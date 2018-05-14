Is Enercare's Elevated SG&A Expense An Issue?

Introduction

Enercare (OTCPK:CSUWF) (TSX:ECI) leases and sells water heater units and HVAC units in the United States and Canada. The company reported its Q1 2018 earnings with elevated selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expense. While this may be concerning, upon closer examination, the company appears to position itself towards rapid growth in its HVAC rentals. In this article, I will be examining Enercare's rising SG&A expense, and how its elevated expenses will help drive future revenue and EBITDA growth.

Source: Company Website

Rising SG&A expense

Below is the chart that shows Enercare's SG&A expenses from different divisions in Q1 2018 and Q1 2017. As the table below shows, Enercare's total SG&A expense increased to C$92.4 million in Q1 2018 from C$86.9 million in Q1 2017. This represents a growth rate of 6.4%. In Enercare's Home Services division, the SG&A expense decreased by C$1.8 million. This was primarily due to lower office expenses and lower wages and benefits (as a result of lower stock-based compensation costs).

While a declining SG&A expense in Enercare's Home Services division is encouraging, I am concerned about the rising SG&A expense its Service Experts division (its newly acquired business back in 2016). As the table below shows, SG&A expense in Service Experts division (its newly acquired business back in 2016) increased significantly from C$44.9 million in Q1 2017 to C$50.9 million in Q1 2018. In addition, Enercare's corporate SG&A expense in Q1 2018 also increased from C$8.2 million in Q1 2017 to C$9.6 million in Q1 2018.

(000's) in CAD Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change Enercare Home Services $26,330 $28,077 $ (1,747) Service Experts $50,862 $44,925 $5,937 Sub-metering $5,632 $5,674 $ (42) Corporate $9,606 $8,224 $1,382 Total SG&A Expense: $92,430 $86,900 $5,530

SG&A Expense by divisions (Source: Created by author; Q1 2018 MD&A)

Enercare's increase in SG&A should be beneficial

While an increase in SG&A expense may weigh on Enercare's EBITDA growth, its elevated SG&A expenditure may actually position the company towards long-term EBITDA growth:

ERP and CRM system will help improve efficiency and engage customers

Enercare is in the midst of implementing an enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system as well as a cloud-based customer relationship management ("CRM") system. This is one of the main reasons why its corporate SG&A expense increased significantly. In fact, its SG&A expense related to ERP and CRM increased to near C$1.1 million in Q1 2018 from C$98 thousand a year ago. The company just finished the first phase of the ERP implementation in February. A cloud-based CRM will also be implemented in its Enercare Home Services division in the second half of 2018.

SG&A expenses related to ERP and CRM (Source: Q1 2018 MD&A)

While SG&A expenses related to ERP and CRM will remain very high throughout 2018 and even 2019, these systems should bring long-term benefit to the company for several reasons: First, the systems will help improve order, inventory, and quote management. Second, the systems allow Enercare to better analyze its vast amount of customer data. Third, the systems allow the company to operate efficiently. Overall, we should expect the two systems to help improve Enercare's efficiency and margin in the long run.

Sales and marketing expense should drive more recurring revenues

In Q1 2018, sales and marketing expenses for Enercare's Service Experts division increased by C$2.1 million year over year. Management indicated that this increase in sales and marketing expenses was to promote its rental program. For readers' information, Service Experts did not have rental program prior to being acquired by Enercare in 2016. Starting in 2017, Enercare rolled out the HVAC rental program in 7 states by the end of 2017. Currently the company offered its residential HVAC rentals in 16 states in the United States. HVAC rental is advantageous because rental units can generate about 2.5x of revenue over the lifetime of the product than a one-time sale of the unit. This brings stable recurring revenue every month. Enercare is expected to complete the rental program rollout in the vast majority of the U.S. operations (29 states) by Q4 2018.

From the chart below, Service Experts' rental transactions have increased by 76% from a year ago (see chart below). The rental proportion of total residential units sold improved in Q1 2018 to approximately 25.1% in Canada and 7.2% in the United States. In Q1 2017, the proportions were 14.2% and 2.2% in Canada and the United States respectively. The lower rental proportion in the United States is due to the fact that rental model is still a relatively new concept in the country. As Enercare continues to spend on sales and marketing throughout the year, its rental transactions will continue to grow.

Source: Q1 2018 MD&A

Acquisition related SG&A expense

Another area where Enercare increased its S&GA expense was acquisition related expense (increased by about C$0.5 million) as the company acquired several smaller businesses in the past quarter. In its Q4 2017 conference call, management indicated that they would continue to explore merger & acquisitions ("M&A") opportunities in the highly fragmented home services industry. As the company acquire more businesses, it would allow the company to further improve the efficiency and rollout its rental business in more locations.

Investor Takeaway

Despite rising SG&A expense, Enercare continues to perform very well in the past quarter. Its revenue increased by 12% year over year to C$279 million. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 12% year over year to C$59 million. This indicates that its initiatives to grow its business has so far been working. This strong growth was despite the fact that revenue in Q1 is typically the lowest in its Service Experts division. Looking forward, as the company continues to rollout its rental program, I am optimistic that the elevated SG&A expense will help the company to continue to grow its recurring revenue and increase its EBITDA.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSUWF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.