Stora Enso Oyj Is Definitely A Long-Term Bet

Finnish company Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF), known for making paper, pulp and packaging board, recently announced better than expected Q1 2018 results when adjusted operating profit for the first quarter came in at €369 million while expectations were pinned at €334 million. Though paper demand in Europe has been on the decline over the years, Stora Enso is still managing to eke out profits. The credit for this quarter's results goes to favorable paper price increases and cost control at its paper mills.

Stora Enso is one of the leading providers of renewable solutions and operates through five divisions: consumer board division, packaging solutions, biomaterials division, wood products division and paper division.

Division-Wise Performance

The company has showcased sales growth for consecutive five quarters.

Division-wise, YoY growth was also commendable, except for wood products due to the divestment of Puumerkki in Q4 2017:

Another important aspect of Stora Enso is that the company has significantly shifted its focus from paper to other upcoming and strategic, areas such as biomaterials and biochemicals.

Such diversification provides stability and helps the company cater to the changing needs of present times.

New Investments

The Beihai Consumer Board Mill is the company's largest investment in China which has an annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes of high-grade carton board products. Operational EBITDA was reached in Q4 2017. The consumer board machine started production during Q1 2018. Two-thirds of exports to Europe are made from Beihai Mill at the moment. One of the key products of the Beihai Consumer Board Mill is the liquid packaging board, which has very high demand in the packaging industry. In Q4 2017 the company had further invested EUR 70 million in a PE extrusion coating plant and an automated roll warehouse at Imatra Mills in Finland.

Keeping an eye on the changing hygiene needs among Millennials, the company has invested EUR 27 million in the Skutskär pulp mill in Sweden to increase fluff capacity. The facility is expected to begin operating in Q2 2018. Another strategic investment in a corrugated packaging facility in Lahti, Finland, will help the company meet growing demand with superior asset quality and enhanced profitability.

The Xylose demo plant in Louisana is estimated to start commercial deliveries in 2018. It will open up a host of opportunities going forward, as Xylose has been becoming a healthy choice over time. Last year, Stora Enso also made investments of EUR 9 million in consumer board mills at Imatra, Ingerois (Finland) and Fors (Sweden) to bolster production of micro fibrillated cellulose (MFC). The company hopes this will replace the age old practice of using aluminium in paperboard packaging. But I doubt global demand for MFC and its economic feasibility as of now.

Investments made in January 2017 at the Hylte Mill in Sweden to manufacture biocomposite granules will help the company use renewable wood to substitute various fossil based materials used in production of plastics. The new type of manufacturing process is expected to take two to three years. It will provide a sustainable alternative to plastics, thereby shifting to green, environmentally friendly markets. It is expected the investment will increase the company's wood products' sales by EUR 25 million.

An investment of EUR 28 million in its Heinola Fluting Mill in Finland is anticipated to increase production capacity of AvantFlute SC by 15,000 tonnes. It is scheduled to be completed in Q2 2018. Demand for cross laminated timber has been on the rise particularly in the European region due to the green building movement. The need for use of sustainable and eco-friendly construction material coupled with amendments made in the International Building Code 2015 has encouraged Stora Enso to expand on Cross Laminated Timber (CLT). The company has invested EUR 45 million in a new production unit slated for production in early 2019.

Concluding Remarks

With a strong ROCE of 17.7% and an improving net debt-to-EBITDA, the company is growing from strength to strength. It is equipped with a decent balance sheet and a bundle of strategic investments that are poised to help the company grow in the sustainable bio economy. It is definitely a viable long-term option.

