Yelp: Another Dip Opportunity

For some reason, the market just doesn't respond well to the quarterly results of Yelp (YELP). The company is constantly shifting around the business via transactions that tends to lose investors in the complexity of the quarterly results, but the recommendation remains to not ignore the opportunity in the stock in the mid-$40s.

Source: Yelp Q1'18 shareholder letter

Impressive Advertising Move

Investors need to look far beyond the reported top-line growth of 13%. Selling the Eat24 business to GrubHub (GRUB) set up the company with a huge cash balance of $830 million and caused a hit to reported revenues. The key is that advertising revenue surged 20% and total revenues grew 22% on a comparable basis when excluding transactions that also included the purchases of Nowait and Turnstyle.

Ironically, Yelp made a big shift in the ad model to focus on no-term contracts. The stock supposedly dropped 8% in trading on the day after earnings for this reason, but all of the key metrics are supportive of this move.

Eliminating the 12-month contract reduces the friction in new customers trying the Yelp platform for the first time and reduces the challenge for seasonal advertisers. The net new paying advertiser accounts grew during the quarter at a record rate of 14K, and Yelp added about 3x the accounts as last Q1. Very impressive expansion of the starting point for revenue generation.

Source: Yelp Q1'18 shareholder letter

The company ended with 177K paying advertiser accounts and far below the amount of accounts on the platform. The 27% YoY growth rate in the quarter accelerated beyond the 20% ad revenue growth rate suggesting Yelp is building up a base for expanded growth in the next year as these new accounts ramp up spending.

At the end of 2017, Yelp listed 20 million local business locations with over 4.2 million locations claimed on the platform. These claimed locations provide an easy funnel for paying advertiser accounts and eliminating the contract should help alleviate the friction in the ad paying rates sitting below 5%.

Source: Yelp Q4'17 presentation

Unquestioned Value

No matter how one slices the valuation equation for Yelp, the stock is cheap. When compared to a social media site focused on ad revenue like Twitter (TWTR) or another consumer review site focused on travel like TripAdvisor (TRIP), the stock now trades at the lowest multiples of either EV/Revenues or EV/EBITDA.

The multiples with TripAdvisor are similar, but Yelp has a significantly higher growth profile. TripAdvisor only grew revenues by 1.6% in the last quarter and a fraction of the growth rate of Yelp whether one uses the reported or adjusted number.

YELP EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The EV/EBITDA multiple is the most similar amongst the group. Yelp is investing a lot of the savings from dumping Eat24 into restaurant business lines at an EBITDA cost of $25 million this year. The multiples are comparable, but arguably, Yelp has considerable upside due to faster growth.

YELP EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp is an easy stock to buy on dips. A company with over 20% local ad revenue growth should trade at a premium multiple to the market. Remember that the stock plunged following the Q4 report in early February to only rebound to multi-year highs before reporting Q1 results. Look for a similar rebound this time as the market again realizes that local ad growth is very appealing to the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP, TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.