Hydro One: An Outside Chance For An Outside Return

Investment Thesis



A political football in the province of Ontario, Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) (H:TSX) is quickly approaching an event which may see its stock price increase up to 30%. With an election fast approaching, the largest price insensitive buyer of all time, the government, may begin to purchase shares in an effort to move the utility back into public ownership.

Background

It is no secret that many government bodies around the world are having trouble balancing their books. In Canada's most populated province, Ontario, the outlook is especially bleak due to years of financial mismanagement.

Ontario is the world's most indebted sub-sovereign. As of March 31, 2018, the Ontario government’s total debt is projected to be $348.79 billion. This is a staggeringly large amount for a population of 13.6 million, and the elephant in the room that the province has been struggling with for years.

While a lack of fiscal responsibility is not a new problem for governments, there have been different methods of trying to deal with the issue. One avenue that has been used time and time again has been the privatization of public assets.

In 1999, the Ontario provincial government, then conservative, sold the rights to a 99 year lease of the 407 highway to a conglomerate for $3 billion dollars. Widely viewed as not in the public interest and a financial blunder, the highway has changed hands multiple times and is generally now viewed as a 'highway for the wealthy' due to the highways' high costs of use. In 2014, the consortium owning the 407 highway earned a profit of $222.9 million on gross revenues of $887.6 million, a staggering profit margin on what should be a utility. It is highly likely that should the government have kept ownership the 407 highway tolls would have completely paid for its construction by now. This is something the public has not forgotten, and has further soured the perception around privatization of public assets.

In 2015 the Ontario provincial government, then Liberal, IPO'd 13.6% of Hydro One on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) at $20.50 CAD. This was the first step in a long term plan to sell 60% of the public utility. A secondary offering of 14.5% occurred in April 2016 at $23.65 CAD and generated $1.7 billion dollars of revenue for the provincial government. In May 2017 the Ontario government completed the third and final sale of Hydro One shares for $23.25 CAD a share generating revenue of $2.8 billion dollars.

While this revenue has undoubtedly been helpful for the province, the optics of the continued sale of Hydro One in the midst of increasing hydro rates has caused anger with the public. In general the public has not been content seeing these public assets privatized, especially when the prices charged by the utility continue to unrelentingly increase year after year.

There are many factors that contribute to escalating hydro costs within the province, but the important point in this article is that within the public eye, the government is again selling public assets at a loss or at best, for no gain. So it is of little surprise that this has become an intensely debated political issue in the campaign for the Ontario provincial election happening on June 7th of this year.

Without getting into many specifics on party differences or platform, there are three parties that take up the bulk of political support in the province. The Conservatives, the Liberals and the NDP. Both the Liberals and Conservatives are looked on unfavorably due to past government failings, and so the NDP has been gaining mainstream support this election that it has not seen before.

The latest polls are showing the NDP at about ~20% public support. While not enough to form a majority government, it is clear that the NDP will likely play an important role in the politics of the province once the results are finalized this summer. This is important as a core component of the NDP's platform is buying back Hydro One shares and once again making the company publicly owned.

Based on the NDP's publicly available hydro plan, the party expected to re-purchase shares at a market price of $24 per share. Theses calculations also assumed a variation of 10% on that price, leading to an expected ceiling of $25.20 on the purchase price ($24.00 + 5%). This could be viewed as a palatable solution to the public as that price is only a few percentage points higher then the price at which the previous government sold the shares.

Currently, Hydro One trades on the TSX for $19.43 CAD and sports an almost 4.5% dividend yield.

Should the NDP form a minority government with either the Liberals or Conservatives, it is sensible to believe that some portion of their plan to re-purchase shares would come to fruition. Given that the party’s plan states re-purchasing assumptions at a high of $25.20 CAD a share, it is sensible to believe the government would be price insensitive up to that point should some share re-purchases occur.

With the price currently sitting at $19.43 CAD and an expressed ceiling price of $25.20 CAD, this leaves a potential upside of ~30%. At the very minimum, the government would likely be willing to re-purchase at a blended average of IPO prices, which is still ~20% above where Hydro One trades.

Risks

In the event the new provincial government does not elect to repurchase any shares, the shareholder of Hydro One would still have ownership in a company with near monopoly on electricity generation and distribution throughout Canada's most populous province and also be rewarded with an attractive dividend yield.

Hydro One is currently trading at 52-week lows, which in our summation is a result of political posturing and uncertainty caused by politicians using increasing electricity rates and pay packages at the company as talking points. These are not a threat to the company’s long-term business model or dividend but may result in further short-term volatility.

Conclusion

For investors looking for a strong dividend payer, Hydro One is an excellent option. For those looking at event driven ideas leading to a potential ~30% upside due to a price insensitive buyer, Hydro One is one of a kind.