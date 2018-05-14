Kroger: Fears Overstated

Valuation is quite attractive, with the market pricing in much of the negative; 19x earnings, and 10x EBITDA is more than justifiable.

Yet Kroger continues to implement an impressive number of initiatives, which stand to drive revenue growth into the future.

Back in the summer of 2017, Kroger (KR) shares fell off a cliff after Amazon (AMZN) announced it was acquiring upscale grocery store Whole Foods. Since then, shares have started to make a comeback, yet are still down over 10% year-to-date (down ~16% in the LTM).

Source: Bloomberg

Amazon fears continue to linger overhead, pressuring Kroger's stock. We believe these fears are overblown, and the resulting discount provides investors with an attractive entry opportunity. Additionally, Kroger's emphasis on digital processes stand to benefit both the company's top and bottom line.

As a result of the uncertainty, the company continues to trade at a discount relative to peers - which only makes things better for buyers. The current valuation is fairly cheap, and opportunities in Kroger's digital initiatives may be underestimated as well.

Financial Overview

Source: Morningstar

Kroger's revenue has performed quite well since 2013 (5.7% CAGR), with top line growth actually accelerating over the past two years. In FY'17, Kroger delivered revenue of over $122 million, up 6.4% y/y.

Kroger's current slice of the market is just over 10%, roughly half of Walmart's (WMT) share in the low 20% range. Although online ordering of groceries is being explored by many, customers happen to like physically visiting their grocery stores to carry out their shopping. Analyst Judah Frommer at Credit Suisse states that:

People still prefer a supermarket to any other format... Compared with Walmart, Kroger costs slightly more but offers better service, better produce, and a larger grocery assortment. Source: Barron's

Unfortunately, smaller grocery stores are feeling the brunt of it and have been closing across the country. Albeit dismal, the closings are leaving shoppers with fewer alternatives - further fueling Kroger's growth.

Source: Barron's

New technology initiatives, such as the recent implementation of scanners across in Nashville stores, also stand to help the company upon complete integration. The "Scan, Bag, Go" technology, which is under the company's Restock Kroger initiative, may be underrated by investors and help turn in impressive results.

Source: The Business Journals

Melissa Eads, Kroger spokeswomen, gave a brief overview of the technology, and how it would affect the shopping experience:

The program is meant to cut down your shopping time by giving you faster checkout times... Once you’re done shopping, you go to the checkout line and simply pay...There’s a couple things I think people will like. They are in total control of how they bag their groceries... They also can see a running total. A lot of shoppers are on a budget, so this will help them see where they are as far as their spending instead of waiting for that surprise at checkout. Source: WSMV

The technology could certainly boost store efficiency, allowing for increased foot traffic and revenue. Kroger's bottom line also could see a boost as labor costs are cut back.

Source: Morningstar

Lower labor costs, and a growing top line, could help boost operating margins. Seeing as Kroger's operating margin contracted over 100 bps y/y into FY'17, they could certainly use some help.

Valuation

When looking at Kroger's valuation relative to the rest of the market, the valuation is quite attractive. When excluding unusual items, the company trades at ~23x LTM earnings vs. the peer average/median of 24x/26x earnings.

Source: YahooFinance, S&P Capital IQ

On a forward looking basis, the company's ~11.9x earnings multiple is well below the peer average/median of 19x/17x showing just how pessimistic the market is on CY earnings. On top of that, the company pays a dividend yielding nearly 2%, in-line with the peer group.

Factoring out the capital structure, the company trades at just over 7x EBITDA, again below the peer average/median of 10x/9x EBITDA. With the market discounting Kroger as a result of overblown fears, and underestimated initiatives, investors may be able to scoop up a deal.

We foreshadow margin expansion at some point, as the looming threat of Amazon subsides. As initiatives and other macroeconomic factors drive Kroger's top/bottom line, investors may be able to witness above-average returns.

Conclusion

Kroger has placed itself on our radar of stocks currently being overlooked by investors. Although we believe Amazon is certainly a unique competitor to Kroger, we also feel that fears are primarily overstated. E-commerce is not the end of the world for grocery stores, and even then, Kroger has elbow room to adjust and adapt.

The company has delivered healthy results, and despite light store comps, company initiatives could help offset this by fueling top line growth. Other benefits from initiatives include the potential for margin expansion, as labor costs are pulled back. This would be helpful in pumping up Kroger's operating margin, and essentially their bottom line.

Comparing Kroger to peers shows a fairly discounted valuation, allowing long-term investors to enter a position at a relatively low point. We remain bullish on Kroger, and expect CY earnings to fall in-line with consensus. When applying a conservative 15x multiple on a FY'18 $2.07 EPS, we derive a price target of $31.

We initiate a buy rating and a $31 PT, reflecting upside of just over 26%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.