AMD: Is Growth About To Collapse?

The market expects sales to collapse in the next few quarters.

After completing a quarter of exceptional growth that accelerated to 40%, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is forecast by analysts to suddenly dip to meager growth by Q3. The stock appears a bargain unless the company dips back into a cyclical rut.

Source: AMD website

Cyclical Past

Revenue growth in the last quarter was the highest since AMD hit 37% in the last quarter of 2013. The last time the chip company approached 40% growth, the business collapsed within the next year.

AMD Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The fear in the stock is that the same scenario plays out again in 2019. Analysts forecast revenue growth to dip to only 6% by Q3 and to remain at that rate in 2019.

AMD is a problematic investment at only 6% growth. The stock is expensive at this growth rate, but rival Nvidia (NVDA) is forecast to continue growing at much faster rates, suggesting that a disconnect exists with the market.

The chip companies compete in the gaming and cryptocurrency markets so the discrepancy in the growth rates is stark. AMD guided for Q2 revenues of $1.675 to $1.775 billion in comparison to consensus estimates of $1.58 billion.

Despite a big Q1 beat and increased guidance for Q2 in a similar manner to Nvidia, the stock trades at incredibly different multiples. Note that Nvidia guided to Q2 revenues in the $3.1 billion range or equivalent to about double the size of AMD.

AMD PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Amazingly, Nvidia traded at a similar market cap only a few years ago. The stock surge over the last few years has left AMD in the dust.

AMD Market Cap data by YCharts

The chip business for AMD remains strong. Ultimately, the tech company has to show how margins will improve in a competitive market with the likes of Intel (INTC) and Nvidia.

Leveraging Up

My investment thesis has changed from last year when AMD surged to $15 on what was a meager $19 million profit. The graphics chip company has shifted into more exciting markets such as AI and machine learning to compete with Nvidia while maintaining a solid position in what AMD labels as blockchain at around 10% of sales. The focus though is on the gaming market while trying to prevent the cyrptocurrency revenues from skewing sales.

The stock now trades sub $12 and AMD is generating impressive leverage in the sales ramp. The company still only generated a 36% gross margin despite the industry leaders topping 60%.

AMD is heading toward the long-term $0.75 EPS target without even approaching the 40%-plus gross margin target. Improving sales from Ryzen and EPYC are driving higher sales than expected which changes the equation. Net income of $121 million in a quarter on a consistent basis is a whole different story from barely generating a profit.

Source: AMD Q1'18 presentation

Both the gross margin and operating expenses improved at a rate of 400 basis points. As mentioned above though, the margins are still extremely low for the industry.

The Q2 guidance for revenues of $1.725 billion and a gross margin of 37% for a 100 basis improvement over the prior quarter adds $17.3 million to gross profit. Remember this is beyond the additional margin from higher revenues that are usually somewhat offset by higher expenses. To reach the 40% gross margin target, AMD would add nearly $70 million in additional gross profit that would normally fall to the bottom line since it comes from margin expansion and not additional product sales.

A few quarters of consistent margin improvements will lead to a higher stock multiple. AMD never reached the $20 price target from last year, but the company is now generating the profit picture that will eventually push the stock higher.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD is riding solid trends to higher sales. The market still appears to underestimate the business momentum by expecting a collapse in the blockchain business that isn't the driver for sales growth. The improving profit picture and the ability to expand gross margins further makes the chip stock a solid risk/reward buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.