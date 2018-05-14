Buy RPM International And Paint The Town Red

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) thrives as a Cadillac company maintaining its cachet in the paints and coatings industry that might lead it into another's arms.

RPM Is A Valuable BUY In A Bustling Economy

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) thrives as a Cadillac company maintaining its cachet in the paints and coatings industry with a reputation for high-quality products and staid management. RPM is a valuable addition to portfolios for people who like bread and butter industries.

Hidden amongst the thickets of much larger and news hogging paint and coatings companies, RPM continues applying its defined mission and strategies for organic growth and growth through acquisitions. Its acquisitions fit the RPM business model.

Now is a good time to buy RPM on a current dip midway between share price at a 52-week high of $56.69 and low of $46.36. It has a 17.67 PE, EPS of 2.8, and 2.59% dividend yield. The 6.49B market cap is well on its way to the $7B market cap target management set for itself in 2016.

Here is more information making RPM a BUY:

Net Operating Cash Flow exceeds $353M

Total Cash exceeds $360M

Debt is manageable with $2.1B long-term and $3.7M short term. According to the company, “Total debt at the end of the first nine months of fiscal 2018 was $2.18 billion, compared to $1.98 billion a year ago and $2.09 billion at the end of fiscal 2017. RPM’s net (of cash) debt-to-total capitalization ratio was 54.0%, compared to 58.0% at February 28, 2017 and 54.8% at May 31, 2017”

The Dividend Yield is currently at 2.56%. The dividend payout ration is 43%, i.e. akin to profit sharing with investors and is expected to increase in the year ahead. RPM’s dividend has risen over 44 consecutive years

FY’18 Q3 sales reportedly increased 7.8% from $1.1B with organic sales rising 1.8% and increases from acquisition responsible for 3.1% of the increase

The newly appointed CEO of RPM comes from the Rust-Oleum Group where he served as president for 12 years working in the company for 35 years. The former CEO is staying on as chairman for the near term. RPM enjoys management stability in tough times for the industry. RPM management is talking cost containment to improve earnings in 2018 and 2019

RPM International Inc. owns consumer, industrial and specialty name brands of coatings, sealants, and building materials more for maintenance than large-scale jobs. This makes it poised for greater revenue generation as the American and European economies pick up steam. Industrial products include roofing systems, sealants, corrosion control coatings, flooring coatings and construction chemicals including Tremco, Nullifire, Carboline, and RPM Belgium. RPM's consumer segment includes Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Touch 'n Foam, and Testors. Specialty products include industrial cleaners, colorants, exterior finishes, specialty OEM coatings, edible coatings, restoration services equipment and specialty glazes for the pharmaceutical and food industries comprised of companies including Day-Glo, Dryvit, Mantrose-Haeuser, Guardian, Kop-Coat, and TCI.

RPM Sells Cadillac Products

The broad appeal of RPMs includes its host of quality name brands known throughout the paint and coatings industry in which I was an active player for nearly four decades. Many RPM products, like Carboline and industrial strength

Rust-Oleum, are often closed-specified by architects and engineers. 34% of net sales come from name brand consumer paints and coatings. 52% come from industrial brands, and the remainder from specialty segments: wood stains, cleaners, fluorescent paints used in theatre and media productions, factories, etc. RPM is a standout in the industry known for its quality reputation built on high-end top quality products. That makes for respectable gross profit margins over the years:

Feb. 28, 2018 39.86% Nov. 30, 2017 41.89% Aug. 31, 2017 42.52% May 31, 2017 44.44% Feb. 28, 2017 41.91% Nov. 30, 2016 43.81% Aug. 31, 2016 44.09% May 31, 2016 45.37%

Source

I can tell you from personal experience, RPM products are not price-sensitive; they are expensive compared to other brands, but consumers and contractors are willing to pay for the names that represent consistent quality. On the other hand, RPM is not competitive or aggressive in pursuing the tight-price, larger volume jobs for infrastructure (bridges, airports, marine coatings, etc.). RPM products are more usually found on site at smaller scale consumer and industrial maintenance jobs.





Quality And Persistence Make It Attractive

Mergers and acquisitions are de rigueur in the paints and coatings business, especially where there exists synergy between companies. I am unaware of any specific talks by suitors for RPM, but the trend in the coatings industry is toward consolidation. M&A might bring close to $70 per share.

Two companies that might have an interest because of the synergies with RPM are Nippon/Dunn Edwards Paint Holdings (OTCPK: NPCPF) and privately held Benjamin Moore owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A). NPCPF with a market cap of more than $12B is scurrying to break into the North American market. The company recently engaged in takeover talks with Axalta Coatings Systems (NYSE: AXTA) that collapsed. The paint and coatings industry newsletter PCI suggests that NPCPF is likely on the hunt for other deals to expand its presence in North America. Concomitantly, NPCPF will open opportunities for RPM that has a small presence in Asia markets.

Berkshire owns Benjamin Moore paints. Like RPM, Benny Moore, as it is called on the street, sells some of the highest priced and top quality paints and coatings. Big job volume sales occur, like for the recently built Children’s Hospital in Chicago, because of Moore’s success at convincing architects and designers Moore’s colors and quality makes its products the Cadillac of the architectural paint business. Both Moore’s and RPM share good reputations.

Moore’s has two subsidiary brands in the industrial and specialty segments. Technical Coatings does not have a significant presence on the Internet or in the marketplace. TC plays a small part in Moore’s powerhouse sales and profits from high recognition architectural coatings. Moore’s bought Insl-X several years ago. The company markets Insl-X as a high-tech coatings company to both Moore’s independent dealers and big box home centers. Insl-X is not an industrial coatings firm with a deep product line or sales anywhere near approaching those of RPM. They are excellent quality if not unique paints and coatings: specialty primers, expensive traffic coatings, field paints, and garage and maintenance floor coatings, and pool paints.

Moore’s also owns Coronado Paints and Lenmar. Coronado has low-priced architectural coatings targeting new home construction in which Sherwin Williams (NYSE: SHW) dominates, and Corotech high-performance coatings where competition is extraordinarily tough. Lenmar for professionals and consumers is a wood and floor coatings segment player with little impact on the high volume furniture and cabinet markets. Moore’s nor Berkshire provide any breakdown data on these three lines or on Moore’s itself, so it is impossible to know other than experientially where they fit in the industry.

RPM satisfies the criteria Mr. Buffett looks for in acquisitions: low debt to equity and lower by responsible acquisitions; steady experienced management at the helm; quality name brand products with deep marketplace penetration; and good potential for growth in expanding industries and markets. The full range of marketing and management assets Moore’s brings to RPM are best left for another time, but suffice to say bringing RPM into the BRK.A family complementing Benjamin Moore Paints is a win-win.





A Fair BUY With Upside Potential

M&A or not, RPM is a high-end top quality producer of name brands. It is a steady reliable dividend paying company. RPM is led by a strong, knowledgeable, leadership experienced in the RPM business. Sales are driven by a five-year plan for organic growth and growth through acquisitions. The company keeps its acquisitions solely within the bounds of the coatings and construction supplies materials businesses. It has become a conglomerate of high-end brands rather than a conglomeration of disparate operations. RPM exhibits rifle shot focus.

The share price floats for the past five years between the low $40’s and mid-$50’s with hardly any serious spikes and dips. It is an inveterate stock on which investors can count for a fair yield and potential growth. In the M&A environment is an extremely attractive buy. Small investors will do well with RPM in their portfolio.

RPM may seem like a bore, but, to paraphrase Shel Silverstein, "With a walk that is measured and slow, And we'll go where the chalk-white arrows go, For the children, they mark, and the children, they know, The place where the sidewalk ends."









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RPM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.