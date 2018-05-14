Can Demand For Server DRAMs Be Met After Years Of Limited Production Capacity Increases?

Server DRAM demand is forecast to increase from 17,789 million Gb to 98,218 million Gb - a 452% growth between 2017 and 2021.

Internet Protocol traffic in public clouds data centers is expected to nearly triple from 96,054 Petabytes per month in 2016 to 278,108 PB per month in 2021.

Micron Technology underperformed the industry-wide Server DRAM market in 2017 despite forecasts of strong growth in the sector.

On May 9, 2018, Micron Technology's (MU) stock jumped 4.1% based on Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore's comments that:

"Near-term conditions are in fact exceptional, and the exceptional cloud spending that has driven such conditions seems likely to persist. So, our 'stronger for longer' thesis remains intact."

Moore sees DRAM prices "relatively stable" going forward and NAND prices "under more pressure" but expects Micron to reduce costs to meet the price declines.

Interestingly, nearly 18 months have elapsed since I wrote the December 5, 2016, Seeking Alpha article entitled "A Cloud Over Micron Technology," and the industry is now recognizing the growth in memory for cloud servers is extending the supercycle of the memory industry. I noted in the article:

"MU needs to expand its DRAM and NAND offerings to server solutions well above its current 10% of market concentration."

There are two charts from that article that I am updating in this article, which will present data that, despite the growth I presented, Micron Technology underperformed its competitors in server DRAM.

DRAM Analysis

Table 1 below is an update of Table 8 in my "A Cloud Over Micron Technology" article, and see that in 2016, Server DRAM represented 10% of MU's sales compared to 9% for the entire industry. For 2017, MU's Server share of revenues increased to 15%, but industry wide, Server represented 19%.

According to MU's 10-K, for 2017:

"20% of the company's net sales were to the compute and graphics market (including desktop PCs, notebooks, and workstations); 20% were to mobile; 20% were to SSD and other storage; 15% were to automotive, industrial, medical, and other embedded; and 15% were to server."

Table 2 is an update of Table 1 from my previous article, which presents a forecast for DRAMs by application. According to The Information Network's report "The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts," DRAMs for Server applications will nearly double between 2017 and 2019.

Note that DRAMs for Graphics sector will also show significant growth. As public cloud computing companies' share of data traffic increases, demand for graphics processing units (GPU) and server DRAM increases. Big data create new demand for both general purpose GPU, and busier data traffic drives up demand for server DRAM.

Server DRAM's share of total DRAM demand should increase from 20% in 2017 to 25% in 2019 (Table 2). This strong and constant demand for Server DRAM is a result of greater capex from cloud computing service providers. For example, there are more than 400 massive hyperscale data centers around the world, defined as having a minimum of 5,000 servers.

DRAM prices and memory supplier fundamentals are tied to the datacenter boom, meaning that as long as Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) keep reporting strong cloud growth, memory suppliers should remain attractive.

Cloud Analysis

Cloud data centers account for more than 90% of total data traffic. Cloud data center traffic, which represented only 11% in 2010, skyrocketed to more than 90% in 2017 and should grow to 92% in 2020.

My intention in this article is not to write a treatise on cloud computing but to illustrate the increase in traffic over the cloud and how it impacts Server DRAM.

Simply put, there are three general cloud deployment models: public, private, and hybrid. Chart 1 compares the three.

Chart 1

Instead of operating their own private centers, more companies are fully or partly switching to public cloud computing services with stronger cost competitiveness. In 2016, 58% of the workloads at cloud data centers were handled by public data centers.

In 2018, public cloud infrastructure will grow to 68% of cloud data, which should rise to as much as 73% in 2021. Between 2016 and 2021, public cloud workloads should deliver a 28% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), far outpacing 11% for private.

Although public cloud data centers feature several merits such as lower costs, convenience, and flexible response to traffic changes, there are many companies that will not choose them due to security issues. As more companies are moving from their traditional or private cloud data centers, public cloud computing services should continue to achieve relatively robust growth in the business segment.

We can also differentiate between business and consumer services provided by public cloud data centers. For consumers, streaming video, social networking, and search are among the most popular cloud applications; for business users, enterprise resource planning (ERP), collaboration, and analytics are the top growth areas, according to research from Cisco (CSCO). Table 3 compares the two.

Global IP traffic refers to the amount of data moving across online networks worldwide, and most of this data flow is generated between the data center and general users. According to the forecast in Table 4, global IP traffic in 2016 stood at 96,054 Petabytes (PB) per month and will nearly triple by 2021, to reach 278,108 PB per month. Consumer IP traffic will reach 232,655 PB per month, and business IP traffic will be 45,452 PB per month by 2021.

In 2016, 81% of global IP traffic came from the consumer segment, 54% of which was associated with video streaming, such as with YouTube.

How much Server DRAM in 2021?

MU CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted in the company's Q2 2018 conference call:

"And if you look at trends, when we project that 2017, about 145 gigabytes per server going to about 350 gigabytes per server by 2021."

We can estimate the amount of Server DRAM demanded in 2021 based on utilizing data in Tables 2 and 4 and using Mohretra's data, which I've illustrated in Table 5.

Based on these calculations, 98,128 million 1GB equivalent Server DRAMs will be demanded in 2021, an increase of 452% over 2017 demand.

A simplified calculation to Table 5 is to divide the GB/server for 2021 by 2017 or 350/145 = 2.41. Next divide IP traffic (Table 4) for 2021 by 2017 or 278,107/121,694 = 2.86. Multiply both together = 5.156. Finally, multiply latter by 17,789 GB of Server DRAM in 2017 (Table 2) = 98,218 GB Server DRAM 2021.

Investor Takeaway

Cloud data center traffic achieved a 57% CAGR between 2015 and 2017. The cloud demands more capacity, and this has given rise to massive hyperscale data centers. A hyperscale data center is defined as having a minimum of 5,000 servers and covers at least 10,000 square feet in size, but often is much larger. There are nearly 400 hyperscale data centers around the globe, with the majority located in the U.S. That number is expected to top 500 in the next two years.

The explosive growth in demand for internet bandwidth and cloud computing capacity has created a demand for Server DRAMs from Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF). All three companies stand to benefit as demand increases from 17,789 million GB to 98,218 million GB - a 452% growth between 2017 and 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.