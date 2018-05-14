FX Corner: 'Which Way For The USD?' Plus AUDJPY And USDCHF Trade Ideas

The currency pair with the best risk to reward revealed.

Bullish run over for the dollar (UUP)? Not so fast.

I've got a few key issues to write about here with the main issue pertaining to USD direction. In FX, this is absolutely key, and in recent weeks, I have changed my USD bias from being long term bearish to actually being bullish due to underlying money market fundamentals.

There's two trade opportunities available in my opinion, the first being with AUDJPY and the second being with USDCHF (FXF). I'll then mention my thoughts on the dollar - of which I have flipped my bias on recently.

But firstly AUDJPY (NYSEARCA:FXY)(NYSEARCA:FXA).

This is my absolute favourite pair to trade, and although I've stopped trading recently for personal reasons, I still love to look at the markets to see what's happening, and AUDJPY is a fantastic risk barometer for cross asset analysis in my view.

This is how I view the markets.

I look at where the market wants to hurt the most people, wait for these people to get hurt, then go the other way.

Currently, a lot of people have been hurt at around 82.65 - that is, they entered the market looking to the downside, the downside move occurred and they either got stopped out or got out of their positions with a small win or break even.

Now, all of these scared people had their position reversals sold into - less slippage, cheaper entries.

I think if we got into market at the current price, we have a relatively good risk to reward set up of about 7:1 if we go hunting for a target of 80.75.

However, if we get taken out, there's a higher probability trade higher up for about the same risk:reward at 83.50. This zone is where the larger move from mid-April began and if we push up to here, it's likely sellers will re-initiate a longer term drive to the downside.

I mentioned above that I use AUDJPY as a cross asset barometer. What I mean by this is that AUD is a currency that benefits from a risk on environment, while JPY benefits from a risk off environment.

Notice that AUDJPY started falling when equities moved to a risk off period at the start of the year.

I do think that the SPX (S&P 500) needs to retest the current structure to the downside, after which it will reach another all time high and then have a heavy fall.

I'd argue that the same has to happen with AUDJPY, which would correlate with the broader equity market.

This would also correlate with my USD thesis...

The most 'pain' that could be felt currently is to the downside (buyers), but there's still some pain to the upside to be felt. I feel that this would be due to an S&P 500 rally then a fall, and then a consequential broader market rally.

If we look at the trade weighted USD index, I can display how this broader market rally may play out.

For me, USD money market fundamentals are currently key. If we look at the following chart, we can see that there is likely to be a dollar funding issue, and that spot dollar is lagging behind LIBOR hugely.

This is a major liquidity risk, and cracks are starting to reappear in the TEDSpread, a liquidity risk indicator.

I've made a note of the Fed unwinding issue, since LIBOR has started to increase fairly quickly since they began in late 2017.

What does this mean? Well, in my view I think the dollar needs 'some' short term relief.

However, longer term, I would not be surprised to see the dollar push to 112+, especially if we look at the state of the US 10 year yield... it could be a repeat of 1994...

My view on the 10yy is that 5% is not out of reach, as crazy as that sounds. We have broken a 30 year trendline after all...

Of course, I'm predominantly a technical analyst and I try to form a view based on what I see on the charts first, then reason as to why it may work fundamentally, but these issues are pretty new and pretty likely to occur in my view.

Finally, we have USDCHF.

This looks like quite a nice set up. We have put sellers at the November high through some 'pain', as well as entering a nice supply zone of past sellers.

I've identified where the two targets should be.

Interestingly, I think the Swiss National Bank were taking profits on some of their US equity positions, and repatriating some of their CHF. Take a look at the Swiss Franc basket, FXF.

The demand zone highlighted has been defended about 6 times before.

Interestingly, as US equities were falling, CHF was rallying. See the period from December - February on the above chart.

I have written about this before, but the Swiss National Bank owns about $96bn worth of US equities as a part of their foreign currency operations... and made more profit last year than Apple...

They're essentially a sovereign hedge fund with a huge amount of capital available to them.

And they behave like one too... they're the only central bank to have a stock ticker and what a year they've had.

What's more, is that CHF shorts are at a record level.

Note the non-commercial positioning; it's the highest amount of shorts ever.

This tends to mean that there has to be a great unwind, so we would look to reverse this position. This is likely to mean that USDCHF will have a relatively fast fall in my view, but we may see some sideways action over the next week or two before we get that.

Actionable ideas

USDCHF:

Entry - at market, below 1.0093

Stop - 1.0175

Take Profit 1 - 0.9633

Take Profit 2 - 0.9287

AUDJPY:

Entry - At market or at least below 83.50

Stop - 84.50

Take Profit - 80.75

Just to recap, we're playing AUDJPY as a risk off play, while we are looking at the overextended speculatory shorts on CHF to unwind, leading to USDCHF to fall back to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.