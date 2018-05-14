Now Isn't The Time To Build A Position In Southwest

I believe Southwest is an attractive long-term growth investment given its low valuation, its ability to return value to shareholders, and the key investments it's making to execute its differentiation.

Investment Thesis

Southwest Airlines (LUV) stock is an attractive investment opportunity given the airline's history of profitability and 25% price-to-earnings (P/E) discount to the industry average. The company is focused on its differentiation strategy, which is evident in investments in its profit sharing contribution and fleet additions. Given the results in recent market studies on customer satisfaction, it's clearly paying off and these investments should continue to build the Southwest brand and result in future earnings growth as the airline takes advantage of the favorable U.S. economy. With the recent in-flight fatality bringing down early Q2 traffic results, I would recommend waiting for a lower price after Q2 to purchase the stock.

March Traffic Results

The third largest airline in the United States, Southwest Airlines, reported April’s traffic this past week. The airline, which trails American Airlines (AAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) in terms of enplaned passengers, fleet size and number of destinations, reported a weak April due to softness in bookings following the fatal engine failure last month. Southwest saw a reduction of (0.3%) in revenue passenger miles (RPMs) and 1.5% in available seat miles (ASMs) versus April 2017. The decline in RPMs comes after a strong first quarter where the metric saw a 3.7% increase over the first quarter of 2017. RPMs remained relatively flat from the first quarter where the metric increased 1.8% over the first quarter of 2017. After a successful 2017 winter holiday travel season and start to 2018, it’s disappointing to see a decline in April. Refer to Southwest’s monthly RPMs and ASMs dating back to April 2017.

Table created by the author from the company's monthly press releases.

While it’s clear that this isn’t the worst month in the past 12 months, that distinction goes to the hurricane-impacted September. However, unlike September, the entire industry didn’t see the same impact as Southwest with both Delta and United posted mid-single-digit RPM growth. The weakness comes after the tragic accident involving Southwest Airlines flight 1380. The Boeing 737-700 flight was forced to make a mid-flight emergency diversion in middle-April after the crew reported issues with an engine that caused damage to the plane resulting in 1 death. Southwest is not only seeing the impact on bookings, but the company has also seen lawsuits arise and will likely face additional regulations following the accident. Obviously, this is an unfortunate event and I expect it to have a negative impact on Southwest’s financials in the short-term.

Additionally, as expected, Southwest continued to grow its fleet as it didn’t see the traffic decline coming. This is evident with the ASM growth ahead of the RPM decline, which signals a decrease in a very important metric: passenger load factor. Passenger load factor is an important measurement for the airline because it represents the capacity utilization of the airline. It essentially represents the efficiency of the airline to fill seats and generate revenue. If an airline is increasing ASMs but decreasing RPMs, it shows that a lot of flights aren’t at capacity and a missed revenue opportunity. In the case of Southwest in April, this was the story. See the following table that represents the company’s load factor since April 2017.

Table created by the author from the company's monthly press releases.

Prior to April, Southwest posted a load factor growth of 1.6 points in the first quarter of 2018 largely due to the uptick to 85.1% in March. In April, it decreased to 82.5%, which was down from 84% in April 2017. Given the difficult April, Southwest lagged well behind Delta’s domestic load factory of 85.2%.

There are two main factors making up the load factor metric. The first, RPMs, measures the traffic for an airline and is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue-paying passengers for the month by the total distance of flights for the month. Southwest’s RPMs decreased (0.3%) year over year to 11.2 billion. This was well behind its main competitor Delta Air Lines, which reported a 7.6% domestic metric year over year. Delta’s domestic operations are slightly larger at 11.5 billion.

The other factor, ASMs, measures the airlines' flight carrying capacity and is calculated by multiplying the number of seats available for passengers during the month by the total distance of flights for the month. Southwest’s ASMs increased 1.5% year over year to nearly 13.6 billion. Again, this was much lower than main competitor, Delta Air Lines, which reported a 7.6% domestic year-over-year increase. Again, Delta’s domestic operations are slightly larger at 13.5%.

Analyzing Southwest's Strategy

Based on these results for the month of April 2018, it’s clear that the accident had an impact on the monthly results as Southwest lagged behind Delta Air Lines on both growth metrics, which means Southwest had slower traffic growth and less incremental investment in growing capacity. Additionally, airline stocks were hurt on pricing data that showed airline fares fell (2.7%) month-over-month in April. This was the largest drop in four years as the average fare was (6.9%) lower than the level from a year ago on an unadjusted basis. It’s likely that this is due to increased competition in certain markets.

While Southwest has a lower load factor than other major airlines, it does give the airline a lot of room to grow but price wars won’t be good for the industry. With new entrants, Spirit (SAVE) and Frontier, (FRNT) are focusing on ultra-low fares and add-on fees, Southwest operates on a balanced approach of low fares plus a great customer service. Unlike the other airlines, they aren’t willing to lower the price of fares to the point where the travel experience is impacted. At the center of this strategy is Southwest’s employees as management believes happy employees make happy customers. This has created an impressive brand and has differentiated the airline from other major airlines with a difficult to imitate strategy.

The execution of this customer-focused strategy was evident when the airline was the only U.S. airline to make the top ten list of customer favorites in a survey conducted by TripAdvisor. Southwest was ranked 6th overall behind Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGF), Air New Zealand (OTCPK:ANZFF), Emirates, Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY) and EVA Air. Most notably, Southwest rated highly in its membership program, Rapid Rewards, which separates itself by having no blackout dates and unlimited reward seats. However, in a separate survey by Airline Quality Rating, Southwest was ranked 5th in the United States behind Alaska Airlines (ALK), Delta, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), and Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA). While surveys will vary based on the criteria, it’s important for Southwest to remain relevant and synonymous for customer satisfaction.

Financial Results

When the company reported first-quarter 2018 results prior to releasing April 2018 traffic results, the company exceeded analysts’ expectations in terms of earnings-per-share of $0.75. However, the company missed on revenue expectations with a year-over-year increase of only 1.9%. The profitability resulted in free cash flow of $708 million which allowed management to return $648 million to its shareholders through the payment of dividends and an aggressive share repurchase plan. Despite the aggressive buybacks, the company still has the authorization to buy back $850 million in stock from the May 2017 authorization. Despite this cash outflow, the company is still investing strategically in aircraft as ASMs are expected to increase near 5% in 2018 compared to only 3.6% in 2017. Attracting top talent, retaining happy employees, and increasing routes is key to the differentiation strategy. Despite these investments in capacity and employees, the determinant of whether or not the profitability will continue is whether or not the company can continue to attract passengers to fill those seats.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, Southwest’s stock looks cheap at a PE ratio of only 8.7 compared to an industry average of 11, meaning the stock has nearly 25% to appreciate until it reaches the industry average. This 25% is an increase from the 10% last month, which indicates that the stock saw some reduction over the last month compared to the industry. The stock is also trending well below the 5-year average of 19.1.

Conclusion

Southwest’s stock is trading at a 25% PE ratio discount to the industry average despite its long history of producing results and returning value to shareholders. While the airline is off to a good start to 2018 which is evident by the Q1 results, there are going to be headwinds as a result of the fatal accident in April. I expect the company this public relations crisis will impact Q2 results; therefore, I think there will be better chances to take a position in the stock. Despite this, I still think Southwest’s stock remains a great long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.