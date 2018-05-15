ReShape Lifesciences' (RSLS) CEO Dan Gladney on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Dan Gladney - Chairman & CEO

Scott Youngstrom - CFO

Jeffrey Cohen - Ladenburg Thalmann

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's call. I am pleased to be joined by Dan Gladney, our President, CEO and Chairman of the Board; who will provide an overview of the Company's recent activities and business highlights. I will then review our financial results for the first quarter of 2018. After, Dan will wrap up and following our remarks, we will be available for questions during the Q&A session.

Dan Gladney

Good afternoon everybody, thank you for joining us. We've had a productive start to 2018 as we completed integration of the ReShape Medical business that we acquired last October and achieved record revenues in the first quarter. We have been very pleased with the addition of the ReShape balloon to our portfolio and the ability of our sales force to cross sell the balloon and our vBloc product, in order to meet needs across the care continuum for obesity.

As a small company our limited number of sales reps have some high expectations placed on them and they really delivered in the first quarter. Sales for the three months ended March 31, 2018 totaled 950,000 which again was a record for our organization. We sold 521 balloons in the quarter. That's an increase of 167 units or 47% over quarter four 2017 and placed 61 vBloc devices most of which supported our vBloc Now program.

Let’s talk first in more detail about our ReShape Balloon business, as you might recall, earlier this year we shared that we had signed an exclusive agreement for the distribution of the ReShape Balloon by Academy Medical to the Department of Defense, or DoD medical facilities in the U.S. This agreement establishes the ReShape Balloon as the exclusive intra-gastric balloon that Academy Medical will distribute to DoD facilities that are equipped to do balloon procedures with GI scoping capabilities. There are 51 such DoD military treatment facilities in the U.S.

We are excited to also share that we recently signed a supply agreement for the ReShape Balloon with the group purchasing organization of Ascension which is the largest nonprofit health system in the United States and the world's largest gastric health system. Ascension’s health care division operates 2,500 sites of care including 141 hospitals and more than 30 senior living facilities in 22 states in the District of Columbia. Within these states there’re nearly 23,000 available beds and 36,000 aligned providers.

Our U.S. sales organization is very targeted and deliberate in their sales efforts with the main goal of increasing accounts and top line growth. The team has implemented targeted awareness campaigns to educate potential customers, such as the DoD, Ascension and the corporate employees at organizations where the ReShape Balloon is a covered benefit in addition to promoting the clinical results and the unique benefits of our products to all potential physician and patient customers.

Last month, we participated in the endoscopic surgery hands-on course that was held as part of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons or SAGES, Annual Conference in Seattle, SAGES is one of the most highly attended events among GI and endoscopic surgeons with 2,800 attendants this year.

One objective of the hands-on course was for the participating surgeons to learn to integrate emerging technologies for weight loss into their practices and we were really pleased to have 40 new potential customers be educated and trained on our ReShape Balloon during the course.

We also continue to successfully enroll our post approval study for our balloons. As you might remember, this is the FDA mandated single arm study on 250 patients. We have enrolled 145 patients to-date and look forward to collecting their follow-up which will occur in 48 weeks. We are excited about the success we've had enrolling the study as it provides us with revenue unlike studies required for approval and also validates the acceptance of our balloon in a real-world environment. We are optimistic the data from this study will not only confirm our ReShape Balloon as a safe and effective technology for weight loss but that it will also help support future adaption and reimbursement.

Internationally we are expanding our footprint in the Middle-East, where their obesity population is amongst the highest in the world. It's high as 75% according to some reports and where the region and their local Ministries of Health are quite focused on reducing the obesity epidemic. In addition to our existing approvals and distribution agreements in the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia, last month we announced the approved registration and simultaneous distribution agreement for the ReShape Balloon in Bahrain where almost half of the Bahraini adult mill population and one third of the Bahraini women are overweight or obese.

We are also excited to share that last month we submitted an application to the Medical Devices Bureau in Canada that seeks to update and expand our existing license to include our current generation of ReShape Balloon. Canada has been estimated to have the 7th highest obese rate amongst developed countries with just under 30% of the adult population being obese and we believe the time is right to start offering our product to these patients and physicians.

Turning to vBloc, our vBloc Now study is coming to a close, but we expect to have a follow-up data on a number of these earlier patients during the latter months of the summer. Once we have accumulated a full set of follow-up data it is our hope to then present the findings to payers in order to support future reimbursement of vBloc therapy.