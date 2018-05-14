Maiden Holdings' Q1 2018: The Upside Potential Remains For This 7% Yielder

I am still long on MHLD but will scrutinize the Q2 2018 results to see the improvement or not of the operating performance of the company.

Executive Summary

Last week, Maiden Holdings (MHLD) reported a net income of $26.5 million or a $4.2 million decline compared to Q1 2017. The net income was affected by an underwriting loss caused by the deterioration in the margins of the AmTrust (AFSI) reinsurance segment. In spite of the lower net income, I remain long on the stock as I consider that the company has a potential of upside. Nevertheless, I will scrutinize the Q2 2018 results to see if the company will have succeeded to restore its underwriting margins.

A Lower Underwriting Profit

The investors should not be blind; the underwriting profit of the company declined slightly, affected by the drop in the premiums. The earned premiums fell by more than 4% to $685 million.

Source: Maiden Holdings' Q1 2018 Report

The premium decline was caused by the lower premiums earned from AmTrust (-$16 million to $491 million) and also by the drop in the earned premiums from the diversified segments (-$7 million to 194 million).

Source: Maiden Holdings' Q1 2018 Report

The decline in the premiums from the diversified segment was the result of non-renewals and re-underwriting of certain contracts in 2017 and during the first quarter of 2018. A $17.5 million account was terminated and impacted the level of premiums accordingly. The net earned premiums in AmTrust's segment was mainly due to the decline in the net written premiums, which was caused by a reduction in the retrocessional capacity in 2018 compared to 2017.

Nevertheless, all is not gloom and doom. Even if the company reported an underwriting loss of $3.8 million, the underwriting income of the diversified segment increased to $0.8 million.

Source: Maiden Holdings' Q1 2018 Report

The increase in the underwriting margin of the segment was due to the reduction in the commission and administrative expenses. Furthermore, the claims costs declined as well to $135.6 million from $138.6 million.

Unfortunately, the largest contributor remains the AmTrust segment, which suffered from the decline in the earned premiums. The combined ratio of the AmTrust Reinsurance segment worsened by 1.1 percentage points because of the deterioration in the loss ratio by 1.4 percentage points due to a higher current year loss ratio.

Source: Maiden Holdings' Q1 2018 Report

Being conservative on the current year could be a good sign if the loss ratio estimated for the current year is in line with the expectations and not due to an already observed deterioration in the claims development.

At the group level, the company decided to strengthen the reserve level by $69 million before the reinsurance impact.

Source: Maiden Holdings' Q1 2018 Report

At least the company did not play at the reserve level to boost the reported underwriting profit. However, it does not mean the booked reserves are sufficient to cover the pending claims. As the IBNR level was increased less than the case and LAE reserves, I remain careful on the reserving process of the reinsurer. The good news is both reserves for reported cases and IBNR have been increased. However, I would prefer seeing the IBNR being raised more, but I understand that the company is obliged to play with the reserve amounts to not deteriorate too much the reported combined ratio.

A Declining Net Profit Partially Offset By The Repurchase Of Shares

As mentioned previously, the net income declined by about 16% to $22.3 million. The lower underwriting margins were partially offset by the flat investment income. The investment portfolio returned a pre-tax profit of $42.9 million.

Source: Maiden Holdings' Q1 2018 Report

Nevertheless, the net income attributable to Maiden declined more than the net income (by 33%) because the company issued new preferred shares from Q1 2017 to Q1 2018.

Source: Maiden Holdings' Q1 2018 Report

However, the diluted earnings per share dropped only by 30% to $0.16, as the company repurchased shares from Q1 2017 to Q1 2018.

Source: Maiden Holdings' Q1 2018 Report

In Q1 2018, the company repurchased a total of 29,391 shares at an average price per share of $6.57 from employees. The dividend declared per common share remained covered in Q1 2018.

Nevertheless, the payout was extremely high (more than 93% vs. 65% in Q1 2017); in the case of a further deterioration in the underwriting margins and a lower investment income, the dividend coverage could be in danger, at least during a short term.

Hopefully, A Small Upside Is Still There

In Q1 2018, the book value per share dropped slightly due to AOCI declining more than the increase in retained earnings.

Source: Maiden Holdings' Q1 2018 Report

With the stock price increase since the beginning of 2018, the safety margin reduced as well. In a prior article, I expected the company's value to amount from $690 million to $767 million. The shareholders' equity of the company was $693 million in Q1 2018. As the company is usually traded at 0.9-1.0 times its shareholders' equity, the current fair value of the company would be $624 million to $690 million. With 83 million of outstanding shares, the fair value per share would be in the range of $7.5 and $8.3. Regarding the figures, it would mean the company is reasonably priced.

However, 2018 is not yet finished. With increased underwriting margins during the remaining quarters of 2018 and reduced outstanding shares, the book value per share should grow accordingly. Nevertheless, the book value increase depends on the margin restoration. I have no intention to increase my exposure on Maiden, but I will keep my stocks and wait for the Q2 2018 results that I will scrutinize to see the improvement or not of the underwriting performance.

