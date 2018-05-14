Arista: Is It A Rising Or Setting Sun?

There is a famous story about Benjamin Franklin and the framing of the constitution. Dr. Franklin was the oldest and perhaps the most widely accomplished delegate to the Constitutional Convention of 1787. Dr. Franklin was quite feeble by then (He was 81, a great age for most individuals in the 18th Century and he could not stand to deliver his speeches at the convention and so attended the sessions seated in a particular chair near that of the presiding officer.) As the last delegate signed the document, i.e. the constitution, Franklin pointed to a picture of the sun carved and gilded on the back of the Convention President’s chair. He commented that, “I have often…in the course of the sessions…looked at that sun behind the President (George Washington) without being able to tell whether it was rising or setting. But now at length I have the happiness to know it is a rising and not a setting sun.” The chair itself, monumental in size, is an elegant example of the Chippendale style with a gilded sun in the crest rail and is still on display in Philadelphia, at Independence Hall. Reproductions are available - they only cost $25,000. Lots of good stock picks necessary to buy such objects and the chairs are enormous and do not look as though they fit comfortably into the decor of most modern living spaces.

And how is that relevant to the shares of Arista (ANET)? Arista is self evidently the networking company of this decade, having grown from essentially zero to a run rate of now close to $2.5 billion in revenues along with operating margins that have reached 35% on a non-GAAP basis. In the process, the company has become a thought leader and gained significant market share in its space, mainly from substantial success in competition against Cisco (CSCO), and its share valuation reflects that kind of performance.

Recently, concerns have been expressed about future prospects for Arista, most particularly its ability to continue to grow at 35%-40% at scale with enviable operating margins. Two well-known analysts, one at Deutsche Bank and the other at Cleveland Research, have recently cut their ratings and trimmed their growth forecasts. One analyst is concerned about competition from Cisco. The other analyst believes that Cisco is cutting prices and that “white box” alternatives have the potential to reduce growth. (White box switches are those made by primarily Chinese manufacturers and assembled from standardized commodity components. White Box switches have either no software (bare metal) or minimal software and users then customize the devices to optimize performance within a specific business and network.)

Much has been written about White Box switches and their potential impact on the networking space. I have linked with one article here that's fairly agnostic on the subject. I'm surely not going to resolve the White Box debate in this article, although I think that Arista is less vulnerable to competition from those vendors than is the case for its main peers. That said, Arista shares are vulnerable to such downgrades given their performance over the past year (they have risen by 76%) and their valuation. It's quite rare to see a hardware company which is able to command an EV/S multiple of greater than 8X, although the fact that this company is very profitable and generates lots of cash helps to sustain valuations. Just for the record, Arista’s forward P/E, based on the current First Call consensus is 34X, and its free cash flow yield is likely to be in the range of 4%-plus over the next 12 months. Just to address my own conclusion, before asking readers to embark upon a somewhat lengthy read, my belief is that this is a reasonable opportunity for investors to enter the name. I do not think the growth compression estimates are likely to happen at the rate forecast by the consensus. I think the company will grow market share, will improve margins and improve cash flow. No, the shares are not an unrecognized bargain, and there seems little chance that the company will be consolidated. But I believe that the shares remain an excellent commitment in the larger cap growth arena and I hope to return to my position in the name shortly.

Despite all of the problems of the last few decades, and the problems with the Constitution over its life, I think Dr. Franklin surely got the right of it in suggesting the growth and success of this country under the Constitution. While not nearly such a seminal question, I'm going to outline the case for Arista shares continuing their rise even if it isn’t at a 76%/year cadence, and I will try to outline why the negative commentators have overstated or distorted their case. Arista shares have pulled back noticeably from their recent high point in early March and are down by about 15% from the peak. The shares lost 8% of their value in the wake of last week’s earnings release and conference call. Investors were noticeably unhappy with guidance which forecast sequential revenue growth of 7.4%. In Q2, the prior year, revenue growth was 20.8% sequentially. The current guidance, at the mid-point, represents growth of just 25% year on year, far below the growth of 41% the company achieved this past quarter. The company also forecast a small decrease in non-GAAP operating margins, sequentially. All of that said, in the quarter that was reported last week, the company outperformed the prior First Call consensus EPS forecast by about 8% and exceeded the high end of its prior revenue outlook range by 1%.

The company’s CFO also opined that “the current consensus, which calls for growth in the mid-20% range, remains relevant.” I'm not quite sure that the statement is a forecast, or a guide, or what it is supposed to represent. Whatever the case, the statement led to about half of the analysts who report their estimates to First Call revising their EPS expectations up to a higher range, while the consensus revenue growth estimate for the year is now 28%.

I have followed and recommended Arista shares for some time period although my last article on the company dates back to June of last year. The shares were $150-plus back then, having appreciated by 50% in the first half of 2017. Little did I expect that the appreciation rate would accelerate and after a further 20% of appreciation, I decided the shares had provided me enough of a gain and that I needed to share the opportunity with other investors. Not the best call I ever made. My trade records in terms of disposing of ANET shares are ones I would rather burn.

No, I didn’t accurately predict, or perhaps better said, act on the last 25%-30% of the company’s extraordinary share price performance which left me more than a bit wrong footed. But this article is not about my trading disciplines or lack of perspicacity in terms of understanding investor enthusiasm for Arista. I'm well aware that Arista is King of the Switches (OK, that is the title of the last report I wrote on Arista) and that the company’s CEO, Jayshree Ullal, and its chief development officer, Dr. Andy Bechtolsheim, are two of the thought leaders in the networking world. I do not want to say that one person or the other “invented” software defined networking - really the key to the success of Arista and why it continued to gain share. But if that technology has parents, those two are clearly amongst the group of men and women who gave the technology life.

The question is really why management chose the forecast it has published with its earnings results and whether or not that forecast is a sandbag or is related to reality. Obviously, this company has a history of conservative guidance so most observers do not take the specific numbers in its forecast all that seriously. I doubt if any professional investor would want to own Arista shares if they thought the growth rate would really compress quite so sharply as the company’s forecast might suggest (I confess to being a bit nonplussed when the CFO describes the current First Call consensus forecast as "relevant"). On the other hand, there are many institutional investors who have decided to maintain their position in the name most probably because of their expectations that the reality of growth in the next few quarters will be greater than the company has most recently forecast.

It is worth noting that the company’s CEO essentially said that it is not feasible to prepare a growth forecast beyond a quarter, and the company, based on its hyper growth in 2017, chose to make a conservative outlook… for no other reason but that 2017 was a very strong year. And there have been some analysts who have suggested that the appropriate long-term growth expectation for this company at 25%-30% does support their buy recommendations and target prices and perhaps given the company’s high level of profitability and cash generation capability that's a defensible position.

Some thoughts about hyper growth in the networking space

At this point, I don’t imagine that there are many observers of the space who imagine that the market for switches and routers is a tremendous growth opportunity. It is a large market certainly, and one still dominated by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) which gives Arista significant runway to expand its market share, but the overall market is not growing all that much. The latest data from IDC, which is a few months in arrears at this point, show that the market for switches, overall, grew by about 5% last year and reached $26 billion, while the router market reached $15 billion in annual revenues, an increase of 4% for the period.

According to the IDC data, Arista had a market share of just 5.9% in switching. Cisco is dominating market share quite rapidly at this point, and beside Arista, it is losing share to Huawei and HPE (HPE).

There are bits and pieces of the networking space that are continuing to grow. For example, Arista has a disproportionate share of the market for what it calls Cloud Titans (names like Amazon (AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) etc.) The Cloud Titans are really the home base for Arista. And to a certain extent, as their demands rise and fall - well basically grow at different rates, Arista will see a major impact. Obviously, just looking at the performance of AWS, Google Cloud and Azure last quarter ought to suggest that the Cloud Titans are going to need additional capacity - but that doesn’t necessarily correlate with growth in Arista revenue in the short term - it takes a year or two to build a data center and outside observers really do not have a great perspective as to how the resurgence in percentage growth in the public cloud fits with capacity utilization.

The major issue for Arista, and other vendors to Cloud Titans, is the potential competition from White Box suppliers who can work with software designed by the Titans to run on commodity hardware. Microsoft, traditionally Arista’s largest customer, now offers SONIC, open source software which is designed to run on white box switches. I'm not likely to write something here particularly dispositive when experts in the space - and that certainly is not me - haven’t had too much success in forecasting the progression of the white box. Arista's CEO, not terribly surprisingly, doesn't think all that much of a network running on SONIC software, although her public comments are somewhat muffled given the existing relationship between Microsoft and Arista. I guess all I can say of use to investors at this point is that Arista has been able to continue to sell steadily growing amounts of its solutions to those Titans and to be part of their long-term plans. It would appear based on what Arista reported for its Q1, and its commentary regarding the specific outlook for its Cloud Titan space, that there's enough market for a multiplicity of competing approaches to flourish.

Many analysts are frustrated when companies provide guidance without any substantial amount of granularity that speaks to shriveling growth. For example, Arista had a strong quarter within enterprise, and in particular had some substantial wins within Financial Services, a market that Arista identifies as a separate business segment. The results were said to be strong in Q1 just as they were said to be strong in Q3 and Q4 of the past year. Why they might be less strong in Q2 and beyond was simply left unsaid. In fact, Arista plans to continue its expansion in the enterprise and has recently announced products aimed at what are called enterprise campus solutions. I’ve linked here to Arista’s announcement of what the company calls its Cognitive Campus platforms. Without trying to explain the details of the technology - which I barely understand in any event - the new offering is more than a bit transformational compared to traditional campus networking products which have really not been transformed in terms of architecture for a decade or more.

Drilling down a bit further, the company talked about some of the success it was having in terms of driving international growth and growth in the media and entertainment vertical. Rather than trying to cite more examples, I will let Jayshree’s commentary speak for itself. “I fully agree that especially some of the high-performance verticals are going to be strong for us, and I expect to see enterprise continue to be a strong vertical for us.” In other words, there's no reason to expect that growth will slow down in either Q2 or the rest of the year, in either enterprise or in the Cloud Titan space or anywhere else for this company.

Another example, relating to product, is the transition to 100GB capacity switches. Without trying to bore readers, this transition has been one of the key factors that has been the fuel for Arista’s market share gains. Arista has enjoyed a substantial first mover advantage when it introduced the product last year, and it continues to add many forms and flavors to the technology. The company believes that the need for 100-gig in what is called the networking spine and in datacenter interconnect and in routing will be further established. And a year from now, 400-gig switches of various kinds are expected to arrive to further enhance the product differentiation of this company. (Readers might be particularly interested in this particular article in which the CFO confesses she had no idea that the latest generation of switches would lead to hyper growth. Would anyone bet that the next generation of switches will not have a similar impact?)

Last year, the company introduced its FlexRoute, one of the more innovative routers in some time. The company secured 200 customers last year and said it would double that amount this year - that doesn’t really sound like slowing growth.

Does Arista have a competitive moat?

I think it is possible that some readers and Arista shareholders may think about competitive moats as though they were some kind of ditch surrounding a medieval castle with sharp spikes and a wall manned by men who might cast boiling water on attackers. Competitive moats in the tech world are really quite a bit different than that. I have linked here to an Arista White Paper that is a commercial for its competitive advantages in the current networking environment. For those readers who haven’t the time or desire to wade through the commercial, Arista’s claims its advantages include the 5A’s availability, agility, automation, analytics and open APIs. How much of the hype is real? I am not likely to provide a buying guide for data center switches for readers. I haven’t either the knowledge or the context to be able to do so. I'm reasonably sure that Arista has had substantial advantages in the switching space for many years - and I would be surprised, given the background and reputation of its leadership team, if most of the claims made in the white paper couldn’t be validated, in whole or in part.

Arista has been in the pole position in Gartner’s MQ report for Data Center Networking for some years now, although it is fair to point out that Cisco isn’t that far behind - at least on the chart, with the other competitors badly lagging. Arista’s major disadvantage in the latest Gartner MQ, which is 10-months-old at this point, is that it lacks campus switching. Of course, with the company’s latest announcement, that caution has become an advantage. I have linked the MQ report here - it is probably more useful for potential investors in Arista to understand Cisco’s problems than to hear about Arista’s prowess. To summarize, Cisco is far more expensive, even after all this time than anyone else in the networking space. And some users have problems with migration to an SDN framework (Cisco's version is proprietary and called ACI), and the company continues to lag in terms of a fixed form factor for SDN which forces customers to make suboptimal hardware choices.

As mentioned earlier, there really isn’t all that much “new” business available in the data center switching space - if Cisco has a product that costs more and has some deficiencies, it isn’t all that surprising that it is donating market share and Arista is capturing many of those donations. Is Cisco likely to become more competitive in the switching space - now, as compared to the recent past? That is an issue that always plagues companies with large installed bases and high market share. It is rarely something that can be measured by outsiders, and its raw price aggression often just doesn’t work - mainly because it does nothing to deal with functional issues or TCO analysis.

Somewhat analogously, Dell has a program called “Refuse to Lose” which is supposed to prevent its market share loses in the storage space to Pure (NYSE:PSTG), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and HPE (NYSE:HPE). It simply hasn’t worked because the program doesn’t address issues of total cost of ownership - and Cisco is burdened with that problem as well.

The CEO of Arista was asked on the call about the pricing/competitive environment in terms of possible changes. Her answer was pretty straightforward in terms of commentary about Cisco and Juniper (JNPR) in that the competitive landscape hadn’t changed - just normal aggression. The CEO actually talked about white box, or as she called it disaggregated EOS (Operating System) technology. She said she hadn’t seen any shift or change - the same as she has said before.

From time to time, I expect Arista shares will be buffeted by analyst downgrades based on concerns about Cisco. After the dust settles, nothing much is likely to change, and Arista will continue its growth by taking market share in its several major business areas and in focusing its efforts at growth in the areas of the switching space that are actually growing. If Arista’s growth is going to slow down, it most likely will not be because of a breach of its competitive moat, or from newly enhanced competition from legacy suppliers.

Growth and Valuation

I really don’t know if I have successfully answered the question of Arista’s likely growth in the next couple of years. I think the company has plenty of opportunities such that growth can exceed 25%-30% and at times reach substantially higher. These opportunities include competitive market share gains in terms of improving its performance in the enterprise based on its recent product announcements. In addition, the company is likely to continue to see its business with its existing Cloud Titan customers grow rapidly as those businesses continue their breakneck expansion. The coming introduction of 400 GB switches is likely to drive faster percentage growth amongst this class of customer. Further, the opportunities for international growth are substantial as the company builds out its infrastructure globally under the management guidance of a relatively new leader. And while depending on whose statistics are considered, routing is a low growth or a shrinking market for Arista, all of its sales are net new, and it is forecasting 100% growth in this space this year coming from new use cases.

Does all that total more than 30% - I really do not think there's any way of knowing with any precision if it does and that Arista management itself doesn’t have fantastic visibility when it comes to the back half of this year, based on their conference call commentary. My guess is that Arista is more likely than not to substantially exceed the consensus expectations which have growth descending to 25% this current quarter, and continuing to fall for the balance of the year and for 2019. And that of course is the crux of the valuation issue.

The company has offered a very modest 7% sequential growth forecast for this current quarter that computes to about 30% year-on-year revenue growth. The odds seem quite high that the company will exceed that forecast and that the forecast was intended as one to be beaten. I think the current forecast that the company provided with its earnings release is a function of management’s concern that this quarter’s comparisons with last year’s Q2, when growth reached more than 50% based on large cloud networking procurements, will be difficult in terms of growth percentages. But that said, there was nothing that unusual regarding the Q1 revenue growth number - 7% sequential growth simply seems to be another forecast designed to be exceeded.

ANET is one of the more profitable vendors out there, in part due to Cisco’s pricing umbrella. Last quarter, ANET’s gross margins were a bit above 64% compared to a bit less than 64% in the year earlier quarter. The company is guiding for slightly lower gross margins and lower operating margins in Q2, again based on a modest growth in sequential revenues coupled with mix variances. I think that if revenue growth is a bit greater than forecast, the margin “issues” such as they may be will vitiated.

Overall, ANET saw operating margins grow sharply in Q1 from 30% to 35%. That was a function of a very modest growth in GAAP operating expense which grew by only 17%, compared to the 40% revenue growth. The improvement in EPS came despite the company's non-GAAP reconciliation actually rising from $.13 to $.14 in terms of EPS. Net after tax, Arista does not derive any benefit from stock-based comp and its GAAP earnings are greater than non-GAAP, which sets it apart from many other high-growth vendors in terms of earnings quality.

In Q1, Arista increased its cash flow from operations by 20%. More than all of that increase was driven by the company’s increase in GAAP profits which in the event were up no less than 74%. Part of the increase in GAAP profits is because more of the company’s bookings are being reported in current period revenues based on age of the software that it sells. Thus, deferred revenue growth is slowing, with much of the difference falling into GAAP net income. This past quarter, the company ran down inventories substantially, perhaps because demand exceeded forecasts and the company saw inventory turns at 2.2X up from 1.8X in Q4. The company says it is optimizing its supply chain and this may result in higher inventory turns going forward. Arista does little manufacturing itself and hence, free cash flow is very close to CFFO.

Arista does not forecast cash flow or free cash flow, and it is difficult therefore to forecast that metric. Historically, cash flow has significantly exceeded reported non-GAAP profits, and I imagine it will continue to do so, although perhaps by a smaller margin than in prior years. I think that it is probably reasonable to anticipate that the company can generate $750-$800 million of free cash flow this year, based on the company's current enterprise value which is about $19.2 billion. The projected free cash flow yield for Arista is about 4%.

As mentioned earlier, I think this is a reasonable entry point into the shares of this high-quality growth franchise. It isn't cheap, but as in some many fields of endeavor, the best is rarely cheap. I think there's plenty of positive alpha available here for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANET over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.