Shorts Beware - Shares Of Red Violet Will Triple In Value

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is a special situation investment most suitable for PA or smaller funds. I believe this company can easily be a 4x grower within the next couple of years.

General Background

Red Violet was spun off from Cogint on March 26, 2018. Cogint has since changed its name to Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and is an interesting investment in and of itself, but it will not be the subject of this article.

Since the spin-off, the share price went from just over $5 to just under $10 and then recently back to $5. All this price action is happening with no significant news being released. Currently, the company's market cap is at $51M, and it has $20M in cash and no debt.

Spin-Off Dynamics

Spin-offs are frequently a real gift to value investors for reasons obvious to anyone who has read Greenblatt's You Can Be a Stock Market Genius. In this case, management has acted in a way which looks peculiar - prior to the spin-off, Cogint had a market cap of approximately $300M and revenues of $220M. The company decided to spin off RDVT, which (as of Dec. 31, 2017) had revenues of about $8M. As mentioned, its current market cap is only $54M, yet Cogint's entire top management, including the CEO, CFO and CIO, all jumped ship to the small life boat that is RDVT. I don't think this is a testament that anything is wrong with Cogint. Instead, this seems like a very good indication regarding RDVT's future. Before we touch more on that I want to give an overview of the businesses at hand.

Business Overview

Cogint's businesses pre-spin-off included Red Violet (which I'll get to in a second) and a more matured performance marketing business named Fluent. Fluent has a proprietary data base on 150M adults that it leverages in its business. Fluent also purchases impressions and clicks, which is a massive expense for the company resulting in gross margins of only about 33%. Red Violet, on the other hand, is a data intelligence software company that was in development mode until the beginning of 2017. The company has developed its cloud-based platform, CORE, which has an immense database with all the data one can think of on just about anyone (names, phone numbers, emails, criminal record, real estate holdings, credit card data, and much more).

In January 2017, RDVT transformed from a development organization to a sales-driven organization as the company released its initial-phase suite of products, powered by CORE, to serve a variety of industries within risk management. As far as I can tell, currently the company has two products - idiCore and Forewarn. However, the company has a product road map of many more products to roll out.

An example of an RDVT product and one that has significant traction as far as I understand (you can find a lot of press releases regarding new customers) is FOREWARN. This is a mobile app directed at real estate agents to ensure their safety when showing a house to prospects (who are often strangers). By entering only the phone number of the prospect, the app provides a lot of helpful data regarding the prospect such as criminal history, sex offender records, real estate holdings, etc. The technology is superior to competition also due to the fact that receiving all this information only takes a couple of seconds. As far as I could tell, they charge about $20/month if an agent wants a subscription and will charge around $4/month for large customers with many agents.

The company's business model has very little variable costs. Major costs are development costs and data costs. The tech is already developed, so I do not anticipate a great deal of development costs. The data is either public or mostly has a fixed-cost structure. This means the company has immense operating leverage and that each buck earned pretty much flows directly to the bottom line.

Back to Management

As discussed previously, top management at Cogint made a peculiar move as they all shifted to RDVT. Why? Let me share some quotes from Cogint's 2017 earnings call pre-spin-off on March 14, 2018 (emphasis added):

CFO: So at the end of the year, as you can see from the recently filed Red Violet financial statements on Form 10 with the SEC, that we had negative adjusted EBITDA at the end of the year. Just because we have moved out of that development life cycle if you will. So what we are looking at in 2018 is growing revenue exponentially and because of the fixed-cost model and how every dollar revenue comes in as contribution margins, we expect by the fourth quarter that you will start to see positive adjusted EBITDA and by the end of the year profitability within that business.

I will touch on the above quote again, as I discuss the company's valuation below (emphasis added):

Analyst: On the marketing side is there an incremental associated with revenue growth? CFO: Nothing that would be material at this point. I mean we have kind of laid the foundation in our OpEx and have a tremendous amount of run rate to leverage of that. Right now as Derek (the CEO) mentioned earlier, I mean we are getting inbound calls left and right. The industry is large enough from a revenue standpoint but small enough from a competitor standpoint that our competitors feel us right now. Their customers know us right now and we don't have to go out and spend a tremendous amount on marketing. It will actually go down over time because, again, once the word of mouth gets out there, everybody has to jump from the old system on to the new system. It really snowballs. And we are starting to see that now. CEO: As those that follow our story know, I and Cogint's management team come from the big data world where we created two of the leading information solutions providers and sold those businesses over the years for an aggregate of close to $1 billion. We reentered this market place in late 2014 to build next generation technology and to capture market share from the previous companies we built. The first couple of years were largely R&D, acquiring the data and building the technology in what is a fixed cost model. As we have experienced twice in the past, under this model we historically generate high double-digit gross profit margins. As high as 70%, 80% and even 90% as the businesses matures once we completed the lion's share of our development, announced early stage products and defined a multiyear roadmap. In early 2017, we declared our transition from a development-centric company to a sales-centric company.

The two exits that were mentioned are TLO (sold assets to TransUnion for $150M) and Seisint (sold to NexisLexis for $775M). The team at RDVT was involved in both exits. I believe that management thinks the RDVT business has so much potential that they all chose to leave Cogint and scale RDVT as they have done in the past.

Valuation

Looking at 2017 pro forma numbers provided in the RDVT form 10 we know the company had $8.6M in revenues and lost $26M. expenses should actually decrease in 2018 as about $8M were expensed in relation to a litigation that was resolved. If you remember, during the earnings call the CFO mentioned they project the company to become profitable during the fourth quarter, which implies revenues of $25M (on a run rate basis and not on a 2018 calendar basis) at end year 2018. This might seem excessive, but the company moved from run rate revenues of $5M in December 2016 to a run rate of $11M in December 2017. Regarding 2019, this is pure speculation - I increased all costs by 10% and increased revenues to $39M resulting in a $10M profit (though speculative I think these are reasonable assumptions).

The question remains: How much is such a company a worth? I screened for U.S.-traded tech companies with market caps between $80M and $1B, with gross margins above 60% and with a revenue CAGR of at least 15% over the last three years. I ended up with 16 companies with a median P/E of 73 and median P/sales of 5.6. For the sake of conservatism, I will use a 40 P/E and a 4 P/sales.

Applying these multiples on the projected 2019 numbers, you get to a market cap between $156M and $432M, or a return of 200% to 700% on the investment. My 2019 numbers are a bit of speculation, but with such a margin of safety accuracy is hardly needed. In fact, even if you take 2017's revenue of $8.6M and apply the median multiple in the comps you will come up with a value of $48M. This alone justifies today's market cap, but this is obviously understating the value as the company is growing revenues exponentially.

Short Thesis

Recently. a short thesis was published on SA that had the following foundations.

Short Thesis 1: Russell 2000 accidentally added the company to the index at an inflated market cap and the company will soon be removed with catastrophic results to RDVT's share price.

My Response: The company is indeed in the index and will soon be removed due to its market cap. However, it is not included in the index at an inflated market cap. IWM (a 40B Russel 2000 ETF) holds $1M worth of FLNT and $270K worth of RDVT which is about the ratio between the market cap of FLNT ($200M) and RDVT ($50M). This indicates that the shares were received during the spin-off and no additional shares were purchased by the ETF. This can be seen here.

Also, the company short interest is overwhelming (I assume it is due to the index inclusion) and as ETFs sell shorts will cover and the final outcome should have no significant effect at this point.

Short Thesis 2: Management is fraudulent with emphasis on Board Chairman Michael Brauser.

My Response: This an old and false allegation. You can read Brauser's response from three years ago.

Short Thesis 3: The company's fundamentals are horrible, and the company is burning through cash at a rate that will leave them broke in 18 months.

My Response: This entire article explains the prospects of the company if, as management anticipates, the company becomes profitable by the end of 2018. Is this a certainty? No. However, as the company scales its revenues, it is unlikely it will run out of cash.

Short Thesis 4: The company is giving its FOREWARN product out for free. This is wrong; as per the company from three days ago: "As of today, the FOREWARN services purchased by the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors will be available at no cost to member agents." The agents get it with no additional charge but the association did pay. This short thesis also mentions that Brauser was overcompensated in the past via a $50M stock award, as he was compensated for facilitating the deal with Fluent. I agree that this is far too rich, but it is in the past (2015) and is reflected in the current share count. I don't see anything similar happening anytime soon.

In all, I don't find much merit in the short thesis and expect that next quarter's financials will demonstrate sales growth between $3M and $4M that will be satisfactory.

Catalysts

Forced selling from spin-off dissipates.

Next couple of quarters demonstrate impressive growth.

Company announces additional large customers.

Company launches additional products.

Risks

There is an execution risk in that the thesis assumes management can scale the business from $8.6M to about $39M by 2019-20. Management might fail in their efforts. In such a case, the company might not have sufficient liquidity and could go to zero.

The company is a micro-cap and as such is more volatile than your average S&P 500 company, if one considers volatility a risk.

The company was only recently spun off and, as made evident by the recent price volatility, the market still hasn't decided on an appropriate price for the shares. As such, additional volatility is very likely.

The tech industry is very prone to competitive forces. If a competitor develops a superior product, this can be very detrimental to the company.

Conclusion

I believe this article has explained why the long thesis is very real. I won't claim to know the future and I will admit the company might fail to scale. However, I think there are many indications otherwise. I think the potential on this one is huge. I will be looking very closely at the quarterly filings to see if the company scales and at what quality, but I do believe a short squeeze is coming very shortly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDVT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long FLNT.