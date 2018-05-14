Vaalco Energy: Q1 Results Hit The Bull's Eye

I consider the stock attractive, but as a trading tool primarily for investors who like high-risk assets with high potential.

Image: Gabon offshore

Investment Thesis:

VAALCO Energy (EGY) is a small American company focusing primarily on West Africa (Offshore Gabon). VAALCO is an exciting play that delivers both real opportunities and unique risks due to the specific character of its business model, which is based on only one producing field located in Gabon called Etame Marine with currently ten producing wells and two wells temporarily shut-in.

I consider the stock attractive, but as a trading tool primarily for investors who like high-risk assets with high potential. The last massive run-up on May 9 after the first quarter results has raised the stock price to $1.65 and the stock retraced a little to close on Friday at $1.51. The question is to decide what to do now?

EGY data by YCharts

Since May 2017, EGY has been trading mostly below $1 which was under the fair value. It was the result of many harmful elements that I will try to address here.

One detrimental issue is that the management decision process appears painfully slow, and the lack of aggressivity at the decision level is hurting this junior oil exploration, in my opinion.

One significant example of this total lack of action is that VAALCO management was not able to acquire the prospect next door called that Harvest Natural Resource sold in April 2017 to the private Singapore company BW Energy Gabon Pte. for $32 million in cash. What a costly mistake!

The principal and only producing field is called the Etame Marine Permit, offshore Gabon with currently nine producing wells. VAALCO is the operator with a 31.1% net working interest, with now nine producing wells producing 3,611 net Boep/d.

The prospect had 4.0 MMBO of net 2P reserves at year-end 2017, which is unchanged from 2016. [Partners: Sinopec (SHI) (Addax), Sasol (SSL), Petro Energy, and Tullow (OTCPK:TUWLF)].

Infrastructure is in place to develop over 71 million Barrels of Oil, gross unrisked recoverable contingent resources.

Source: EGY Presentation

VAALCO Energy - Q1 2018 Balance Sheet. The raw numbers.

VAALCO Energy 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 18.85 14.64 15.33 21.27 20.43 18.18 17.16 30.66 Net Income in $ Million -0.26 -15.60 -2.63 4.26 2.28 -0.32 3.43 8.66 EBITDA $ Million 6.16 4.32 2.92 9.90 7.89 4.72 5.73 14.23 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 20.0% 11.2% 0 20.0% 28.2% EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 -0.27 -0.04 0.07 0.04 -0.01 0.06 0.15 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1.81 -1.67 -3.42 4.10 -1.53 0.66 3.43 15.07 CapEx in $ Million -11.38 -0.11 0.00 -0.77 -0.26 -0.27 0.51 0.42 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million -9.6 -1.8 0.7 3.3 -1.8 0.4 2.9 14.6 Total Cash $ Million 13.68 26.88 20.47 24.25 20.64 18.86 19.67 32.21 Total Debt in $ Million 14.34 14.38 14.44 14.95 12.98 10.98 8.98 7.00 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 58.46 58.71 57.74 58.58 58.66 58.82 58.82 58.86 Oil Production 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'17 Oil Production in Boep/d average 4,796 3,836 3,682 4,622 4,363 3,707 3,957 3,611 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 435 349 339 416 397 336 364 325 Oil price realized $/ Oz 42.13 40.00 41.88 51.99 46.83 51.10 59.89 68.69

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Revenues

VAALCO Energy indicated $30.66 million in revenues this 1Q'18 or 44.1% higher than a year ago and up a whopping 78.7% sequentially.

VAALCO announced on May 7, 2018, that it had a profit of $8.7 million or $0.15 per share for the first quarter of 2018.

Cary Bounds, the CEO, said in the conference call:

I am very pleased with our successful first quarter and the strong financial results we were able to deliver. With Brent pricing of nearly $70 per barrel in the first quarter, we reported income from continuing operations of $8.7 million or $0.15 per share, which is the highest quarterly earnings since the second quarter of 2014. Just as importantly, we generated adjusted EBITDAX of $14.5 million for the first quarter, an increase of $10.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

2 - Free cash flow

VAALCO Energy is generating positive free cash flow and made $16.1 million ("TTM"). Good positive cash flow with $14.6 million in the first quarter alone. EGY passes the FCF test.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production for the first quarter 2018 was 3,611 Bop/d, which was slightly above EGY guidance range of 3,400 to 3,600 barrels of oil per day net. The company accomplished this excellent result despite two wells that were shut in during the full quarter as a result of prior year electric submersible pump or ESP failures on the Avouma platform.



The chart above is interesting because it compares the quarterly net production with the oil price received. Workover expense during the first quarter totaled $300K. For the first quarter of 2018, the company barrel of oil cost was slightly over guidance.

Important Consideration:

If we look at the free cash flow ("FCF") above, we can see that the oil breakeven FCF price for VAALCO Energy is about ~$50 per barrel with oil production at 3,611 Bop/d. EGY is making now about over $27 per barrel in free cash flow and probably $30 per barrel in Q2.

Unfortunately, EGY expects production of 3,550 Bop/d or 323K Bop/d for the Q2'18. Revenues could eventually be a little higher than Q1'18, and free cash flow could be approximately $16 million. It is a very positive development even if production has been going down significantly since 1Q'17.

4 - Net debt and cash

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.21 million as of March 31, 2018. At March 31, debt net of deferred financing costs totaled $6.95 million. Cary Bounds said in the conference call:

We paid down $2.1 million in debt and grew cash by $12.5 million to over $32 million as of March 31, 2018.

If we assume another $15-16 million in free cash flow next quarter, I believe the company will pay off the debt.

5 - 2018 Outlook

Looking ahead, VAALCO said that it estimated full-year 2018 production to be between 3,500 Bop/d and 4,100 Bop/d, with production during the second quarter of 2018 forecasted 3,550 Bop/d.

For 2018, the company estimates that its operating cash flow breakeven is about $34 per barrel of oil sales, while its free cash flow breakeven is about $44 per barrel of oil sales (including workover costs).

A few important points

1 - Pursue development wells and workovers in the Etame Marin Block. Dealing with the ESP failures.

The detailed investigations conducted by EGY experts have revealed that the ESP failures in 2017 are a different type of failure than those experienced in 2016. The company's surveys have unveiled that multiple factors could lead to the different types of ESP failures EGY has encountered.

Based on the results of EGY analysis in early 2018, the company has made changes to the design, installation, and operating systems of the ESPs to reduce the likelihood of early failures in the future. These actions include modifications to the design of the downhole ESP equipment, improvements in the installation procedures, and upgrades to the power generation system on the platform.

EGY is mobilizing a hydraulic workover unit to the Avouma platform to replace the ESP systems in the Avouma 2-H and the South Tchibala 1-HB wells and restore a total of approximately 750 Bop/d net production from both wells combined before the end of the second quarter of 2018.

The two workovers cost is estimated at $3.5 million to $4.5 million. It remains highly likely that this issue will be recurring again shortly because the field is an old field and I do not feel that the company understands what is going on yet.

2 - Pursue extension of Etame license and final exit from Angola (Evaluate and determine the timing of next development drilling program in Etame and negotiate a lower payment to exit Angola). Carry Bounds said in the conference call:

[W]e will consider drilling development wells offshore Gabon at Etame in early 2019. And we believe these wells can add production reserves and significant value to the company. These development drilling locations can be easily drilled off our existing platforms with the jackup rig... We continue to have regular discussions with the Gabon government regarding our license extension. In Angola, we are progressing our discussions to finalize our exit and will update you when we have more information to share.

I was quite disappointed by the "early 2019" announcement. I was expecting H2 2018 for two important reasons. First, the cost of a Jack-up will be probably higher in 2019, and the lack of production will be costly. The company knows exactly where to drill, and nothing justifies an 8 months delay.

For Angola, no real news yet. Resolving the Angola exit is essential.

By resolving the issue - which means paying a smaller amount to Sonangol - the company will improve its liquidity significantly and facilitate potential acquisitions. We know that:

The loss included a non-cash liability accrual of $15 million related to the potential maximum penalty for not drilling the three remaining exploratory wells required under the Angola production sharing agreement.

Finally, the extension of the Etame offshore production sharing contract is about to expire in June 2021. The company continues to have "constructive discussions and working sessions with decision makers" within the Gabonese government about these matters and is encouraged by the progress it is making.

However, nothing has been decided yet, and if the company is "encouraged," I see many shareholders disinclined by this dullness that has grasped VAALCO for so long. Shareholders are not impressed with words of future improvement when all they need is swift action and facts.

3 - Pay down debt and strengthen the balance sheet.

I was glad to learn that EGY intends to pay off the debt. It should be realized in Q2'18.

4 - The H2S situation in the Ebouri field.

Cary Bounds indicated that the investment for a stripping facility doesn't achieve the return EGY wants at current pricing.

5 - Examine alternative, lower cost development options for discoveries on Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea.

Cary Bounds indicated that EGY has the license with a discovery and exploration opportunities on the block. However, right now, there are no plans to move ahead with the development in EG.

Technical Analysis

EGY is quite simple to frame technically now. The stock is oscillating from long-term support at $0.70 (strong buy flag) to a long-term resistance at $0.95 (sell flag). Two intermediate supports are $0.75/$0.85 (accumulation flags or partial sell flags if it is a resistance).

Personally, I started to accumulate again at $0.83 when EGY crossed 0.80 and sold between $0.95 and $1.00 and now wait for a meaningful retracement, hopefully below 0.80.

I recommend accumulating on any weakness at or below $0.85-0.80 depending on your risk appetite and by keeping a watchful eye on the oil prices.

VAALCO Energy is quite a mixed bag with some very exciting potentials, but definitive production and financial hurdles that continue to prevent the stock to take off. However, with this sharp stock increase, the possibility of a reverse split 1:3 or 1:5 is now quickly fading.

