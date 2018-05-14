Daily Report: Market Is Expensive, But Still Not Overvalued

In the long term, the growth factor in stocks is certain to make stocks more favorable even though the stock-bond yield spread is narrow.

Situation Today

The S&P 500 has had a great run to date since the crisis of 2008, rising by over 400% since bottoming in 2009 (from 676.53 in March 9, 2009, to 2,727.72 in May 11, 2018). Due to the longevity of the bull market, many have come to question valuations, often expressing worries and warnings only to be met with an ever-rising market. But are stocks overvalued or getting overvalued?

The Data

When we look at price-to-earnings ratio for S&P 500, we see that prices (relative to earnings) have reached levels similar to those in early 2000s. Currently, the S&P 500 P/E ratio stands at 24.82, having gone from approximately 13.5 in 2011 (P/E ratio in 2009 was abnormal due to the extreme swings in earnings following the crisis).

(Source: Robert Shiller)

This is certainly high, but on its own, it doesn't say much. A P/E ratio of 24.82 represents an earnings yield of roughly 4%. When compared to the 10-year treasury yield, which currently stands at 3%, stocks still look attractive. But the spread between the earnings yield on stocks and 10-year treasury yields has been narrowing as stock prices have risen, and the Fed continues to raise rates.

(Sources: Robert Shiller, FRED)

Ever since 2009 stocks have been significantly more attractive than bonds, and even more so when factoring in the potential for growth. Since 1962, S&P 500 earnings have on average grown by 6.5% per annum (during the period of 1987-2000, they grew on average by roughly 10% annually, which would make stocks more attractive for that period than the above spread-image might indicate - expected rate of return from owning stocks would thus have equaled the respective year's earnings yield plus expected growth rate; this also included the longest uninterrupted period of positive earnings growth since 1962, i.e. 1993-1998). For the last 10 years or so, earnings have grown by that long-term average (coming from a lower base in 2008), although from "peak to peak" (2007 to Current; total of 11 years), earnings growth has averaged 2.4% annually. For the two years since 2016, earnings have grown by roughly 13% per annum.

(Source: Robert Shiller)

If we think about the basic Gordon growth model, where

Rate of Return = Income + Capital Gains, or r = E/P + g

then it is easy to see that the expected earnings growth rate is a significant factor when considering the valuation of the overall stock market. Bonds do not have a growth factor - if we buy a 10-year treasury bond today, we can expect to get 3% rate of return annually. However, if we buy the S&P 500 today, we would get only 4% rate of return annually if there was no growth factor. But if earnings grow, then we will get more than just the 4%.

The question then becomes rather, "Can we count on getting the current earnings annually for the next 10 years?" and "What can we expect earnings to grow on average annually for the next 10 years, or so?".

(Sources: Robert Shiller)

Seeing how earnings can fluctuate significantly from year to year, and e.g. going from 86.5 in 2015 to 110 in 2018, it may be a strong statement to assume earnings to be at least 110 (current earnings) annually for the next 10 years (that would be similar to buying a 10-year bond earning 4% rate of return). But if we so surely expect those earnings to materialize annually, then stocks are not overvalued and still promise a more attractive rate of return than bonds. Adding the potential earnings growth would then make the comparison even more certain in favor of stocks, whether that might be the "peak-to-peak" 2.4% growth, the long-term 6.5% growth or some very high recent 13% growth.

As an example, if we were to assume that today was the peak of the earnings cycle and earnings were to remain steady flat for the next 10 years, then we should expect to get 4% annually, whereas if earnings were to take a dive and only return back to current peak earnings in 10 years, we would effectively be getting less than the 4% rate of return - and then the 10-year guaranteed 3% rate of return from bonds might not seem so unattractive. There isn't much of a margin of safety in the short term between 4% and 3%, with growth always being hard to predict.

When considering the growth element inherent in equities, the past data shows pretty clearly that stocks are still almost always more attractive than bonds as a long-term investment. Even though earnings may fluctuate within and through business cycles, they on average grow quite significantly over time to outweigh the steady rates of return available on fixed income investments. The key is then to buy and hold for the long term to allow the growth to work its compounding magic.

Conclusion

Today, stocks are modestly more attractive than bonds. In the long term, over and beyond single business cycles, stocks are usually always more attractive than bonds due to the inherent growth element of equities.

It is very hard to predict annual market earnings for the next 10 years and whether we are at a peak in the business cycle. Therefore, at a 4% earnings yield relative to the 3% treasury yield, stocks might seem somewhat risky in the short term (if earnings don't grow or certainly remain at their current level). Looking at the long term with an assumed growth rate of 6.5% (based on historical data since 1962), then stocks are surely attractive and not overvalued. Even at a more modest growth rate of 2-3%, the same remains. But that rests on investing - buying and holding - for the long term (and not just for the next few years).

Overall, future rates of return are still likely to be relatively lower going forward at current prices. Stocks are not overvalued today, but valuations are high. In the short term, the 4% earnings yield does not provide much of a margin of safety over the 3% yield on treasury bonds. Earnings can fluctuate in the short term with prices and returns varying widely year by year. But, in the long term, the 4% earnings yield on stocks, coupled with potential growth (of say 5%), makes stocks still certainly marginally more attractive than bonds.

Over time, we can expect to get earnings of 4% on long-term investment in stocks, along with potential growth rate that, in sum, surely exceeds the 3% yield on long-term treasury bonds. But the difference isn't huge, and the possibility exists that it may take a long time with strides of significant short-term volatility before that rate of return is realized.

