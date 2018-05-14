Twenty-First Century Fox Earnings Prove The Disney Deal Is The Way Forward

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) released its 2018 first quarter, the company’s fiscal third quarter, earnings on May 10th, 2018. The report was mostly mixed with the bottom line EPS missing expectations by 5 cents (a 9.1 percent miss) but revenues posting a slight beat of $0.01 million. However, most of the discussion was surrounding the mergers and acquisition activity that FOXA is managing. For the most part traders are gearing their attention toward those deals when considering a position.

From Finviz

Trading of FOXA has settled into a range around $36.50 in 2018. News that some of the company’s assets were being looked at being acquired sparked a rally at the end of 2017. In particular, a press release on December 14th, 2017, announced the creation of a “new Fox” which consisted “a portfolio of its highly-rated news, sports and broadcast businesses.” This includes “Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Sports, Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations Group, FS1 and FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network,” with the remaining operations being sold to Disney (DIS). FOXA also would keep its equity investment of Roku. Investors saw good value in this announcement as shares of FOXA jumped in the last two months of November, rising to the range seen now.

CEO Rupert Murdoch claims that this deal will be “paving the way for the new Fox, as well as a better Disney.” The idea is that the firms will receive the assets that they are more efficient with and the simplification of how these operations are used will realize new synergies. Investor reaction was positive as the announcements were made in 2017 with shares of FOXA and DIS rising, but that sentiment shifted for DIS and its stock fell from a higher, around $112 back to $102, the price at the time of the acquisition’s announcement.

Based on the movement of FOXA and DIS shares, an implied value can be extrapolated according to the results of the deal. Investors will receive one new share of the Fox company and 0.2745 shares of DIS in exchange for one share of FOXA. The rough calculation shows that the value of the broadcasting assets, which will become the new Fox, is expected to be higher after isolated. At the end of December, the implied value of the new Fox shares was $6.90 after FOXA and DIS both jumped through the end of 2017. After DIS fell in 2018, the new Fox shares increased their premium as FOXA stayed flat.

The company is divided into three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment.

Cable Network Programming

Cable Network Programming accounts for 58 percent of the company’s revenue over the last nine months. Revenues grew 10 percent year-over-year and operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) grew 16 percent year over year for the last three months.

On the domestic front, management noted higher domestic affiliate fees that were offset by lower average subscriptions among the Fox channels. The gains in revenue helped push domestic OIBDA up 15 percent despite an increase in spending on sports programming rights. The international Cable segment saw even better results with higher affiliate rates and higher subscribers. Gains in television production and sublicensing of sports content in Latin America helped this quarter’s three-month OIBDA to be 23 percent higher than last year’s quarter.

Television

The smallest segment of the company, Television, accounts for 21 percent of the company’s revenue over the last nine months. The segment has been the worst performing out of the three this quarter with a 32 percent decrease in Television revenues and a 59 percent decrease in OIBDA. FOXA was hit hard by lower advertising revenues as the MLB and NFL seasons saw lower ratings. Overall, this third quarter saw 44 percent less revenues despite affiliate fee revenue increasing by 11 percent. A huge disparity between last year’s third quarter and this year’s is the absence of Fox’s rights to the Super Bowl. Management estimated that $100 million of the decrease in Television OIBDA could be attributed to that.

Filmed Entertainment

The last segment, Filmed Entertainment, accounted for 29 percent of the past nine months of revenue, and is representative of the operations that FOXA is selling to DIS. This segment saw relatively flat movement in revenues, dropping only 1 percent, but segment OIBDA fell significantly, down about 23 percent this quarter. Performance was relatively consistent with the previous year’s quarter despite more than double the productions. With the amount of productions increasing, cost expenses grew 4 percent mostly due to marketing of new productions.

From Pew Research

FOXA is a media and communications giant with hands in multiple markets and a well-diversified portfolio, but this deal will change that. CEO Murdoch is making it clear that he wants to focus on his company as a broadcaster of content through television. DIS is saying something similar with this move. Its Marvel brand has become a powerhouse with superhero movies and adding more production capability to that type of success can expand a successful comparative advantage that will bolster the bottom line. This deal is about cutting the fat and increasing efficiencies.

There’s a paradigm shift coming in the entertainment space that will touch every kind of content creator. Pew Research reported the numbers in the chart above last year, and they paint an important picture of young entertainment consumers. Sixty-one percent of individuals between the ages of 18-29 claim that online streaming services are the primary way they watch television. This contrasts deeply with the 50-64 and 65-plus demographic where only 5 percent and 10 percent use streaming services as the primary way to watch television. As a company looking to attract more consumers, which demographic do you market to?

From Recode

The entertainment production market didn’t used to be so competitive. Larger media companies could afford to spend heavily on enough projects so that they could manage a consistent return, but that’s not the case anymore. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Hulu are beginning to rival the biggest names in media production in spending and are not failing. Netflix, producing Stranger Things, has been a prime example of how the new streaming services can have success in this space and reach a huge audience just through the internet. The probability of these successes occurring more and more in the future is increasing quickly because the streaming services are primarily reaching younger, cord-cutting generation.

Why is this a good deal? As quarterly earnings showed, FOXA’s Cable segment was posting the best earnings with the other two lagging. With a paradigm shift coming, FOXA cannot be spending large amounts of money in markets where it doesn’t have a comparative advantage, like the Production market. Stripping these operations from the company will allow the behemoth to focus on efficiencies in Cable and TV so that it can maintain and expand market share there. Fox News channels and its access to sports programming are the best marginal businesses and need to be managed correctly through the shift in consumer preferences. The trend in FOXA’s share price and the implied value of the "New Fox" is suggesting the investors agree with this analysis. Five to 10 years down the road, this could be the deal looked back to as the moment Fox preserved its legacy.

