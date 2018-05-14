Peoples Bancorp: Compelling Small-Cap Dividend Growth Stock

Peoples is valued below the industry and below most of its peers.

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) looks like a compelling dividend paying stock with strong future growth potential. Peoples just completed its acquisition of ASB Financial (OTCPK:ASBN) in April 2018. Therefore, Peoples will reap the benefits of the acquisition for the remainder of the year.

My thesis is that the company's growth driven by interest income and net income will drive the stock for a strong double-digit annual gain over the next 12 months. I expect the stock's gains to exceed analysts' estimates.

Company Background

Since Peoples Bancorp is an under-followed small-cap company with only 6 covering analysts, I'll give some brief background information. Peoples Bancorp is an Ohio-based bank that operated 65 full-service banking locations before the acquisition of ASB Financial.

The acquisition of ASB, which was completed on April 13, 2018, added 6 additional full-service banking locations. ASB is worth about $12 million in annual interest income and $2.7 million in annual net income (EPS of $1.35) according to 2017 figures. That works out to be about 9.5% of Peoples' 2017 revenue of $126.52 million and 7% of Peoples' 2017 net income of $38.27 million. Since this acquisition closed in mid-April, Peoples will benefit from 8.5 months' worth of ASB's revenue and earnings in 2018.

Peoples offers a complete line of banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. This includes: deposit accounts, money market accounts, CDs, commercial and consumer mortgages & loans, lines of credit, credit cards, brokerage services, insurance products, employee benefit plans, etc. ASB added a new profitable mortgage origination business to the company's offerings.

Peoples stock pays a 3% dividend. The payout ratio is about 40%. So, there is room for dividend increases in the future. The company increased the dividend payments for the past 3 years. I expect Peoples to continue these dividend increases as the company continues to grow. Peoples had free cash flow of $53.66 million in 2017. The positive free cash flow and low payout ratio will help support future dividend increases as the company grows.

From a technical standpoint, Peoples is trading in an upward sloping pattern. The stock shows strength as it makes higher highs and higher lows. The company's strong fundamentals are what is really behind the stock's strength what will help this trend to continue.

Growth Fundamentals

One key sign of Peoples' strong fundamentals is that the company grows revenue faster than expenses. For example, for Q1 2018, PEBO increased interest income by 11.4%, but total non-interest expenses only increased 3.3%. The company increased net interest margin by 3% in Q1 over the same period last year.

The company achieved an ROE of 9% over the past 12 months. This is higher than PEBO's weighted average cost of capital [WACC] of 4.85%. The 4.15% spread shows that the company gets a good return as compared to its cost of capital. Therefore, value is being created for shareholders since the company is effectively profiting from the money that investors have been putting into it.

PEBO is expected to grow this value for shareholder. The ROE is expected to grow to 10.1% in 2018 and to 10.8% in 2019. This looks easily achievable as PEBO grows revenue at the expected rate of 12% and earnings at about 23% in 2018.

I see the consensus estimates for revenue and earnings as accurate. The consensus estimate of 12% revenue growth is in-line with what the company has been achieving. The company averaged 12% revenue growth each quarter for the past 11 quarters. During that same period, expense growth averaged 1% each quarter.

Consensus estimate of 23% earnings growth also look reasonable. When looking at PEBO's P&L structure including interest income, interest expenses, loan loss provision, non-interest income, non-interest expense, and an effective tax rate of 19%, the projected growth looks on point.

One of the key drivers of Peoples' growth is their competitive advantage of having strong retirement plan services and comprehensive insurance products. There are many banks including national banks that lack in these areas. So, Peoples can attract large customers because of their expertise in these areas.

Another driver for the company's success is Peoples' ability to thrive in the small communities where they are located. Peoples achieved organic growth in addition to growth through acquisitions. The company's organic growth shows that Peoples is able to effectively connect with local residents and businesses for their products/services. Their effective ability to grow in small metropolitan areas will help drive future growth.

Company Valued Below the Industry

I like to use the price to book ratio to evaluate valuation for banks. The reason for this is because the price to book ratio measures the market price of the stock against the net worth of the business. In the case of banks, a strong balance sheet is important since the company should show more total assets (cash, investments, loans, etc.) than total liabilities (deposits, short and long-term debt) as the book value.

I also used the price to free cash flow ratio since PEBO relies on positive cash flow to pay its dividends. Dividends are highly regarded by income-oriented investors. So, I see this ratio as a good valuation metric for these cash flow positive banks.

With that said, here is how PEBO compares with some peers with similar market caps and the overall Midwest Regional banking industry:

PEBO Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) First Foundation (FFWM) Midwest Regional Banking Industry Price/Book 1.44 1.6 1.38 1.74 1.76 Price/FCF 17.9 49 8.33 24 21

source: finviz.com

PEBO is valued below the industry average and below most of their peers. With PEBO trading 18% below the industry in terms of price/book, the stock should be able to grow at least in-line with earnings growth over the next 12 months.

Midland States Bancorp also looks compelling since the company is valued below the industry and even below PEBO. Midland States is expected to grow revenue at about 38% and earnings at 116% in 2018 (consensus). The reason for the strong expected growth this year is because of Midland's acquisition of Alpine (completed on February 28, 2018) which adds $1 billion in assets to the company's $4.41 billion in assets from the end of 2017. That's an addition of about 23% in new assets. Given Midland's low valuation and strong growth, I expect the stock to outperform the industry.

Outlook for Peoples Bancorp

Overall, Peoples looks like a reasonably valued dividend growth stock. I think the stock will build on the current positive momentum. The company will benefit from the ASB Financial acquisition and from Peoples' competitive strengths.

The biggest risk for the company is the threat of competition. There are many local, regional, and national banks along with other financial-related companies that compete with Peoples. Therefore, Peoples will need to maintain a high level of customer service and responsiveness to meet clients' needs and offer top-notch products/services to attract and retain clients.

With the valuation below the industry and with strong top and bottom line growth expected for this year, I think the average analyst price estimates are too low. The six analysts that cover the company are calling for an average gain of 8.7% and a one-year price target of about $40.

However, I think the stock can hit $40 within a few months given the low valuation and strong outlook for growth. The stock should easily gain 20% to 25% over the next 12 months, giving the stock a price target of $44 to $46. This will be driven by earnings growth from the low valuation as compared to the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.