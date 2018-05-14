Adamis Pharmaceuticals: Paging Dr. Carlo

With a cash crunch looming, a deal will have to be sealed soon to avoid painful dilution of current shareholders; the wait has been extremely frustrating, but a deal should still happen.

It reported a higher net loss and cash burn than expected; this was a product of lower-than-expected revenue, as well as increases in inventory of epinephrine injector Symjepi.

On May 10th, Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) delivered its latest corporate update along with its Q1 2018 earnings report. The welcome decision to include a corporate update continues a trend that began with the Q4 2017 earnings release. Previously, the company only disclosed the bare minimum in the form of mandatory filings with the SEC.

For shareholders hoping for the long-awaited announcement of a commercialization partner for Symjepi, its epinephrine injector approved by the FDA last summer, the latest update will be a bit of a disappointment. While the language of the press release informs us that the negotiations are still happening and that Adamis is pleased with progress and expectant of a deal in the near future, such statements have been made repeatedly for nearly a year. This has, understandably, made shareholders worry, especially in light of the company's dwindling cash reserves. In the press release, CEO Dennis Carlo wanted to focus on positive progress, such as developments in the pipeline:

"We have made a substantial amount of progress on several fronts since the beginning of the year. The development of our product pipeline continues to move forward and we have several target milestones that we hope to reach later this year. We believe the completion of these milestones will increase shareholder value."

While Dr. Carlo may want to crow about the pipeline, the only thing that matters to shareholders right now - and really the only factor meaningful to shareholder value - is commercializing Symjepi.

A deal needs to close, and fast. Dr. Carlo has to do more than issue occasional statements about his pleasure at the progress. A deal should have been closed months ago, and Symjepi should be on the shelves of pharmacies across the nation. Instead, Adamis is sitting on an expanding stockpile of product, but has yet to sell a single injector.

Let's take a look at the latest earnings report and update.

Cash Crunch Looms

Adamis reported a net loss of $7.6 million for Q1 2018, with net cash used in operating activities of $7.9 million. That compares unfavorably to the net loss and operating cash burn reported in Q1 2017, which amounted to $5.8 million and $3.5 million, respectively. Revenue has been rising steadily from the company's compounding subsidiary, but that offers no real help to the overall situation.

With $10.1 million left in cash and equivalents after this expensive quarter, Adamis only has 1.5 to 2 quarters of runway left.

Partnership Update

Dr. Carlo had this to say about the commercial partner discussions:

"As for our progress on Symjepi ™, we continue to be pleased with developments regarding our discussions with potential commercialization partners. We believe that we are closer to concluding the process of naming our licensing partner and we remain focused on bringing this product to market."

What can we make of this?

For one thing, the language has shifted - if only marginally - to a sense of imminence. This, of course, is necessary since the company has managed to fritter away its cash reserves down to nearly nothing. With shares trading at a paltry $3.80 at the close on May 11th, any dilution would be painful. All the more so because it should be unnecessary. Headlines are blaring the fact that demand for epinephrine delivery mechanisms is extremely high and outpacing supply, even as the market-leading EpiPen has been buffeted by technical problems and price-gouging accusations.

The failure to capitalize on this open market opportunity is a serious disappointment. Numerous commercial pharmaceutical players could make Symjepi a blockbuster product. But a deal has to close for that to happen.

In recent weeks, there have been rumblings of Adamis executives making flights to Brussels, as well as intimations that Pfizer (PFE) may be one of the two players in final contention. But what exactly is causing the holdup remains unclear at this stage. Until it is resolved, there will undoubtedly be considerable discomfort in the market.

Investor's-Eye View

At this stage, shareholders would not be wholly unjustified to throw their hands up in despair. In 10 months since approval, the only apparent movement has been downward - for both Adamis' cash balance and its share price.

Some might even wonder if a deal is ever going to happen or whether Adamis might take the "nuclear option" of trying to commercialize Symjepi on its own. Such a move would, of course, result in punishing dilution to fund the commercialization and marketing effort, and even then, there would be no guarantee of success. A tiny company with no mass-market commercial pharmaceutical experience trying to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Mylan (MYL) would likely end in tears for the upstart.

But the prospect of such a move, despite the recent frightening depletion of cash reserves, remains unlikely. Management has considerable inside ownership, and a dilution would hurt them directly. Likewise, if it turned out the company was not forthright about its partnership talks, then a class-action lawsuit would almost certainly materialize, dragging down the stock and quite possibly members of the senior management team. Dr. Carlo is looking for a win, and the only real win is a partnership. Anything else would likely spark a proxy contest that would likely mean a change of control, as an activist or frustrated shareholders seek to replace management with someone who can close a deal.

Furthermore, the buildup of inventory can be seen - and we believe should be seen - as a sign that a deal is indeed imminent. The company would be conserving cash if it believed deal talks would require considerably more time. By building inventory - an obvious prelude to a commercial rollout - despite its general cash shortage, implies strongly that the launch is coming soon.

Of course, there is never a guarantee in these sorts of things, as any serious biotech investor will understand. But a valuable product facing an open market is something difficult to squander. Adamis has not yet wasted its opportunity, but the window of opportunity is definitely narrowing.

Paging Dr. Carlo: Get the deal done. Now.

