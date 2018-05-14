Stay Focused On What Matters - We Explain 2019 Oil Market Fundamental Balances

Stay focused on what matters, it's all about supply and demand.

We break down the variables for 2019, and why we believe it will be another year of global oil storage drawdown.

It's important to understand what the variables that will drive oil prices - supply and demand.

Note: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers in our weekly flagship report on April 22nd.

In a story widely disseminated throughout the business world, Bill Gates Senior asked Warren Buffett and his son, Bill Gates, in 1991 what was the key characteristic they would attribute their success to, both answered – focus.

Similarly, in investing, figuring out the difference between signal and noise can make or break investors. As we have seen repeatedly over the last 16-months, investors who weren’t able to focus on what truly matters – oil – gave up entirely investing in the energy sectors.

Being focused on what matters will always in hindsight prove to be a very easy task. There will be many commentators in the future that will pretend they saw the oil price move coming, but very few actually made money off of that prediction. This is why at HFI Research, we will reiterate again the things that matter in the global oil markets and energy investing.

The Process

Our mental process is quite easy. We ask ourselves – what will ultimately drive the value in our holdings?

Answer – higher oil prices

Following the first step then, we ask ourselves – what will drive oil prices higher?

Answer – supply/demand deficit.

Then we will ask - what will drive the supply/demand deficit variables?

Variable 1 – understanding OPEC.

Variable 2 – understanding US shale.

Variable 3 – understanding the rest of the world supply.

Variable 4 – understanding global oil demand growth.

Once we process these four variables, we then create a global oil supply/demand table illustrating the thought process into figures.





After creating this global oil supply/demand table, we then start to handicap the odds of our figures being right/wrong. This is a rather simple step as all you have to do is create several scenarios from 1) most likely, 2) worst case, and 3) best case.

Now if you look at this supply/demand table, you can start handicapping the odds on many of the figures. For example:

What’s the likelihood OPEC increases production to 32.8 million b/d from 32.4 million b/d average in 2018? Production is at 31.8 million b/d in March, how likely is 32.4 million b/d?

What’s the likelihood oil demand grows at 1.6 million b/d in 2019? If it’s not 1.6 million b/d, is 1.4 million b/d more likely?

Will US shale be able to grow at 1.4 million b/d in 2019? If not, what’s a more likely scenario?

Will non-OPEC ex FSU, NA actually show production lower this year and next? If not, is a flat price scenario more likely?

You can quickly start to see how you can handicap the oil markets, and if anyone tells you that it’s too hard, they are just lazy. We’ve seen this repeatedly in an individual stock analysis as well. Some analyst will comment that it’s too hard to capture all the moving variables when in reality, it’s just laziness that takes over. Again, the key ingredient to success if focus.

Once you break down the elements that will move the oil markets into easy to test variables, the fundamental equation turns out to be much clearer than before. Similar to our analysis that global oil storage should see a draw versus a build as the consensus expected for Q1 2018, we can see right now how the consensus’s expectation for a storage build in 2019 will prove to be just as wrong.

First, what’s the likelihood of OPEC increasing to 32.8 million b/d in 2019, or 1 million b/d higher than March 2018?

Low, because the declines from Angola, Algeria, and Venezuela are structurally lower, meaning that higher oil prices won’t resolve that.

Second, Iraq and Iran are already producing at max capacity alongside Nigeria and Libya.

Third, Saudi has no intention of pushing production higher, and it also doesn’t have the necessary capacity to do it meaningfully for a long period of time.

But even if we assume we are wrong on the third variable, the first two are close to 100% certainty given both historical production trends and economic factors involved. This already makes the odds of 32.8 million b/d highly unlikely. If OPEC manages to produce at 32.4 million b/d, it will require a small miracle.

This scenario would then increase the deficit from -0.7 million b/d to -1.1 million b/d.

Second, what’s the likelihood of global oil demand growing at 1.6 million b/d in 2019?

The economic cycle is in late stage, so the odds of demand growing at 1.6 million b/d is better than 50%. But even if we shave off 400k b/d, the deficit is back to -0.7 million b/d.

Third, what’s the likelihood of US shale increasing production by 1.4 million b/d?

Let’s give US shale the benefit of the doubt and say that the increase will be close to 100%. Heck, let’s give it another +200k b/d to be safe. This puts the deficit at -0.5 million b/d.

Lastly, what’s the likelihood of non-OPEC ex FSU, NA showing production decline?

In our base case, we have it falling by 300k b/d. China, Norway, Colombia, and Asian countries are all showing weaker production y-o-y and disappointing guidance. Brazil, one of the key reasons why everyone expects this part of the supply variable to grow, continues to report disappointing production numbers in 2018 with March lower month-over-month. The delta is -140k b/d so far this year.

So, what’s the likelihood production declines? High, but let’s just give it the benefit of the doubt and say that it decreases only 100k b/d. That puts the deficit at -0.3 million b/d.

Putting it all together

The margin of safety through this exercise is apparent. The market at our worst-case assumption is presumed to show a global deficit of -0.3 million b/d. But what if the best case turns into effect?

Taking just one variable out of the equation – OPEC production – we can see that if OPEC production just remains flat y-o-y, the deficit would increase from -0.7 million b/d to -1.1 million b/d. And if any of the other variables disappoint, then the deficit will only grow larger.

Head down and stay focused

If you found the thought process clear-cut in this report, then you know that all we can do for the time being is keep our heads down and stay focused. The variable that will drive energy stock valuation higher will be higher oil prices, and higher oil prices will come as the global deficit intensify via lower storage.

Like Buffett and Gates said, the key to success is focus. So, don’t let nonsense fool you over the coming months. Differentiating signal from noise will break or make investors, and we think you have the tools to do just that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC, GXE.TO, OIH, XES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.