included looking at issues like this.

In the Methodology section of the Report, it is written, “The Special Committee reviewed over 55,000 documents, comprising emails, text messages, phone logs and other records.” While this section goes on to refer to “a targeted review of their Equifax communications, using search terms designed to identify documents concerning the incident or trading”, why is there no mention of reviewing external brokerage records of senior officers and directors?

Was the report a whitewash by WilmerHale or did the Equifax Special Committee deliberately narrow the focus of the investigation? The Board should have asked for a broad investigation since, except for Former Chairman and CEO Richard Smith, no board members were made aware of the breach until August 22.

With all of the time-consuming work done by WilmerHale, could the Board of Directors have specifically excluded requests for trading records of senior officers and directors from brokers? Registered representatives and other staff at broker-dealers and employees at investment funds have an obligation to send copies of all outside trading account records to their firms. Under the extreme scrutiny that Equifax found itself (and still finds itself), shouldn’t the Special Committee have insisted upon receiving all relevant information here? Might they have found something useful in reviewing these records? Could they have found trading in FireEye securities around August 22?

The answers to the above questions about whether there was insider trading in FEYE securities do not matter as much as the fact that these questions were not raised. Given the public and governmental scrutiny of Equifax, the Special Committee and the Board should have investigated all trading by the Equifax staff that knew about the breach before it was made public. WilmerHale should have asked more and deeper questions than appear in the Report of the Special Committee, but apparently did not.

May 3 Voting for Board of Directors

As published in The Wall Street Journal, all board members on the ballot were re-elected. However, the three board members that received “no” recommendations from both CTW and ISS, each received only 60+% positive votes despite no alternative directors being proposed and the two that only ISS objected to received roughly 80% positive votes. Specific “yes” voting percentages are listed below:

Mark Fiedler (Chairman) 64%

John McKinley 64.6%

Mark Templeton 68.2%

G. Thomas Hough 78.8%

Elaine Stock “nearly 80%”

Conclusion

Given the relatively low percentage votes in favor of the directors listed above, especially since no alternative directors were nominated or even proposed, ISS, CtW, and shareholders should demand that (1) moving forward, Board members insist that management provide them crucial information on a more timely basis and (2) that a new Special Committee should investigate who had access to information about the data breach prior to the September 7 public announcement and review all of their stock and option trading during the July – September period. Sadly, shareholders and proxy advisors are needed to direct the Board of Directors.

Trading Recommendation

Given my comments above and the special circumstance that proxy advisors recommended voting against some directors without any activists stepping in to nominate replacements, Equifax may be overvalued here. Based on this, shareholders may wish to sell Equifax if they cannot get the Board to accept the proposed demands listed above.

DISCLOSURE: I attempted to contact Equifax officials in late March to work with the company to answer Senator Warren’s questions by sending an email to Mr. Paulino do Rego Barros Jr. (then-Interim Chief Executive Officer) and forwarding separate copies of this email to John J. Kelley, Chief Legal Officer and Jamil Farschi, the new Chief Information Security Officer, hired in February. I received no response to these emails.

Upon the naming of Mike Begor as the incoming CEO, I sent an email to him at his prior company and had a follow-up call and email exchange with his assistant. The response I received was “Mr. Begor is not interested in setting up a meeting at this time.”

On May 10, I sent the company a number of questions. The company responded by informing me of its insider trading policy for employees but did not respond to specific questions such as:

Has Equifax looked into whether employees and/or directors traded in FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) options and whether the company knows of any trading in FEYE options or other securities?

Why were no external brokerage records reviewed (or at least not mentioned in the Report)?

Did the board specifically require that the investigation exclude the trading records of senior officers?

I received the following reply:

“Equifax has an Insider Trading Policy applicable to all employees. Under that policy, no employee may trade in Equifax securities, or advise others to do so, if he or she possesses material non-public information (“MNPI”) regarding Equifax. In addition, the policy states that no employee may trade in the securities of another public company, or advise others to do so, on the basis of MNPI that such employee may have obtained as a result of his or her employment with Equifax. This policy is set forth on pages 26-27 of the Equifax Code of Ethics and Business Conduct, which is publicly-available on Equifax.com under “About Us – Corporate Governance.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.