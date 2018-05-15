Pluralsight IPO: Accelerating Growth To Be Followed Closely

The business model is very innovative, and many big clients are using this software.

Introduction

Pluralsight Inc. (PS), which develops a cloud-based technology learning platform, is the next cloud vendor to raise capital in Wall Street. In May 2018, the company will try to raise approximately $205.7 million by selling shares worth $20.7 million at $11.00 per share.

The stock is expected to be listed under the symbol “PS” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The company brings a completely unique product that is expected to democratize technology skills. How? According to the S-1/A, PS owns a library of 6,700 on-demand and online courses created by a network of over 1,400 well-known authors, which are sold on a subscription basis to both businesses and individuals. 695,000 users in over 150 countries are already using the company’s platform.

There are other libraries, like Udemy or Coursera, out there. Why is Pluralsight Inc. different from them?

The most interesting fact about Pluralsight is that companies can use the platform to assess the knowledge of their employees. As a result, thanks to PS, the management is able to obtain a global view of the skills owned by their organization as a whole. That’s what makes PS unique.

Type of Business Growth

PS, headquartered in Utah, was founded in 2004 but did not commence offering online courses until 2008. In addition, as per the S-1/A, the company’s online delivery model was launched in 2011.

Google Trends shows how the awareness on the Internet exploded in the same year. Take a look at the chart below:

After 2011, targeting a total addressable market of $24 billion, the company’s growth efforts were based on the acquisition of new users. Furthermore, PS executed several transactions after executing the first round of financing in 2012. The list of targets included TrainSignal in 2013, Code School and Smarterer in 2014, and HackHands in 2015.

I believe it is necessary to mention these acquisitions and the time spent in developing the cloud platform. As compared to other IPOs that I have assessed on Seeking Alpha, PS seems to have worked a lot on its business before thinking about raising capital. 13 years in business industry should have brought a great amount of experience and know-how. In my opinion, this feature will help the company convince investors.

How is the company targeting new clients? Does it need a lot of sales force?

The type of workers employed, which is noted in the S-1/A, provides relevant information to understand the company’s business. As of March 31, 2018, PS had 890 full-time employees and 279 employees focused on its technology and content organization.

With these numbers in mind, I assume that a large part of the employees is doing sales and marketing. Pluralsight seems in need of a large amount of personnel to obtain new clients. While this is the case in most software companies, we need to be very careful. If the product does not become viral and sales efforts are higher than revenues, this company will not be profitable in the long term.

Is the solution really unique? What’s my take?

I believe that PS is more oriented to professionals and industry employees than beginners. Thus, it is obviously designed very differently from other platforms.

We need to bear in mind that as of March 31, 2018, 82% of the company’s billings came from business customers (14,830 companies). Big corporations, like Telefonica (operating as “O2”) (NYSE:TEF), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), New Balance and the Nasdaq, are clients of PS. The fact that companies are using the software more than individuals tells a lot about the product.

But why so many companies are paying the subscription for PS? I believe that the Business Analytics feature of Pluralsight is the reason of this success. Companies are using the tool not only to train their employees, but also to understand how skilled they are. Think about it. Thanks to this platform, human resources is able to rank its employees and better allocate talent wherever needed.

That’s not all. In my opinion, while there are other solutions that can provide this type of information, certificates for example, the ability to agglutinate all the knowledge from different workers is very valuable.

Finally, the fact that this info is stored in-house is also another great feature. Companies don’t appreciate letting know their competitors that many of their employees are learning new programming languages. It can reveal information about future projects.

Business Growth and Financial Statements

The company’s growth is quite impressive. For the years 2016 and 2017, the company’s billings were $149.2 million and $205.8 million respectively, which represent year-over-year growth of 38%. With respect to the business segment, billings from business customers showed a year-over-year growth of 55%.

Is there a big market for such type of services? Yes, I believe there is still a lot of space for growth. According to Training Industry, global spending on corporate training initiatives was estimated to be $359 billion in 2016. That’s not all. PS expects that as corporations look for cost-advantageous solutions for employees, the company will take a bigger piece of this market.

The income statement shows a large increase in revenues, but also a large increase in sales and marketing expenditures. Pluralsight obtained 26% increase in revenues by increasing the sales expenditures by more than 100%. In addition, the company still needs to show that its contents can bring positive net income, since there was a loss of $82 million from operations in 2017. Take a look below:

What’s my take? High-growth companies usually show this type of income statement with operating losses, thus I am not worried about the losses. Having said that, long-term investors need to beware, because if revenue growth declines, the stock will collapse rapidly.

The balance sheet is the part that I appreciated less. It shows $236 million in total assets, out of which more than 50% is Goodwill. Additionally, there is long-term debt of $116 million and deferred revenues of $103 million.

Obviously, PS needs to recapitalize its business. Having said that, I have seen other companies with cleaner balance sheets.

For those concerned about the solvency of PS, please note that the debt payment is due in more than 5 years. I appreciate this feature, since the company will not use the proceeds from the IPO for debt repayment:

Valuation

Pluralsight does not have public peers, thus I could not really find any other direct competitor to assess its valuation. The following are the company’s words about its competitors:

Assuming 26% revenue growth, I foresee FY2018 revenues of $209 million. My calculation of the Enterprise Value is as follows:

Long-term debt: $116 million

Redeemable convertible preferred units: $425 million

Minus Cash from the IPO: $205 million

Minus Cash in the balance sheet: $28 million

(130,380,315 total shares outstanding after the offering)

Market Capitalization: Shares outstanding x $11 = $1,430 million

EV = $1,738 million

Using these numbers, I obtained an EV/FY2018 Revenues of 8.3x, which, in my opinion, seems quite significant. I don’t think they are comparable, but other cloud companies executing IPOs this year showed smaller EV/Revenues ratio; for example Zscaler’s (NASDAQ:ZS) ratio was 5.7x, and Dropbox’s (NASDAQ:DBX) ratio was 5.49x. On the top of it, these were companies that were growing at a faster pace than PS.

Final thoughts

With an interesting growth pace, PS is a good stock to be followed closely. While the financial statements and the current valuation are not perfect, the company has been in business for a long time, and I believe that the expansion will continue.

I am not a buyer at $11, but I may check the stock in 2018 looking for cheaper valuations. Bear in mind that EV/FY2018 Revenues of 5x implies a stock price of $6. Thus, if the company can show in the next quarters that revenue growth continues at the same pace, I will be comfortable buying at $6-8 per share.



