Alta Mesa Resources' (AMR) CEO Hal Chappelle on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Scott Grant - IR

Hal Chappelle - CEO

James Hackett - Executive Chairman and COO

Craig Collins - VP and COO Kingfisher Midstream

Michael McCabe - VP and CFO

Tim Turner - VP of Corporate Development

Analysts

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

Shaun Sneeden - Guggenheim

Ronald Mills - Johnson Rice

Scott Grant

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss the Alta Mesa Resources' operational results for the first quarter of 2018. Joining me today's call will be our President and Chief Executive Officer; Hal Chappelle; Chief Financial Officer; Mike McCabe; Executive Chairman and Kingfisher Midstream Chief Executive Officer; Jim Hackett; and Kingfisher Midstream Chief Operating Officer, Craig Collins. Other members of Alta Mesa's senior management are also with us today.

Note that in conjunction with today's call we have posted a Slide deck on our website that we will referencing. You can download the slides from the Investor Relation section of our website at altamesa.net.

I would like to remind everyone that today's discussions may contain forward-looking estimates and assumptions based on our current views and reasonable expectations. However a number of factors could cause actual results to differ-materially from what we talk about today.

With that I'll turn the call over to our CEO, Hal Chappelle, to provide a few opening comments before we open the call to Q&A.

Hal Chappelle

Thanks Scott and welcome everyone to our first quarter 2018 operations update call. To those of you, who have not met Scott he recently joined our team as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations and uncertain many of you will have a chance to interact with him going forward. I'd like to start by reviewing the unique positioning of Alta Mesa Resources pro forma for the closing of our business combination and then provide commentary on our operational highlights and accomplishments from the past quarter.

As you all are aware we completed the business combination of Silver Run Alta Mesa and Kingfisher Midstream without half way through the quarter. We are finalizing the accounting associated with this complex transaction that is affected the timing of our 10-Q, which we expect to file shortly. The complexity does not relate to operating results but rather business combination reporting efforts. As a result of the business combination from an accounting perspective AMR as the acquirer of Alta Mesa Holdings in Kingfisher. This acquisition resulted in two distinct reporting periods have discussed and have necessitated additional time. We are reaffirming our FY '18 guidance. We have confidence in presenting operating results such as production, revenue, expenses as those numbers will not change.

As a leading developer of the STACK oil window Alta Mesa has now drilled over 300 wells in a concentrated asset basis scale and we have strong confidence in the long term economic productivity from the rock. Because of this confidence we have now transitioned from delineation to multi-well pad development in Kingfisher County. Our concentrated asset base and integrated midstream business drive significant efficiencies in our returns. Our gathering processing and water systems de-risk our upstream operations, lower our upstream costs and enable our growth.

We have a strong balance sheet and liquidity position that prefunds our growth plans in 2018 and 2019. The result of this growth plan is a business of increasing scale that becomes self funding by year-end 2019. We also wanted to be clear to our investors that management has highly invested and aligned to shareholders. Management owns more than 10% of the company and are recently approved long-term incentive plans, will make every employee a shareholder. The incentive compensation for all employees is heavily weighted to at risk compensation linked to earnings per debt adjusted share targets. For our top three executives incentive compensation is 100% at risk.

So in summary, we view the investment and operating attributes of Alta Mesa as the following. With the experienced low-cost operator in the STACK oil window, our asset basis of scale and concentration to drive operating efficiencies, we have been integrated midstream platform that de-risk upstream growth and create additional margins and returns. And finally we have a balance sheet capable of supporting those growth plans. So before opening the call to questions I wanted to highlight a few recent achievements by the team.

The Alta Mesa team is off to a solid start in our upstream operations and as noted in this morning's press release we delivered record net production of 24,000 BOE per day on average, up about 24% compared to the first quarter of 2017 and about up 9% quarter-on-quarter from fourth quarter 2017. It's important to note that we achieved 16% growth in gross operated production from fourth quarter 2017 to first quarter 2018 and our net production growth in this period was muted by lower interest DrillCo wells.

I highlight this because gross operated production reflects our operational progress and our working interest and net revenue interest are higher in the remaining drilling schedule for 2018. Our production growth was accomplished through consistent operational execution, shorter completion cycle times, improving efficiencies and continued solid performance from new wells. The planning and now execution of our multi-well pad drilling and completions has yielded significant operational efficiencies as we've shown on Slide 8 of the deck.

We have reduced our delivered cost per foot drilled in the face of the headwinds of increased market spread rates for drilling and fracs, as well as materials cost inflation. We've optimized frac spread scheduling and have also worked with our service providers to improve the equipment fleet to manage our inventory and optimize logistics from rig release to production.

Broadly stated, our operating team recognizes we have to improve continuously and a collective vision is possessed by all for increased operational efficiencies. A vivid example of this is our -- is in our principal frac provider producer services, a highly efficient group of industry veterans based in Zanesville, Ohio. Producers commissioned a third automated dedicated frac spread in the first quarter and last month opened the state-of-the-art service and inventory facility in Hennessey, Oklahoma, right in the middle of our footprint.

As we've discussed before Alta Mesa's managed assets in the Sooner Trend for over 25 years and we have a full cycle, field development project in our STACK position. Our team understands that identifying complete blue-collar block and tackle work that reduces LOE and sustained production. Out of the more than 350 wells on production today, greater than 135 of these, are more than a year into their production history. This leads us to opportunities to sustain and improve production through steps such as gathering system management and lift optimization.

I'd like to refer you to Slide 9 in our presentation online the three recent examples of the gains we've seen in that lift optimization. While our capital focus in 2018 is directed to multi-well pad development drilling in Kingfisher County, we are also taking steps to delineate, and prove up STACK out acreage. To this end, we recently drilled and completed our first well in Major County, the well is in early flow back and we are optimistic about the possibilities this area holds. We appreciate that many investors are interested in an update on this testing, but we won't be in a position to share more today. We are however continuing to work further through our data-driven evaluation of the acreage, which includes drilling an additional five wells in the area in 2018.

So turning now to Kingfisher Midstream, I've been thoroughly impressed with the contributions Craig has made rapidly as Chief Operating Officer of Kingfisher Midstream. His deep background in midstream operations, complements and expands our vision for the business. He and the Kingfisher team are extremely focused on operational excellence, aggressively creating solutions for producers as production expands in this basin and expanding the business. Recent operating and strategic highlights by Kingfisher Midstream continue to support the long-term vision we had when putting the upstream and midstream businesses together.

An example of this is the recently announced 50-50 venture with Blueknight Energy Partners to build the Cimarron Express Pipeline. The new 16 inch 65 mile crude oil pipeline with an initial capacity of 90,000 barrels a day will extend from Northeastern Kingfisher County to Blueknight's crude oil terminal in Cushing, Oklahoma. It provides additional reliability by getting crude off of our trucks and into a pipeline, allows our valuable lower gravity crude to be properly price by the market and gives Alta Mesa and other producers the ability to sell directly into Cushing at a premium relative to trucking. Cimarron Express will also deliver our crude into a facility in Cushing that has a existing connectivity with a number of pipes without incurring additional temp over fees.

Finally Cimarron Express represents an additional source of growth in the value chain for Kingfisher Midstream. In addition to the crude oil investment Kingfisher continues to execute on its core plans for 2018. Our 200 million a day in plant expansions in service and the operated in light capacity for Kingfisher Midstream's assets now expands at 260 million cubic feet per day. Kingfisher Midstream's processing assets constitutes some of the most efficient NGO process and capabilities as well as access to advantaged gas net back markets in the basin.

Before I turn it over to the operator for questions I want to reiterate just a couple of points. We are pleased with our accomplishments for the quarter and have previously provided upstream and midstream guidance for this year remains unchanged. We remain convinced that Alta Mesa Resources represents a differentiated equity investment opportunity and we remain focused on realizing significant value for our shareholders going forward.

With that I'll now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Derrick Whitfield

Hal as you if you take step back from earnings and the broader Q1 comfort season what part of your STACK story is most underappreciated in your view?

Hal Chappelle

While I think there is a growing depreciation of the value in the oil window the part that probably is most underappreciated is just how great this rock is. Second we are the most active and low cost operator and what we consider the best part of the play that normally pressured oil window. We have excellent productivity and EURs on a pro-lateral foot basis when compared to other operators in both the normal and over-pressured areas and we've been in the [adaptive] oil window for over 25 years and have a lot of early differentiated knowledge from years of vertical drilling. Our extensive infrastructure also allows us to reduce our drilling completion costs related to frac water and LOE, related to salt water disposal. So our early adoption of open hole completions isolated by [indiscernible] for example is giving its competitive edge. So again low cost operator in the best rock we believe in the basin.

Derrick Whitfield

And then so my follow-up if you think about earnings to date oil and gas marketing has certainly become a focus area for investors. Could you guys speak to your local oil and gas macro views and the degree of flow assurance you have in your upstream business?

Hal Chappelle

Actually let me -- that's a great question, we're in a favored market and have taken steps to leverage our strength and I think Jim could probably expand on this. Jim?

James Hackett

One of the things that we've been very forward looking I think since we started forming KFM was the idea that if this basin took off as we suspected it might, that there would inevitably be constraints particularly on the natural gas side. And we solved that in our view by taking the remaining FTE on Panhandle and taking a position on the OTT Expansion which of course gets us [indiscernible], which is not a fabulous place to go today, but it does provide an outlook. Remember even 90% plus of our economics or revenues come from NGLs and crude and so for us it's really flow assurance. That's what we have locked down for our production for the next couple of years.

Beyond that period, it's going to -- and we've obviously importantly for the majority of our gas production are capturing Midwest economics which are better by half than the interest state economics and [indiscernible] economics today. So ,we're very well positioned from an economic standpoint based on what we did, what we want to flow assurance to the point of the fact, we may have a basin that becomes highly-highly active, we haven't suffered from the same growth as the Permian for example. So, we think doing the right things that we'll stay on top of it. There're several alternatives as I have proposed to get people down to Gulf of Mexico and we'll be active on those place as well. So, I hope that answers some of the question.

Derrick Whitfield

And perhaps lastly for Craig, now that you've been in place for a bit over a month, could you speak to the broader growth opportunities you see across the Anadarko Basin?

Craig Collins

I have -- I've been trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible and I've been on Board for about six weeks now and really during that time my focus has been on a, getting the Cimarron Express transaction across the finish line and close which we were able to do that last week. And then in addition to that we're pursuing a number of high value growth opportunities in the basin primarily to the north and west of our existing position. But one of my priorities in this role right now is to spend the time with our existing customers, making sure that we're providing the level of service that they're looking for, if not, something better than that. And beyond that we're looking to grow our infrastructure footprint and our customer base just as quickly as possible and see a lot of opportunities where we're going to be able to do that.

Irene Haas

I've a question on the first quarter spending, what have you spent for upstream and midstream and also on G&A the cadence going forward, SG&A about 11 million this quarter, is that what we should be expecting? Then lastly some color on the non recurring non-cash G&A this quarter please?

Hal Chappelle

So, let me turn that over to Mike McCabe, our CFO.

Michael McCabe

So, CapEx in the first quarter has been above the $160 million, that has largely been on the upstream side, and obviously the Blueknight joint venture we'll actually begin to fill them in shortly but that is in part of our CapEx budget that we announced in first quarter, so it's not anything additional. G&A at about 11 million is right on about 3.5 million a month as what we average and we expect to continue to do that going forward. Most of the non-recurring costs were associated with the transaction and they involve fees associated with bankers, lawyers and with the termination of our 409(a) plans.

Irene Haas

Then just may have a follow-up. How did you say that you guys are going to be self funding in 2019 early is that what you said?

Hal Chappelle

No. What we've said was is our plan is to be self funding by the end of 2019 remain the constant and we're confident in our plan to get there.

Irene Haas

Okay, so there is no change from before?

Hal Chappelle

That is correct.

Shaun Sneeden

Maybe just on Panhandle on the eastern I think you guys kind of highlighted that in terms of bases recently widened out here. As part of your strategy for at least on the upstream side are you guys looking to hedge out basis as you start really scaling up second half of this year and into '19?

Hal Chappelle

Sean we have been hedgers of this basis as well as long haul to the extent we feel we might be exposed to that and we continue to look for opportunities on that all the time. Clearly having the physical capacity there is the most important hedge to our actual net backs but also in the financial markets it's definitely part of our strategy.

Shaun Sneeden

And then with be the Cimarron dedication is there any cost associated with that dedication for the upstream side and any changes to how as you think about the kind of midstream feed for the upstream part of business?

Craig Collins

And I'll try and address that question as best as I can. So in conjunction with the project Alta Mesa made a dedication of its overall volumes from Kingfisher and Garfield counties roughly a 120,000 acres and that was really to provide support to the project to get Blueknight comfortable with the forward-looking volume profile that is expected to be delivered across the pipe. And so with that dedication we had the critical mass to get the project off to the ground. We're also looking at third party volumes being an important piece of business on that pipe from Kingfisher County to Cushing.

And I think when you step back and look at from an economic standpoint the solution that this will put in place for Alta Mesa volumes it gets volumes to Cushing at a very attractive transport rate and it gets those barrels to a great location at Cushing with a high degree of connectivity and access to some great markets and long-term that's really where Alta Mesa wants to be positioned. But such that it's the basin continues to grow and I think the Alta Mesa's volumes continue to grow that they will have premium market that can sold into with a high degree of full assurance and trying to lean ourselves from a reliance on trucking and to get these barrels on pipe.

James Hackett

Sean I'd like to add, we've got a really desirable barrel, the further downstream we can get the better margins we can create over time and in addition to the flow assurance we avoid some of the risks of trucking getting very constrained and service costs going up on that side of the equation as we've seen in other basins. This also gives us another tool in our toolkit for producers including Alta Mesa, where it's not just processing and gathering our gas, it's also handling our crude oil needs as well as over time handling more of their saltwater disposal and/or produce water needs.

Michael McCabe

Just to clarify there's no financial penalty associated with the dedication, there's no minimum volume commitment, so there's no financial obligations associated with that.

Shaun Sneeden

And so we shouldn't at least for modeling purposes shouldn't assume any major changes when it goes in service mid '19 for now?

Hal Chappelle

Just increased revenues.

Shaun Sneeden

And then maybe just lastly for me, the timing of the [BCE] wells, is the expectation to be done with that last tranche in the first half or is it more -- are you guys thinking about it's kind of still hovering in to the second half of the year?

Hal Chappelle

So, the remaining of drilling that we contemplate is about on the cadence of about five wells per quarter over the next probably four to five quarters, yes.

Shaun Sneeden

So it'd be done over the next four to five?

Hal Chappelle

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

So, just quick, in the [indiscernible] updated oil cuts, should assume it's in line with the update that you gave at the end of March?

Hal Chappelle

Yes actually that's -- yes it is, but I think on Page 4 we actually show that Q1 oil and the percent of liquids, so that it's hidden in the table perhaps, Tim, I apologize for that.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just on I guess for the midstream side, have you seen operator activity levels pick up given oil is in the 70 now, obviously there's a lot of private -- privately backed and private firms in the area, so just from what you're seeing I guess do you expect activity to pick up given oil price but just want to hear what you guys have been seeing?

Hal Chappelle

Let me hand that to Craig, as I know you've been in the -- out with the producer community quite a bit.

Craig Collins

Tim I'd say that a number of the targets that we're pursuing right now are private operators and with the increase in oil prices that we've seen here of late that has not directly manifested itself in increased activity levels from those producers but we anticipate that over time that that activity level will increase. And we also view from an upstream standpoint that this is an area where there could be consolidation down the road. And so we are actively and aggressively engaging with each of these producers to figure out how we can provide some creative solutions for them to meet both their near and long term needs.

Ronald Mills

Just a question in terms of the development on the [Indiscernible] especially as the [Osage] thickens how are you developing the pay vertically and even more so as you see the Major county cross section as you see them bigger just curious about results within that you are targeting?

Hal Chappelle

Let me hand that to Tim Turner who is our Vice President for Corporate Development and he is responsible for all reserves and planning. Do you want to address that?

Tim Turner

So we have a lot of experience with the entire mid section after having drilled 27 wells and that have vertical wells in the last several years and as found the Osage and the Merrimac highly productive across the acreage. We don't really see a much difference between the two so we don't purposely set out and say we are going to drill this many Osage wells and this many Merrimac wells. We look at it as really three separate ventures and we are developing about four wells per bench. And so that's kind of the development process and as you move to the far southeastern part of our acreage is a little thinner in total. But as you move really three or four miles to the north and you expand into that larger section of the Miss it's all being developed relatively the same depending on employees.

Hal Chappelle

Let me expand on that because you are absolutely right, our objective is not only the 27 vertical wells we have delineate, our initial efforts, but 300 wells. Our objective here is to optimize the net present value of this acreage and based on long-term padding chance with seven of them we have a view that at least 8% of the places is going to be economically producible. That is a very, very robust target and that's sort of a basis for the inventory numbers that we have shared consistently over the last year.

The farthest north that we right now have confidence in another words that we are planning for those multiple wells are in Kingfisher -- I' sorry in Garfield County and we're going to be drilling those here in just the next quarter. I would just correct you -- we're drilling one of those patterns as we speak and we gain that confidence through [updated] driven approach and so we fully expect this section of Osage and Merrimac and Major county to also have those multiple benches. Perhaps three that's possible that you can even have more than that depending on what we find in that area.

James Hackett

And in answer to your Major counter question it's on trend with everything else we are doing so it's very similar looking section.

Hal Chappelle

Well, thank you again for being on the call with us today. We are available to respond to additional questions and provide addition detail. Scott Grant and Lance Weaver are our Investor Relations team and they are available. I think I do speak for Jim but we are as excited as ever for the prospects over the next several years of growing this enterprise through rigorous capital efficient, and disciplined growth with both the drill bit on the upstream side as well as through the midstream business. Thank you again for joining us today.

