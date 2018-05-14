3 Things Investors Need To Know About NBC's 2018-2019 Fall Strategy

Investors were pleased by NBC’s success with its newest comedy strategy over the last season and that will be duplicated in this year – including the newly resurrected “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.

Shareholders should be excited that NBC will make a larger push during the winter with its reality programming which has been such a strong point for it during the summer.

Investors will see NBC smartly follow ABC’s lead by turning an entire night over to its biggest content provider as Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchise will comprise Wednesdays.

NBC is set to once again end the 2017-2018 season in first place in the all-important 18-49 demographic.

The 2018 upfronts are getting underway this week in NYC with NBC taking its traditional turn as the first one to present to advertisers.

And it begins…

Welcome to upfront season as the traditional linear networks go all out to impress advertisers and convince them they can hold their own against the oncoming streaming threat. Simply put, the goal remains the same - present the best slate of shows that will best appeal to the all-important 18-49 demo.

As per tradition, NBC (CMCSA) went first and continued to add to what has been an eventful few days.

Here are the three biggest takeaways for investors to be aware of:

Reality Still Rules

NBC investors have long seen the success of its reality programming.

The Voice, America's Got Talent, and American Nina Warrior have made for a strong trifecta the last few years. One problem was that two of the three were exclusively summer series and NBC couldn't overcome that in-season.

And, in recent years, they've come close with The Wall and Ellen's Game of Games, but they've been small fixes to a bigger problem. NBC needed to show it could again succeed with that was a long-term weekly competition series, and until it does, they figured out a smart workaround.

For the first time, NBC is using its summer juggernaut Talent in the winter with a special "all-star" edition featuring past contestants (and winners). This will spell The Voice during its traditional winter break and set the table for The Titan Games, its next big "it" reality prospect (from executive producer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. NBC will also utilize last year's summer rookie success story World of Dance (from Jennifer Lopez) in season as well.

All together, that's a strong roster of alternative programming that, along with Steve Harvey's Little Big Shots and Jane Lynch's Hollywood Game Night, should give investors (and advertisers) confidence the network will have enough content to sustain itself over the next year when its scripted fare (and football content) needs a break.

NBC Remains Dedicated To "One Chicago" (And Dick Wolf)

Just as ABC gave Shonda Rhimes its Thursday nights a few years ago, NBC is about to do the same thing with its uber-producer Dick Wolf. The "TGIT" promotion was ABC's way of telling advertisers it had a hot hand and it's playing it strong.

It worked.

Now, for the first time in its history, all three of the One Chicago shows will air on the same night in succession. Chicago Med will open the night, with Chicago Fire following and Chicago PD wrapping things up.

Investors may remember that ABC's "TGIT" stunt wasn't just effective because it created buzzy headlines, but it also solved a big problem for them - namely what to do with its "death slot" which was Thursdays at 8 pm. The solution was to fill it with an established series, which in that case was Grey's Anatomy.

However, as shareholders and analysts are well aware, NBC has its own version of the "death slot," which is Wednesdays at 8 pm. Its history is incredibly impressive in a train-wreck kind of way. Remember Hawaii, Mercy, and the "Knight Rider" reboot? What about Undercovers, Up All Night or Animal Practice? Well, at one point, all of those shows were launched out of that slot and only one was renewed for a second season (and none for a third).

NBC eventually also tried the "established" show route, but this slot packed a punch - it took down Revolution and very nearly killed Blindspot and The Blacklist." Now, NBC is hoping the combined forces of "One Chicago" will do the trick.

I will say that if, I'm an investor, I would see this as the best shot the network has had yet to reverse its own long-running curse. This is a bold and smart move that frees up a lot of other real estate for other programming while leveraging off an under-estimated franchise that over the years has helped NBC shore its number one status.

This franchise from Law & Order's Dick Wolf was never expected to morph into what's become, and it's about time it got its due in this manner.

Must-See TV 2.0

To be fair, it's really "Must-See TV 15.0" or a similarly larger number. The difference is this may be one of the first times it's working as originally envisioned.

NBC has always toyed around with where to places its comedies - including a short ill-advised experiment with Friday nights. but, last year, it settled on Thursdays and stayed the course year-round. The result was a strong two-hour block that was anchored by the Will & Grace reboot which thrived. Investors can expect the same thing in 2018 with three of the network's four Thursday comedies returning.

Will & Grace will again be joined by Superstore and The Good Place with new series I Feel Bad taking over for Good News (which never found its footing). While I'm not fully sold on Bad, purely based just off the first look cut down trailer NBC released on Sunday, I'll keep an open mind until I see the pilot.

Though should Bad not be good enough to survive, NBC has Abby's in the wings from (Good Place's) Michael Schur and the resurrected Brooklyn Nine-Nine which it saved from Fox's scrap heap. Given Good Place and Will & Grace operate on a smaller episode counts, we can guess Abby's and B99 will make the schedule in the February-April period.

The important thing overall though is that investors can see NBC's approach to comedy is working. What was once a big trouble spot for the Peacock network has slowly begun to take shape. NBC's goal has always been to be more well-rounded as it's a network that wears more hats than most of its rivals.

Last year's dedication to the one-night approach achieved the desired goal and even managed to win over more critics than usual. This year, it's sticking with what works and shifting Law & Order: SVU over to the 10 pm slot to solidify the back-end, which has never been the same since ER closed its doors back in 2009.

Closing Thoughts

In general, investors should like what NBC is presenting especially given that everything I mentioned above is in ADDITION to the third season of This Is Us. Yet shareholders would also be smart to keep an eye on new drama Manifest, which is getting the coveted post-Voice time slot on Monday nights.

The internally well-received drama is very Lost-ish and centers on a plane full of passengers that following extreme turbulence somehow lands 5 years in the future. It's buzzy for the right reasons and comes from Oscar-winner Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back To The Future, Contact).

Remember to subscribe to this column as I'll be breaking down every network's reveals all week long with Fox next to present, followed by ABC, CBS, and The CW.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.