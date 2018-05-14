RSX: Iran Deal, New Government, Ruble-Denominated Oil Goes Through The Top

They include U.S. going out of the Iran deal, new government in Russia, and the increase of the ruble-denominated oil price.

In this article, I discuss new catalysts that have emerged for RSX.

The thesis on the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) continues to actively develop. As a reminder, I became bullish on RSX after a major drop following the new U.S. sanctions on Russia. The thesis was based on a combination of oil price strength, high interest rates in Russia, and the oversold state of RSX. There have been many catalysts in play in less than one and a half month, and RSX continues to rebound:

In this article, I'll discuss the most recent catalysts.

Middle East. The region has never been stable, and recently, U.S. ignited another wave of instability by going out of the Iran deal. Oil price reacted very positively, and there were no "sell the news" event. I see several reasons for this. First, the reinstatement of Iran sanctions is not only a supply event. After all, the remaining OPEC members can easily provide additional oil. The problem is that Iran is unlikely to sit on its hands - and we've already seen a military exchange between Israel and Iranian-supported (or just Iranian - it's hard to understand what's going on there as all media information should be treated as war propaganda from the various sides of the conflict) forces in Syria. This is an important supportive bullish catalyst for oil, but there's another one - Permian producers seem to be constrained by pipelines. The spread between Brent (BNO) and WTI (USO) grows, and Permian producers are selling at an increasing discount to WTI. Short-term oil price strength is certainly positive for energy-heavy RSX. Changes in the Russian government. After the inauguration of Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced candidates for ministers and vice prime ministers. It was a Groundhog Day for Russian politics as no new faces were announced. In short, the outcome is that no changes in policy are now expected. This is both good and bad news for RSX. Short term, market does not like uncertainty, so a stable political landscape is welcome. In the longer run, there's a significant problem as Russia failed to score any material growth for many years now. In fact, problems started before the collapse of oil prices, conflict in the Ukraine, and the subsequent sanctions. The same people whose leadership created this sub-par performance will be governing Russian economy, healthcare etc. once again. My personal opinion is that such structure won't bring annual growth above 2.0-2.5% unless oil prices rally above $100 per barrel. Ruble-denominated oil price is skyrocketing. A combination of rising oil prices and pressure on the Russian ruble after new U.S. sanctions created an environment when ruble-denominated oil price increased very significantly. At the beginning of April, a sale of one barrel of Brent oil brought 4,000 rubles. Right now, one barrel of Brent oil goes for almost 4,900 rubles, an increase of more than 20%! I don't see this as sustainable and expect some strength for the Russian currency, which will be good for dollar-denominated RSX.

Since my previous article on RSX was published, new catalysts emerged, and they are mostly bullish for RSX. I believe that the $22 level is possible in the short term for RSX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.